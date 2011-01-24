Tribology for Engineers
1st Edition
A Practical Guide
Description
Tribology for engineers discusses recent research and applications of principles of friction, wear and lubrication, and provides the fundamentals and advances in tribology for modern industry. The book examines tribology with special emphasis on surface topography, wear of materials and lubrication, and includes dedicated coverage on the fundamentals of micro and nanotribology. The book serves as a valuable reference for academics, tribology and materials researchers, mechanical, physics and materials engineers and professionals in related industries with tribology.
Key Features
- Edited and written by highly knowledgeable and well-respected researchers in the field
- Examines recent research and applications of friction, wear and lubrication
- Highlights advances and future trends in the industry
Readership
Tribologists, tribology researchers, materials researchers, mechanical engineers, materials engineers, manufacturing companies/insustries, automotive industry
Table of Contents
Preface
List of figures
List of tables
About the contributors
Chapter 1: Surface topography
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Characteristics of surface layers
1.3 Roughness parameters
1.4 Statistical aspects
1.5 Multiscale characterization of surface topography
1.6 Surface roughness measurement
1.7 Advanced techniques for surface topography evaluation
1.8 Summary
Chapter 2: Friction and wear
Abstract:
2.1 Friction
2.2 Wear
Chapter 3: Lubrication and roughness
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Lubricants
3.3 Regimes of lubrication
3.4 Reynolds’ equation
3.5 Applications of hydrodynamic lubrication theory
3.6 Hydrodynamic lubrication of roughened surfaces
3.7 Nomenclature
3.8 Subscripts
3.9 Acknowledgement
Chapter 4: Micro/nano tribology
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Experimental investigation
4.3 Theoretical investigation
4.4 Summary
4.5 Note
Chapter 5: Tribology in manufacturing
Abstract:
5.1 Friction in manufacturing
5.2 Lubrication to control friction in manufacturing
5.3 Solid lubrication
5.4 Tribology of rolling
5.5 Tribology of drawing
5.6 Tribology of extrusion
5.7 Tribology of forging
5.8 Tribology of sheet metalworking
5.9 Conclusions
Chapter 6: Bio and medical tribology
Abstract:
6.1 Bio-tribology
6.2 Basic concepts of anatomy and physiology of hip and knee joints
6.3 Brief history of hip and knee prostheses
6.4 Biomaterials used in hip and knee prostheses
6.5 Wear of biomaterials
6.6 Wear evaluation
6.7 Biological effects of wear
6.8 Acknowledgements
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 24th January 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857091444
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857091147
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081014912
About the Editor
J Paulo Davim
J. Paulo Davim received the Ph.D. degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1997, the M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering (materials and manufacturing processes) in 1991, the Mechanical Engineering degree (5 years) in 1986, from the University of Porto (FEUP), the Aggregate title (Full Habilitation) from the University of Coimbra in 2005 and the D.Sc. from London Metropolitan University in 2013. He is Eur Ing by FEANI-Brussels and Senior Chartered Engineer by the Portuguese Institution of Engineers with a MBA and Specialist title in Engineering and Industrial Management. Currently, he is Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in Manufacturing, Materials and Mechanical Engineering with special emphasis in Machining & Tribology. He has also interest in Management & Industrial Engineering and Higher Education for Sustainability & Engineering Education. He has guided large numbers of postdoc, Ph.D. and masters students as well as coordinated & participated in several research projects. He has received several scientific awards. He has worked as evaluator of projects for international research agencies as well as examiner of Ph.D. thesis for many universities. He is the Editor in Chief of several international journals, Guest Editor of journals, books Editor, book Series Editor and Scientific Advisory for many international journals and conferences. Presently, he is an Editorial Board member of 25 international journals and acts as reviewer for more than 80 prestigious Web of Science journals. In addition, he has also published as editor (and co-editor) more than 100 books and as author (and co-author) more than 10 books, 80 book chapters and 400 articles in journals and conferences (more than 200 articles in journals indexed in Web of Science core collection/h-index 45+/6000+ citations and SCOPUS/h-index 52+/8000+ citations).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal
Reviews
"As a whole the book contains interesting, practically useful material perfectly tallied by the editor." --International Journal of Surface Science and Engineering