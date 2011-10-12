Tribocorrosion of Passive Metals and Coatings - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845699666, 9780857093738

Tribocorrosion of Passive Metals and Coatings

1st Edition

Editors: D Landolt S Mischler
eBook ISBN: 9780857093738
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845699666
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 12th October 2011
Page Count: 576
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Introduction

Part I: Fundamentals of tribocorrosion

Chapter 1: Corrosion and passivity of metals and coatings

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Thermodynamics of electrochemical corrosion reactions

1.3 Kinetics of electrochemical corrosion reactions

1.4 Passivity of metals and alloys

1.5 Special modes of corrosion of passive metals and alloys

1.6 A short description of the physicochemical principles of corrosion protection

1.7 Future trends and challenges

Chapter 2: Adsorption layers and passive oxide films on metals

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Dissolution in the active state and effect of adsorption layers

2.3 Growth of two-dimensional (2D) passive layers

2.4 Structure and composition of three-dimensional (3D) passive films on metals and alloys

2.5 Conclusion

Chapter 3: Friction and wear of passive metals and coatings

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Friction

3.3 Wear

3.4 Indices of severity of contact and wear maps

3.5 Representative experimental values of specific wear rates ws and wear coefficients K

3.6 Discussion

3.7 Conclusions

Chapter 4: Environmental effects in fretting

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction and definitions

4.2 Basics of fretting

4.3 Environmental effects in tribology

4.4 Environmental effects in fretting

4.5 Some examples of fretting behavior

4.6 Conclusion

Chapter 5: Tribocorrosion mechanisms in sliding contacts

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Basis and mechanisms

5.3 Tribocorrosion mechanisms

5.4 Modelling in tribocorrosion

5.5 Future challenges

Chapter 6: Models and mechanisms of erosionâ€“corrosion in metals

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Erosion

6.3 Erosion–corrosion models

6.4 Erosion–corrosion maps for particulate metal matrix composites

6.5 Erosion–corrosion maps: 3D

6.6 Erosion–corrosion maps based on experimental data

6.7 Conclusions

6.9 Appendix: nomenclature

Part II: Methods for measurement and prevention of tribocorrosion

Chapter 7: Electrochemical methods in tribocorrosion

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electrochemical techniques in corrosion

7.3 Electrochemical techniques: from electrochemistry to triboelectrochemistry

7.4 Tribology as a protagonist in electrochemistry

7.5 Instrumental aspects

7.6 Applications of electrochemical techniques: a literature survey

7.7 Quantitative approaches to tribocorrosion using electrochemical techniques

7.8 Advanced electrochemical techniques in tribocorrosion

7.9 Trends and perspectives

Chapter 8: Tribocorrosion test protocols for sliding contacts

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Tribocorrosion rigs for sliding contacts

8.3 Tribocorrosion protocols

8.4 Conclusions

Chapter 9: Methods for studying erosionâ€“corrosion

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 The role of testing/impact parameters on erosion–corrosion testing

9.3 Methods for the study of slurry erosion – corrosion

9.4 High temperature erosion–corrosion

9.5 Conclusions

Chapter 10: Metallic materials for tribocorrosion systems

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Material properties resistant to corrosion and wear

10.3 Tribocorrosion and particular materials

10.4 Surface modifications

10.5 Future trends

Chapter 11: Coatings for tribocorrosion protection

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Tribocorrosion behaviour of coatings

11.3 Examples of tribocorrosion coatings

11.4 Conclusions

Part III: Tribocorrosion in engineering and medicine

Chapter 12: Biotribocorrosion: surface interactions in total joint replacement (TJR)

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Total joint replacement (TJR): development and evolution

12.3 Corrosion of metallic biomaterials

12.4 Tribology behaviour of metal-on-metal total joint replacement (MoM TJR)

12.5 Protein effects

12.6 Contact angle

12.7 Conclusions

Chapter 13: Tribocorrosion in artificial joints: in vitro testing and clinical implications

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Clinical implications of tribocorrosion

13.3 Tribocorrosion research in biomedical applications

13.4 Test conditions and protocol for the evaluation of biomedical implants

13.5 Case study: tribocorrosion of CoCrMo alloy in self-mating hip joint

13.6 Conclusions

Chapter 14: Fretting corrosion in biomedical implants

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Fretting corrosion of biomaterials in the human body

14.3 Understanding fretting corrosion and its parameters

14.4 Fretting corrosion of biomaterials

14.5 Conclusions and future trends

14.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 15: Tribocorrosion issues in nuclear power generation

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Wear of nuclear components

15.3 Methodology

15.4 Parametric tribometers ‘AURORE’

15.5 Main experimental results

15.6 Conclusions

Chapter 16: Tribocorrosion in marine environments

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Tribocorrosion applications in marine engineering

16.3 Failure analysis of hydraulic cylinder piston rods used in riser tensioning systems

16.4 Factors affecting tribocorrosion in marine environments

16.5 Testing and material qualification

16.6 Conclusions and future trends

16.8 Appendix: abbreviations

Chapter 17: Erosion-accelerated corrosion in flow systems: the behavior of aluminum alloys in automotive cooling systems

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Basics of erosion–corrosion (E–C) of metals

17.3 Erosion–corrosion (E–C) of aluminum alloy in automotive cooling system

17.4 Perspective on erosion–corrosion (E–C) research in flow systems

17.5 Conclusions

Chapter 18: Chemical-mechanical polishing (CMP): a controlled tribocorrosion process

Abstract:

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Chemical-mechanical polishing (CMP) configuration

18.3 Effects of friction on material removal

18.4 Electrochemical and mechanical wear in chemical-mechanical polishing (CMP)

18.5 Conclusions

18.6 Acknowledgements

Chapter 19: Tribocorrosion at elevated temperatures in the metal working industry

Abstract:

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Approaches for the prevention of tribocorrosion at high temperature in the metal working industry

19.3 Oxidation mechanisms for steel working tools

19.4 Experimental study of high temperature wear and friction behavior

19.5 Role of wear particles

19.6 Conclusions and future trends

Index

Tribocorrosion causes the degradation or alteration of materials through the combined action of corrosion and wear. It limits the performance and life-time of installations, machines and devices with moving parts, and controls certain manufacturing processes such as chemical–mechanical polishing. The effects of tribocorrosion are most pronounced on passive metals which owe their corrosion resistance to a thin protecting oxide film. Most corrosion-resistant engineering alloys belong to this category.

This book provides an introduction to the developing field of tribocorrosion and an overview of the latest research. Part one reviews basic notions of corrosion and tribology, before presenting the most recent results on the growth and structure of passive oxide films. Tribocorrosion mechanisms under fretting, sliding and erosion conditions, respectively, are then discussed. Part two focuses on methods for measuring and preventing tribocorrosion. It includes chapters on electrochemical techniques, the design of tribocorrosion test equipment, data evaluation and the optimisation of materials’ properties for tribocorrosion systems. Part three presents a selection of tribocorrosion problems in engineering and medicine. Three chapters address the tribocorrosion of medical implants including test methods and clinical implications. Other chapters examine tribocorrosion issues in nuclear power plants, marine environments, automotive cooling circuits, elevated-temperature metal working and chemical–mechanical polishing.

With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors Tribocorrosion of passive metals and coatings is an invaluable reference tool for engineers and researchers in industry and academia confronted with tribocorrosion problems.

  • Comprehensively reviews current research on the tribocorrosion of passive metals and coatings, with particular reference to the design of tribocorrosion test equipment, data evaluation and the optimisation of materials’ properties for tribocorrosion systems
  • Chapters discuss tribocorrosion mechanisms under fretting, sliding and erosion conditions before focussing on methods for measuring and preventing tribocorrosion
  • Includes a comprehensive selection of tribocorrosion problems in engineering and medicine, such as the tribocorrosion of medical implants, and tribocorrosion issues in nuclear power plants, marine environments, automotive cooling circuits and elevated-temperature metal working

Engineers and researchers in industry and academia confronted with tribocorrosion problems.

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857093738
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845699666

About the Editors

D Landolt Editor

Dieter Landolt is Professor Emeritus at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland and is widely regarded for his research expertise on corrosion, tribology and the protection of metals.

S Mischler Editor

Stefano Mischler is a Senior Scientist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland and is widely regarded for his research expertise on corrosion, tribology and the protection of metals.

EPFL, Switzerland

