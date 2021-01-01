Trends in Wheat and Bread Making

Bread made from wheat, an extensively cultivated food crop, has historically been a staple food for people all over the world. Yet today, conventional bread faces the challenge of evolving consumer health and nutrition preferences and demands, and the bread industry must adapt by developing tailor-made products for consumers. Trends in Wheat and Breadmaking provides a comprehensive look at the state-of-the-art in breadmaking from ingredient to shelf-life, with a focus on the impact of processing on the nutritional value and consumer acceptability of this global staple.

The book also includes chapters on new breads and bakery products fortified with plant-processing-by-products and/or natural antioxidants, and explores efforts to improve biotechnological processes and fermentation for breadmaking. Trends in Wheat and Breadmaking is an excellent resource for researchers, industry professionals, and enterprises seeking seeking to produce enhanced bread products through processing-related nutritional and quality improvements.