Trends in Personalized Nutrition
1st Edition
Description
Trends in Personalized Nutrition explores the topic of personalized nutrition from multiple angles, addressing everything from consumer acceptance, to policies and cognitive dissonance. Sections in the book cover epigenetics, nutrigenomics, predicting glycemic response, and metabolomics and the role of bacteria. In addition, the book explores diet, obesity and personalized nutrition for athletes, women, and infants and children, along with a section on the role of modern technology in the promotion of personalized nutrition. Nutritionists, food technologists, food chemists, new product developers, academics, and researchers and physicians working in the field of nutrition will find this to be a great reference.
Key Features
- Addresses consumer acceptance, policies and cognitive dissonance in nutrition
- Discusses epigenetics, nutrigenomics, how to predict glycemic response, and metabolomics and the role of bacteria
- Explores diet and obesity
- Considers personalized nutrition for athletes, women, infants and children
- Contemplates the role of modern technology in personalized nutrition
Readership
Nutritionists, food technologists, food chemists, new product developers, researchers and physicians working in the nutrition field, academics
Table of Contents
Section A: Insights of personalized nutrition
1. Introduction to personalized nutrition
2. Nutrigenomics for personalized nutrition
3. Epigenetics and Personalized nutrition
4. Personalized nutrition by predicting glycemic responses
5. Metabolomics and personalized nutrition
6. The role of bacteria in personalized nutrition
7. Cognitive dissonance in nutrition
8. Modern technologies for personalized nutrition
Section B: Applications of personalized nutrition
9. Trends, insights and approaches to diet and obesity
10. Personalized nutrition for women, infants, and the child population
11. Personalized nutrition for athletes
Section C: Policy and commercialization of personalized nutrition
12. Consumer acceptance of personalized nutrition
13. Creating policies for personalized nutrition
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 24th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128172650
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164037
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is an interdisciplinary scientist with experience in food and environmental science and technology, innovation and sustainability, industry and academia. He has established the "Food Waste Recovery" term and discipline with an ultimate goal to inspire related professionals to extract high added-value compounds from wasted by-products in all stages of food production (from agriculture to the consumer) and re-utilize them in the food chain. He is the R&I director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and coordinator of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association (Vienna, Austria), whereas he serves as an expert evaluator/monitor of international and regional funded programs and proposals (Horizon 2020 etc). He is an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International. He has published numerous research articles, reviews, monographs, book chapters, conference proceedings and edited books (full book portfolio can be found at http://www.foodwasterecovery.group/books/).
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece