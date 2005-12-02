Tribology and Biophysics of Artificial Joints, Volume 50

Joint endoprosthetics - the science of implanting artificial joints into the human body - has been around since the 1960’s, and consistent advancements are leading to better practice, materials and mechanics.

The present book is devoted to the biophysics and effect of wear, friction and lubrication on artificial joints. The important aspects of biocompatibility and wear resistance are reviewed and a retrospective analysis of modern joint endoprosthetic designs is presented. Data on clinical aspects of endoprosthetics are cited in support of the text. Advancements in genetic engineering, and promising new techniques of designing bone and cartilage transplants are explored, and a critical comparison between tribological mechanisms of operation and natural joint functioning are made.

An exceptional resource for all specialists in orthopedy, biophysics, immunology and engineers engaged in developing artificial joints.