Tribocorrosion of Passive Metals and Coatings
1st Edition
Introduction
Part I: Fundamentals of tribocorrosion
Chapter 1: Corrosion and passivity of metals and coatings
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Thermodynamics of electrochemical corrosion reactions
1.3 Kinetics of electrochemical corrosion reactions
1.4 Passivity of metals and alloys
1.5 Special modes of corrosion of passive metals and alloys
1.6 A short description of the physicochemical principles of corrosion protection
1.7 Future trends and challenges
Chapter 2: Adsorption layers and passive oxide films on metals
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Dissolution in the active state and effect of adsorption layers
2.3 Growth of two-dimensional (2D) passive layers
2.4 Structure and composition of three-dimensional (3D) passive films on metals and alloys
2.5 Conclusion
Chapter 3: Friction and wear of passive metals and coatings
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Friction
3.3 Wear
3.4 Indices of severity of contact and wear maps
3.5 Representative experimental values of specific wear rates ws and wear coefficients K
3.6 Discussion
3.7 Conclusions
Chapter 4: Environmental effects in fretting
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction and definitions
4.2 Basics of fretting
4.3 Environmental effects in tribology
4.4 Environmental effects in fretting
4.5 Some examples of fretting behavior
4.6 Conclusion
Chapter 5: Tribocorrosion mechanisms in sliding contacts
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Basis and mechanisms
5.3 Tribocorrosion mechanisms
5.4 Modelling in tribocorrosion
5.5 Future challenges
Chapter 6: Models and mechanisms of erosionâ€“corrosion in metals
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Erosion
6.3 Erosion–corrosion models
6.4 Erosion–corrosion maps for particulate metal matrix composites
6.5 Erosion–corrosion maps: 3D
6.6 Erosion–corrosion maps based on experimental data
6.7 Conclusions
6.9 Appendix: nomenclature
Part II: Methods for measurement and prevention of tribocorrosion
Chapter 7: Electrochemical methods in tribocorrosion
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Electrochemical techniques in corrosion
7.3 Electrochemical techniques: from electrochemistry to triboelectrochemistry
7.4 Tribology as a protagonist in electrochemistry
7.5 Instrumental aspects
7.6 Applications of electrochemical techniques: a literature survey
7.7 Quantitative approaches to tribocorrosion using electrochemical techniques
7.8 Advanced electrochemical techniques in tribocorrosion
7.9 Trends and perspectives
Chapter 8: Tribocorrosion test protocols for sliding contacts
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Tribocorrosion rigs for sliding contacts
8.3 Tribocorrosion protocols
8.4 Conclusions
Chapter 9: Methods for studying erosionâ€“corrosion
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 The role of testing/impact parameters on erosion–corrosion testing
9.3 Methods for the study of slurry erosion – corrosion
9.4 High temperature erosion–corrosion
9.5 Conclusions
Chapter 10: Metallic materials for tribocorrosion systems
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Material properties resistant to corrosion and wear
10.3 Tribocorrosion and particular materials
10.4 Surface modifications
10.5 Future trends
Chapter 11: Coatings for tribocorrosion protection
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Tribocorrosion behaviour of coatings
11.3 Examples of tribocorrosion coatings
11.4 Conclusions
Part III: Tribocorrosion in engineering and medicine
Chapter 12: Biotribocorrosion: surface interactions in total joint replacement (TJR)
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Total joint replacement (TJR): development and evolution
12.3 Corrosion of metallic biomaterials
12.4 Tribology behaviour of metal-on-metal total joint replacement (MoM TJR)
12.5 Protein effects
12.6 Contact angle
12.7 Conclusions
Chapter 13: Tribocorrosion in artificial joints: in vitro testing and clinical implications
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Clinical implications of tribocorrosion
13.3 Tribocorrosion research in biomedical applications
13.4 Test conditions and protocol for the evaluation of biomedical implants
13.5 Case study: tribocorrosion of CoCrMo alloy in self-mating hip joint
13.6 Conclusions
Chapter 14: Fretting corrosion in biomedical implants
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Fretting corrosion of biomaterials in the human body
14.3 Understanding fretting corrosion and its parameters
14.4 Fretting corrosion of biomaterials
14.5 Conclusions and future trends
14.6 Acknowledgements
Chapter 15: Tribocorrosion issues in nuclear power generation
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Wear of nuclear components
15.3 Methodology
15.4 Parametric tribometers ‘AURORE’
15.5 Main experimental results
15.6 Conclusions
Chapter 16: Tribocorrosion in marine environments
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Tribocorrosion applications in marine engineering
16.3 Failure analysis of hydraulic cylinder piston rods used in riser tensioning systems
16.4 Factors affecting tribocorrosion in marine environments
16.5 Testing and material qualification
16.6 Conclusions and future trends
16.8 Appendix: abbreviations
Chapter 17: Erosion-accelerated corrosion in flow systems: the behavior of aluminum alloys in automotive cooling systems
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Basics of erosion–corrosion (E–C) of metals
17.3 Erosion–corrosion (E–C) of aluminum alloy in automotive cooling system
17.4 Perspective on erosion–corrosion (E–C) research in flow systems
17.5 Conclusions
Chapter 18: Chemical-mechanical polishing (CMP): a controlled tribocorrosion process
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Chemical-mechanical polishing (CMP) configuration
18.3 Effects of friction on material removal
18.4 Electrochemical and mechanical wear in chemical-mechanical polishing (CMP)
18.5 Conclusions
18.6 Acknowledgements
Chapter 19: Tribocorrosion at elevated temperatures in the metal working industry
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Approaches for the prevention of tribocorrosion at high temperature in the metal working industry
19.3 Oxidation mechanisms for steel working tools
19.4 Experimental study of high temperature wear and friction behavior
19.5 Role of wear particles
19.6 Conclusions and future trends
Index
Tribocorrosion causes the degradation or alteration of materials through the combined action of corrosion and wear. It limits the performance and life-time of installations, machines and devices with moving parts, and controls certain manufacturing processes such as chemical–mechanical polishing. The effects of tribocorrosion are most pronounced on passive metals which owe their corrosion resistance to a thin protecting oxide film. Most corrosion-resistant engineering alloys belong to this category.
This book provides an introduction to the developing field of tribocorrosion and an overview of the latest research. Part one reviews basic notions of corrosion and tribology, before presenting the most recent results on the growth and structure of passive oxide films. Tribocorrosion mechanisms under fretting, sliding and erosion conditions, respectively, are then discussed. Part two focuses on methods for measuring and preventing tribocorrosion. It includes chapters on electrochemical techniques, the design of tribocorrosion test equipment, data evaluation and the optimisation of materials’ properties for tribocorrosion systems. Part three presents a selection of tribocorrosion problems in engineering and medicine. Three chapters address the tribocorrosion of medical implants including test methods and clinical implications. Other chapters examine tribocorrosion issues in nuclear power plants, marine environments, automotive cooling circuits, elevated-temperature metal working and chemical–mechanical polishing.
With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors Tribocorrosion of passive metals and coatings is an invaluable reference tool for engineers and researchers in industry and academia confronted with tribocorrosion problems.
- Comprehensively reviews current research on the tribocorrosion of passive metals and coatings, with particular reference to the design of tribocorrosion test equipment, data evaluation and the optimisation of materials’ properties for tribocorrosion systems
- Chapters discuss tribocorrosion mechanisms under fretting, sliding and erosion conditions before focussing on methods for measuring and preventing tribocorrosion
- Includes a comprehensive selection of tribocorrosion problems in engineering and medicine, such as the tribocorrosion of medical implants, and tribocorrosion issues in nuclear power plants, marine environments, automotive cooling circuits and elevated-temperature metal working
Engineers and researchers in industry and academia confronted with tribocorrosion problems.
D Landolt Editor
Dieter Landolt is Professor Emeritus at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland and is widely regarded for his research expertise on corrosion, tribology and the protection of metals.
S Mischler Editor
Stefano Mischler is a Senior Scientist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland and is widely regarded for his research expertise on corrosion, tribology and the protection of metals.
EPFL, Switzerland