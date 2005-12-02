Tribology and Biophysics of Artificial Joints, Volume 50
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Abbreviations
Introduction
Chapter 1: Arthrology and Joint Endoprosthetics
1.1. Human Joints and their Pathology
1.2. Prehistory Essay
1.3. Surgical Operations of Joint Endoprosthetics
1.4. Results of Joint Endoprosthetics
Chapter 2: Materials for Joint Endoprostheses
2.1. Requirements to Materials
2.2. Metals and Alloys
2.3. Polymers
2.4. Ceramics
2.5. Composites
Chapter 3: Designs of Joint Endoprostheses
3.1. The Philosophy of Designing Endoprostheses
3.2. The Hip
3.3 The Knee
3.4. The Foot and Ankle
3.5. The Shoulder
3.6. The Elbow
3.7. The Wrist and Fingers
3.8. Tumour Endoprostheses
3.9. The Revision Endoprostheses
Chapter 4: Some Clinical Aspects of Endoprosthetics
4.1. Planning Hip Joint Replacement Operations
4.2 Revision Operations
4.3. Postoperative Period
4.4 Complications in Endopriosthetics
4.5. Bone Transplants
Chapter 5: Tribological Aspects of Endoprosthetics
5.1. Friction in Synovial Joints
5.2. Friction and Wear of Endoprostheses
5.3. Wear Debris of Endoprostheses
5.4 Analysis of Removed Endoprostheses
5.5. Tribological Testing of Endoprostheses
Chapter 6: Simulation of the Cartilage Tissue
6.1. Biophysical Criteria of Endoprosthesis Wear Resistance
6.2. New Polymer Frictional Materials
6.3 Cartilage-Simulating Polymer Material
6.4 Physico-Mechanical and Tribological Characteristics
6.5 Biocompatibility
Chapter 7: Simulation of Biopotentials in Joints
7.1 Biopotentials as a Property of Living Matter
7.2. Electrical Fields in Medicine
7.3. Electrical Effects in Traumatology and Orthopedics
7.4. Electrophysical Properties of Biological Fluids
7.5 Electret Parts for Endoprostheses
7.6 Magnetic Fields in Medicine
7.7 Lubrication of Endoprostheses in Magnetic Field
Chapter 8: Advances in Joints Endoprosthetics
8.1 Modification of Endoprostheses
8.2 Endoprostheses with Artificial Cartilage
8.3. Metal-Polymer Friction Joints
8.4. Trends in Endoprosthetics
Conclusions
Subject Index
Description
Joint endoprosthetics - the science of implanting artificial joints into the human body - has been around since the 1960’s, and consistent advancements are leading to better practice, materials and mechanics.
The present book is devoted to the biophysics and effect of wear, friction and lubrication on artificial joints. The important aspects of biocompatibility and wear resistance are reviewed and a retrospective analysis of modern joint endoprosthetic designs is presented. Data on clinical aspects of endoprosthetics are cited in support of the text. Advancements in genetic engineering, and promising new techniques of designing bone and cartilage transplants are explored, and a critical comparison between tribological mechanisms of operation and natural joint functioning are made.
An exceptional resource for all specialists in orthopedy, biophysics, immunology and engineers engaged in developing artificial joints.
Readership
Researchers and specialists in engineering, orthopaedics, biophysics and immunology engaged in developing artificial joints as well as designers of new medical materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 375
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 2nd December 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080458083
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444521620