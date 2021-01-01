Trends in Wheat and Bread Making
1st Edition
Description
Bread made from wheat, an extensively cultivated food crop, has historically been a staple food for people all over the world. Yet today, conventional bread faces the challenge of evolving consumer health and nutrition preferences and demands, and the bread industry must adapt by developing tailor-made products for consumers. Trends in Wheat and Breadmaking provides a comprehensive look at the state-of-the-art in breadmaking from ingredient to shelf-life, with a focus on the impact of processing on the nutritional value and consumer acceptability of this global staple.
The book also includes chapters on new breads and bakery products fortified with plant-processing-by-products and/or natural antioxidants, and explores efforts to improve biotechnological processes and fermentation for breadmaking. Trends in Wheat and Breadmaking is an excellent resource for researchers, industry professionals, and enterprises seeking seeking to produce enhanced bread products through processing-related nutritional and quality improvements.
Key Features
- Addresses gluten free products, organic farming and production techniques, enzymatic and biotechnological techniques, fortification of breads with plant by-products and phenol-rich substrates
- Fills the gap in current resources, focusing on application of new technologies for processing practices
- Provides a guide to industrial and commercialized applications of innovative bread making
Readership
Researchers and industry professionals seeking to produce enhanced bread products through processing-related nutritional and quality improvements
Table of Contents
1. Introduction in wheat and bread making
2. Ancient wheats in sustainable wheat cultivation
3. Organic farming of wheat & sourdough quality
4. Impact of Preharvest and Controlled Sprouting on Wheat and Bread Quality
5. Ecological parameters influencing microbial diversity and stability of traditional sourdough
6. Role of enzymes in improving the functionality of proteins in non-wheat dough systems
7. Trends of Innovation in Bread and Bakery Production
8. Hydrocolloids in wheat breadmaking: traditional and novel uses
9. Application of dietary fibers in flour products
10. Oat flour in bread manufacturing
11. Alternatives to increase the antioxidant capacity of bread with phenolics
12. Fortification of bread with wheat processing by-products
13. Innovative Gluten-Free Breadmaking
14. Rice flour breads
15. Consumer preferences and expectations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128210482
About the Editor
Charis M. Galanakis
Charis M. Galanakis is a multidisciplinary scientist in agricultural sciences as well as food and environmental science, technology, and sustainability, with experience in both industry and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories in Chania, Greece, an adjunct professor of King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the director of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association in Vienna, Austria. He pioneered the new discipline of food waste recovery and has established the most prominent innovation network in the field. He also serves as a senior consultant for the food industry and expert evaluator for international and regional funded programs and proposals. He is an editorial board member of Food and Bioproducts Processing, Food Research International, Foods, and Molecules, has edited over 30 books, and has published hundreds of research articles, reviews, monographs, chapters, and conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece
Ratings and Reviews
