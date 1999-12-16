Tribology in Machine Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750636230, 9780080519678

Tribology in Machine Design

1st Edition

Authors: Tadeusz Stolarski
eBook ISBN: 9780080519678
Paperback ISBN: 9780750636230
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th December 1999
Page Count: 298
Description

"Tribology in Machine Design is strongly recommended for machine designers, and engineers and scientists interested in tribology. It should be in the engineering library of companies producing mechanical equipment."

Applied Mechanics Review

Tribology in Machine Design explains the role of tribology in the design of machine elements. It shows how algorithms developed from the basic principles of tribology can be used in a range of practical applications within mechanical devices and systems.

The computer offers today's designer the possibility of greater stringency of design analysis. Dr Stolarski explains the procedures and techniques that allow this to be exploited to the full. This is a particularly practical and comprehensive reference source book for the practising design engineer and researcher. It will also find an essential place in libraries catering for engineering students on degree courses in universities and polytechnics. The material is grouped according to applications for ease of use and reference.

Key Features

Subject covered from fundamentals to applied methods Valuable to both student and professional readers Cheaper than competing texts

Readership

Student and practising mechanical engineers, tribologists and design engineers.

Table of Contents

Introduction to the concept of tribodesign; Basic principles of tribology; Elements of contact mechanics; Friction, lubrication and wear in lower kinematic pairs; Sliding element bearings; Friction, lubrication and wear in higher kinematic pairs; Rolling contact bearings; Involute gears.

About the Author

Tadeusz Stolarski

Tadeusz Stolarski is a Professor Emeritus of Mechanical Engineering at Brunel University, UK. In addition to his research and lecturing on topics including fracture mechanics, tribology, and design principles, he has also performed consultancy work for a variety of companies including Castrol International, SKF, and Advanced Bearing Technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Mechanical Engineering, Brunel University, UK

