Trends in Packaging of Food, Beverages and Other Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)
1st Edition
Markets, Materials and Technologies
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Present status and trends in innovations in packaging for food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Light-weighting, material reductions, recycling and waste initiatives
1.3 The flexible packaging market
1.4 Active and intelligent packaging
1.5 Bioplastics packaging market
1.6 Recycled polyethelene terephthalate (PET) market developments
1.7 High performance barrier additives, materials and coatings
1.8 Current status of the market for glass containers, plastics containers and metal packaging
1.9 Innovations in paper and paperboard packaging
1.10 Holographic images
1.11 Nanotechnology
1.12 Consumer technologies, on-line retailing and social networking
Chapter 2: Modified atmosphere packaging and other active packaging systems for food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Development of modified atmosphere packaging (MAP)
2.3 Principles and applications of modified atmosphere packaging
2.4 Choosing the packaging materials and formats
2.5 Packaging operations and quality aspects
2.6 Future trends
Chapter 3: Augmenting and securing the consumer brand experience through smart and intelligent packaging for food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Integrating ‘intelligence’ into labels and packaging
3.3 Intelligent packaging: integration with cell phones, camera phones and smart phones
3.4 Smart labels and their uses in authentication and in reporting on product safety
3.5 Conclusions
Chapter 4: Developments in plastic materials and recycling systems for packaging food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Major types of petrochemical-based plastic materials used for packaging food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods
4.3 Barrier polymers and technology
4.4 Scavenger systems
4.5 Nucleating and clarifying agents
4.6 Antimicrobials additives and coatings
4.7 Active and intelligent packaging
4.8 Rigid packaging
4.9 Flexible packaging
4.10 Sustainable packaging
4.11 Recycling of plastic packaging119,120
Chapter 5: Developments in bioplastic materials for packaging food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Definition and rationale for bioplastics
5.3 Classification of bioplastics
5.4 Biodegradability, compostability and anaerobic digestibility
5.5 Major types of biodegradable and compostable plastics used in packaging4,7,9,30–35
5.6 Biodegradable plastics processing52,126,127
5.7 Major packaging uses for biodegradable and compostable plastics
5.8 Biobased plastics
5.9 Biobased polymers for packaging
5.10 Examples of adoption of biobased materials in packaging markets
5.11 Major concerns with biobased plastics
Chapter 6: Innovations and trends in metal packaging for food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Manufacturing technology developments
6.3 Developments in protection and decoration
6.4 New product developments
6.5 Future trends
6.6 Conclusions
Chapter 7: Paper and paperboard innovations and developments for the packaging of food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Package design optimisation
7.3 Brand communication through packaging
7.4 Consumer well-being, package integrity, brand authenticity and ecological packaging
7.5 Other innovations in paper and paperboard packaging
Chapter 8: International environmental and sustainability regulatory and legislative frameworks for the packaging of food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The environmental and sustainability regulatory and legislative framework in Europe
8.3 The environmental and sustainability regulatory and legislative framework in North America
8.4 The environmental and sustainability regulatory and legislative framework in the Asia-Pacific region
8.5 Future trends and conclusions
Chapter 9: Nanotechnology and the packaging of food and other fast-moving consumer goods
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Regulatory status of nanotechnology
9.3 Issues and concerns around nanotechnology
9.4 Nano-enabled products of the future
9.5 Future trends
9.6 Conclusions
Chapter 10: Smart and interactive packaging developments for enhanced communication at the packaging/user interface
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Smart packaging – enhanced communication directly via packaging
10.3 Interactive packaging – enhanced communication via internet connectivity
10.4 Future technology and societal trends affecting brand differentiation and consumer communication
10.5 Conclusions
Chapter 11: The future: global trends and analysis for the international packaging market in relation to the speed of impact of packaging innovation and likely material changes
11.1 Introduction
11.2 The consumer packaging market and the challenge of glass containers versus plastic containers
11.3 The flexible packaging market
11.4 Active and intelligent packaging developments
11.5 An overview of the bioplastics market
11.6 Biodegradable and compostable materials
11.7 Recycled PET materials – the market over the next ten years
11.8 International PET developments
11.9 The growth of recycling and utilisation of waste resources
11.10 Metal packaging
11.11 Paper and paperboard market
11.12 Globalisation of business opportunities, innovations and world markets
11.13 Conclusions: market trends and usage of major packaging materials to 2020
Packaging plays an essential role in protecting and extending the shelf life of a wide range of foods, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods. There have been many key developments in packaging materials and technologies in recent years, and Trends in packaging of food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) provides a concise review of these developments and international market trends.
Beginning with a concise introduction to the present status and trends in innovations in packaging for food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods, the book goes on to consider modified atmosphere packaging and other active packaging systems, including smart and intelligent packaging, and the role these play in augmenting and securing the consumer brand experience. Developments in plastic and bioplastic materials and recycling systems are then discussed, followed by innovations and trends in metal, paper and paperboard packaging. Further chapters review international environmental and sustainability regulatory and legislative frameworks, before the use of nanotechnology, smart and interactive packaging developments for enhanced communication at the packaging/user interface are explored. Finally, the book concludes by considering potential future trends in materials and technologies across the international packaging market.
With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Trends in packaging of food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) is an important reference tool, providing a practical overview of emerging packaging technologies and market trends for research and design professionals in the food and packaging industry, and academics working in this area.
- Introduces the present status, current trends and new innovations in the field whilst considering future trends in materials and technologies
- Considers modified atmosphere packaging and other active packaging systems including smart and intelligent packaging
- Discusses developments in plastic and bioplastic materials and recycling systems
Neil Farmer Editor
Neil Farmer is managing director of Neil Farmer Associates, a leading marketing, market research and business development consultancy established in 2001. His industry experience of over 30 years includes hands-on experience of managing the marketing, sales and business development functions in major international public companies. In addition, Neil is a Fellow of the Packaging Society, a Chartered Scientist and a Chartered Environmentalist.
