Tribology and Biophysics of Artificial Joints - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444521620, 9780080458083

Tribology and Biophysics of Artificial Joints, Volume 50

1st Edition

Authors: Pinchuk
eBook ISBN: 9780080458083
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444521620
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd December 2005
Page Count: 375
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
190.00
161.50
21500.00
18275.00
263.64
224.09
205.00
174.25
275.00
233.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
260.00
221.00
160.00
136.00
200.00
170.00
235.00
199.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface

List of Abbreviations

Introduction

Chapter 1: Arthrology and Joint Endoprosthetics

1.1. Human Joints and their Pathology

1.2. Prehistory Essay

1.3. Surgical Operations of Joint Endoprosthetics

1.4. Results of Joint Endoprosthetics

Chapter 2: Materials for Joint Endoprostheses

2.1. Requirements to Materials

2.2. Metals and Alloys

2.3. Polymers

2.4. Ceramics

2.5. Composites

Chapter 3: Designs of Joint Endoprostheses

3.1. The Philosophy of Designing Endoprostheses

3.2. The Hip

3.3 The Knee

3.4. The Foot and Ankle

3.5. The Shoulder

3.6. The Elbow

3.7. The Wrist and Fingers

3.8. Tumour Endoprostheses

3.9. The Revision Endoprostheses

Chapter 4: Some Clinical Aspects of Endoprosthetics

4.1. Planning Hip Joint Replacement Operations

4.2 Revision Operations

4.3. Postoperative Period

4.4 Complications in Endopriosthetics

4.5. Bone Transplants

Chapter 5: Tribological Aspects of Endoprosthetics

5.1. Friction in Synovial Joints

5.2. Friction and Wear of Endoprostheses

5.3. Wear Debris of Endoprostheses

5.4 Analysis of Removed Endoprostheses

5.5. Tribological Testing of Endoprostheses

Chapter 6: Simulation of the Cartilage Tissue

6.1. Biophysical Criteria of Endoprosthesis Wear Resistance

6.2. New Polymer Frictional Materials

6.3 Cartilage-Simulating Polymer Material

6.4 Physico-Mechanical and Tribological Characteristics

6.5 Biocompatibility

Chapter 7: Simulation of Biopotentials in Joints

7.1 Biopotentials as a Property of Living Matter

7.2. Electrical Fields in Medicine

7.3. Electrical Effects in Traumatology and Orthopedics

7.4. Electrophysical Properties of Biological Fluids

7.5 Electret Parts for Endoprostheses

7.6 Magnetic Fields in Medicine

7.7 Lubrication of Endoprostheses in Magnetic Field

Chapter 8: Advances in Joints Endoprosthetics

8.1 Modification of Endoprostheses

8.2 Endoprostheses with Artificial Cartilage

8.3. Metal-Polymer Friction Joints

8.4. Trends in Endoprosthetics

Conclusions

Subject Index

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

I

J

L

M

N

O

P

R

S

T

U

V

W

Description

Joint endoprosthetics - the science of implanting artificial joints into the human body - has been around since the 1960’s, and consistent advancements are leading to better practice, materials and mechanics.

The present book is devoted to the biophysics and effect of wear, friction and lubrication on artificial joints. The important aspects of biocompatibility and wear resistance are reviewed and a retrospective analysis of modern joint endoprosthetic designs is presented. Data on clinical aspects of endoprosthetics are cited in support of the text. Advancements in genetic engineering, and promising new techniques of designing bone and cartilage transplants are explored, and a critical comparison between tribological mechanisms of operation and natural joint functioning are made.

An exceptional resource for all specialists in orthopedy, biophysics, immunology and engineers engaged in developing artificial joints.

Readership

Researchers and specialists in engineering, orthopaedics, biophysics and immunology engaged in developing artificial joints as well as designers of new medical materials

Details

No. of pages:
375
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080458083
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444521620

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.