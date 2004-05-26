Tribology of Abrasive Machining Processes
1st Edition
Description
Recent and radically improved machining processes, from high wheel speeds to nanotechnology, have turned a spotlight on abrasive machining processes as a fertile area for further advancements. Written for researchers, students, engineers and technicians in manufacturing, this book presents a fundamental rethinking of important tribological elements of abrasive machining processes and their effects on process efficiency and product quality. Newer processes such as chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) and silicon wafer dicing can be better understood as tribological processes. Understanding the tribological principles of abrasive processes is crucial to discovering improvements in accuracy, production rate, and surface quality of products spanning all industries, from machine parts to ball bearings to contact lens to semiconductors.
Readership
Machining process engineers, technicians, researchers and students.
Table of Contents
Introduction to Abrasive Processes Tribosystems of Abrasive Machining Processes Kinematic Models of Abrasive Contacts Contact Mechanics Forces, Friction, and Energy Thermal Design of Processes Molecular Dynamics for Abrasive Process Simulation Fluid Delivery Electrolytic In-Process Dressing (ELID) Grinding and Polishing Grinding Wheel and Abrasive Topography Abrasives and Abrasive Tools Conditioning of Abrasive Wheels Loose Abrasive Processes Process Fluids for Abrasive Machining Tribology of Abrasive Machining Processed Materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 751
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2004
- Published:
- 26th May 2004
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815519386
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815514909
About the Author
Ioan D. Marinescu
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toledo, OH, USA
W. Brian Rowe
W. Brian Rowe is a consulting engineer and recognized bearing expert with more than 30 years’ experience working on a wide range of machinery design problems across all industries. He has previously run courses on bearings at Coventry University in the UK and Stanford University in the USA, as well as sessions on the topic for industrial engineers in Chengdu, China. He has received awards in recognition of his work, including the Walter R. Evans Award for significant contributions to the field of rotor dynamics in 2004.
Affiliations and Expertise
Advanced Manufacturing Technology and Tribology Research Laboratory (AMTTREL) at Liverpool John Moores University, UK
Boris Dimitrov
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Applied Mechanics and the Institute for Precision Mechanics in Bucharest Romania