Tribology of Abrasive Machining Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815514909, 9780815519386

Tribology of Abrasive Machining Processes

1st Edition

Authors: Ioan D. Marinescu W. Brian Rowe Boris Dimitrov Ichiro Inaski
eBook ISBN: 9780815519386
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815514909
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 26th May 2004
Page Count: 751
Description

Recent and radically improved machining processes, from high wheel speeds to nanotechnology, have turned a spotlight on abrasive machining processes as a fertile area for further advancements. Written for researchers, students, engineers and technicians in manufacturing, this book presents a fundamental rethinking of important tribological elements of abrasive machining processes and their effects on process efficiency and product quality. Newer processes such as chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) and silicon wafer dicing can be better understood as tribological processes. Understanding the tribological principles of abrasive processes is crucial to discovering improvements in accuracy, production rate, and surface quality of products spanning all industries, from machine parts to ball bearings to contact lens to semiconductors.

Readership

Machining process engineers, technicians, researchers and students.

Table of Contents

Introduction to Abrasive Processes Tribosystems of Abrasive Machining Processes Kinematic Models of Abrasive Contacts Contact Mechanics Forces, Friction, and Energy Thermal Design of Processes Molecular Dynamics for Abrasive Process Simulation Fluid Delivery Electrolytic In-Process Dressing (ELID) Grinding and Polishing Grinding Wheel and Abrasive Topography Abrasives and Abrasive Tools Conditioning of Abrasive Wheels Loose Abrasive Processes Process Fluids for Abrasive Machining Tribology of Abrasive Machining Processed Materials

Details

No. of pages:
751
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2004
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815519386
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815514909

About the Author

Ioan D. Marinescu

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Toledo, OH, USA

W. Brian Rowe

W. Brian Rowe is a consulting engineer and recognized bearing expert with more than 30 years’ experience working on a wide range of machinery design problems across all industries. He has previously run courses on bearings at Coventry University in the UK and Stanford University in the USA, as well as sessions on the topic for industrial engineers in Chengdu, China. He has received awards in recognition of his work, including the Walter R. Evans Award for significant contributions to the field of rotor dynamics in 2004.

Affiliations and Expertise

Advanced Manufacturing Technology and Tribology Research Laboratory (AMTTREL) at Liverpool John Moores University, UK

Boris Dimitrov

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Applied Mechanics and the Institute for Precision Mechanics in Bucharest Romania

Ichiro Inaski

