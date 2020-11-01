Tribocorrosion
1st Edition
Fundamentals, Methods, and Materials
Description
Tribocorrosion: Fundamentals, Methods, and Materials provides a balanced coverage of recent advancements in both experimental and computational areas of tribocorrosion, covering the basic concepts of triblogy and electrochemistry, as well as testing set-ups, protocols, electrochemical methods, and more. It outlines experimental methods demonstrating the different effects of material loss due to mechanical and electrochemical actions and then looks as these effects in applied automotive, aerospace, and biomedical settings. Standard testing protocols, tribocorrosion mechanisms in sliding contacts, and modeling and simulation techniques are all covered at length, as is bio-tribocorrosion and the best ways to prevent it.
Key Features
- Provides a complete overview of tribocorrosion testing, experimentation, and modeling methods that in turn empower safer, environmentally-friendlier, and cost-saving applications
- Balances experimental and computational methods encouraging readers to define and develop experimental and investigative techniques specific to their tribo-system of interest
- Covers tribocorrosion behavior in passive and non-passive metals and alloys, coatings, modified surfaces, metal matrix composites, and more
Readership
Academic researchers in materials science and mechanical engineering; upper undergraduate and graduate level students studying tribology, tribocorrosion, and surface engineering; industrial engineers, particularly those in the lubricant and petrochemical industries
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Tribocorrosion
2. Tribocorrosion Protocols
3. Tribocorrosion Mechanisms in Sliding Contacts
4. Electrochemical Methods in Tribocorrosion
5. Experimental Investigation of Tribocorrosion
6. Metallic Materials for Tribocorrosion Systems
7. Tribocorrosion of Nanocoatings
8. Bio-tribocorrosion
9. Tribocorrosion Modeling and Simulation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128189160
About the Editor
Rahul Ramachandran
Dr. Ramachandran received his Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. During his Ph.D. he worked on engineering and applications of hydrophobic and icephobic materials. He currently teaches courses on computer methods for engineers, dynamics, and heat transfer. His research interests include surface engineering, wetting, adhesion, and hydrophobic and icephobic materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Mechanical Engineering, University of Nevada, USA
Pradeep Menezes
Dr. Menezes’ research career has produced over 120 peer reviewed journal publications, 18 book chapters, and a book. He currently serves as reviewer on over 25 prestigious journals and as an editorial board member of 3 journals. He has peer-reviewed multiple books, book chapters, grants, and master’s and doctoral theses. His research interests focus on experimental and computational analysis in advanced green- and bio-manufacturing, green solid and liquid lubricants, surface science and coating, shoe-floor design and human tribology, triboluminescence and tribocorrosion.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering, University of Nevada, USA
Arpith Siddaiah
Arpith Siddaiah is a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Nevada, Reno. His research interests include the study of tribology, tribocorrosion, corrosion, surface energy, surface enhancements and texturing, laser-based tribological enhancements, nanocomposite coatings, and additive manufactured metallic materials. His expertise in tribology, surface engineering, CAD/CAM, GD&T, and automated manufacturing has enabled him to be involved in innovative R&D projects and produce 19 research articles (5 more to be published by the end of the year), 14 conference publications, and 4 patents in progress
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Assistant, University of Nevada, USA
