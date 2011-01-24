Tribology for Engineers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857091147, 9780857091444

Tribology for Engineers

1st Edition

A Practical Guide

Editors: J Paulo Davim
eBook ISBN: 9780857091444
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857091147
Paperback ISBN: 9780081014912
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 24th January 2011
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
152.00
129.20
220.00
187.00
236.36
200.91
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
132.50
112.63
165.00
140.25
220.00
187.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Tribology for engineers discusses recent research and applications of principles of friction, wear and lubrication, and provides the fundamentals and advances in tribology for modern industry. The book examines tribology with special emphasis on surface topography, wear of materials and lubrication, and includes dedicated coverage on the fundamentals of micro and nanotribology. The book serves as a valuable reference for academics, tribology and materials researchers, mechanical, physics and materials engineers and professionals in related industries with tribology.

Key Features

  • Edited and written by highly knowledgeable and well-respected researchers in the field
  • Examines recent research and applications of friction, wear and lubrication
  • Highlights advances and future trends in the industry

Readership

Tribologists, tribology researchers, materials researchers, mechanical engineers, materials engineers, manufacturing companies/insustries, automotive industry

Table of Contents

Preface

List of figures

List of tables

About the contributors

Chapter 1: Surface topography

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Characteristics of surface layers

1.3 Roughness parameters

1.4 Statistical aspects

1.5 Multiscale characterization of surface topography

1.6 Surface roughness measurement

1.7 Advanced techniques for surface topography evaluation

1.8 Summary

Chapter 2: Friction and wear

Abstract:

2.1 Friction

2.2 Wear

Chapter 3: Lubrication and roughness

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Lubricants

3.3 Regimes of lubrication

3.4 Reynolds’ equation

3.5 Applications of hydrodynamic lubrication theory

3.6 Hydrodynamic lubrication of roughened surfaces

3.7 Nomenclature

3.8 Subscripts

3.9 Acknowledgement

Chapter 4: Micro/nano tribology

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Experimental investigation

4.3 Theoretical investigation

4.4 Summary

4.5 Note

Chapter 5: Tribology in manufacturing

Abstract:

5.1 Friction in manufacturing

5.2 Lubrication to control friction in manufacturing

5.3 Solid lubrication

5.4 Tribology of rolling

5.5 Tribology of drawing

5.6 Tribology of extrusion

5.7 Tribology of forging

5.8 Tribology of sheet metalworking

5.9 Conclusions

Chapter 6: Bio and medical tribology

Abstract:

6.1 Bio-tribology

6.2 Basic concepts of anatomy and physiology of hip and knee joints

6.3 Brief history of hip and knee prostheses

6.4 Biomaterials used in hip and knee prostheses

6.5 Wear of biomaterials

6.6 Wear evaluation

6.7 Biological effects of wear

6.8 Acknowledgements

Index

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857091444
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857091147
Paperback ISBN:
9780081014912

About the Editor

J Paulo Davim

J. Paulo Davim received the Ph.D. degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1997, the M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering (materials and manufacturing processes) in 1991, the Mechanical Engineering degree (5 years) in 1986, from the University of Porto (FEUP), the Aggregate title (Full Habilitation) from the University of Coimbra in 2005 and the D.Sc. from London Metropolitan University in 2013. He is Eur Ing by FEANI-Brussels and Senior Chartered Engineer by the Portuguese Institution of Engineers with a MBA and Specialist title in Engineering and Industrial Management. Currently, he is Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in Manufacturing, Materials and Mechanical Engineering with special emphasis in Machining & Tribology. He has also interest in Management & Industrial Engineering and Higher Education for Sustainability & Engineering Education. He has guided large numbers of postdoc, Ph.D. and masters students as well as coordinated & participated in several research projects. He has received several scientific awards. He has worked as evaluator of projects for international research agencies as well as examiner of Ph.D. thesis for many universities. He is the Editor in Chief of several international journals, Guest Editor of journals, books Editor, book Series Editor and Scientific Advisory for many international journals and conferences. Presently, he is an Editorial Board member of 25 international journals and acts as reviewer for more than 80 prestigious Web of Science journals. In addition, he has also published as editor (and co-editor) more than 100 books and as author (and co-author) more than 10 books, 80 book chapters and 400 articles in journals and conferences (more than 200 articles in journals indexed in Web of Science core collection/h-index 45+/6000+ citations and SCOPUS/h-index 52+/8000+ citations).

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal

Reviews

"As a whole the book contains interesting, practically useful material perfectly tallied by the editor." --International Journal of Surface Science and Engineering

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.