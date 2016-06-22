Tribological Processes in the Valve Train Systems with Lightweight Valves

Tribological Processes in Valvetrain Systems with Lightweight Valves: New Research and Modelling provides readers with the latest methodologies to reduce friction and wear in valvetrain systems—a severe problem for designers and manufacturers. The solution is achieved by identifying the tribological processes and phenomena in the friction nodes of lightweight valves made of titanium alloys and ceramics, both cam and camless driven.

The book provides a set of structured information on the current tribological problems in modern internal combustion engines—from an introduction to the valvetrain operation to the processes that produce wear in the components of the valvetrain. A valuable resource for teachers and students of mechanical or automotive engineering, as well as automotive manufacturers, automotive designers, and tuning engineers.