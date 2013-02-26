Trends in Packaging of Food, Beverages and Other Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Food Science, Technology and Nutrition

About the editor

Chapter 1: Present status and trends in innovations in packaging for food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Light-weighting, material reductions, recycling and waste initiatives

1.3 The flexible packaging market

1.4 Active and intelligent packaging

1.5 Bioplastics packaging market

1.6 Recycled polyethelene terephthalate (PET) market developments

1.7 High performance barrier additives, materials and coatings

1.8 Current status of the market for glass containers, plastics containers and metal packaging

1.9 Innovations in paper and paperboard packaging

1.10 Holographic images

1.11 Nanotechnology

1.12 Consumer technologies, on-line retailing and social networking

Chapter 2: Modified atmosphere packaging and other active packaging systems for food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Development of modified atmosphere packaging (MAP)

2.3 Principles and applications of modified atmosphere packaging

2.4 Choosing the packaging materials and formats

2.5 Packaging operations and quality aspects

2.6 Future trends

Chapter 3: Augmenting and securing the consumer brand experience through smart and intelligent packaging for food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Integrating ‘intelligence’ into labels and packaging

3.3 Intelligent packaging: integration with cell phones, camera phones and smart phones

3.4 Smart labels and their uses in authentication and in reporting on product safety

3.5 Conclusions

Chapter 4: Developments in plastic materials and recycling systems for packaging food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Major types of petrochemical-based plastic materials used for packaging food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods

4.3 Barrier polymers and technology

4.4 Scavenger systems

4.5 Nucleating and clarifying agents

4.6 Antimicrobials additives and coatings

4.7 Active and intelligent packaging

4.8 Rigid packaging

4.9 Flexible packaging

4.10 Sustainable packaging

4.11 Recycling of plastic packaging119,120

Chapter 5: Developments in bioplastic materials for packaging food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Definition and rationale for bioplastics

5.3 Classification of bioplastics

5.4 Biodegradability, compostability and anaerobic digestibility

5.5 Major types of biodegradable and compostable plastics used in packaging4,7,9,30–35

5.6 Biodegradable plastics processing52,126,127

5.7 Major packaging uses for biodegradable and compostable plastics

5.8 Biobased plastics

5.9 Biobased polymers for packaging

5.10 Examples of adoption of biobased materials in packaging markets

5.11 Major concerns with biobased plastics

Chapter 6: Innovations and trends in metal packaging for food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Manufacturing technology developments

6.3 Developments in protection and decoration

6.4 New product developments

6.5 Future trends

6.6 Conclusions

Chapter 7: Paper and paperboard innovations and developments for the packaging of food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Package design optimisation

7.3 Brand communication through packaging

7.4 Consumer well-being, package integrity, brand authenticity and ecological packaging

7.5 Other innovations in paper and paperboard packaging

Chapter 8: International environmental and sustainability regulatory and legislative frameworks for the packaging of food, beverages and other fast-moving consumer goods

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 The environmental and sustainability regulatory and legislative framework in Europe

8.3 The environmental and sustainability regulatory and legislative framework in North America

8.4 The environmental and sustainability regulatory and legislative framework in the Asia-Pacific region

8.5 Future trends and conclusions

Chapter 9: Nanotechnology and the packaging of food and other fast-moving consumer goods

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Regulatory status of nanotechnology

9.3 Issues and concerns around nanotechnology

9.4 Nano-enabled products of the future

9.5 Future trends

9.6 Conclusions

Chapter 10: Smart and interactive packaging developments for enhanced communication at the packaging/user interface

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Smart packaging – enhanced communication directly via packaging

10.3 Interactive packaging – enhanced communication via internet connectivity

10.4 Future technology and societal trends affecting brand differentiation and consumer communication

10.5 Conclusions

Chapter 11: The future: global trends and analysis for the international packaging market in relation to the speed of impact of packaging innovation and likely material changes

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 The consumer packaging market and the challenge of glass containers versus plastic containers

11.3 The flexible packaging market

11.4 Active and intelligent packaging developments

11.5 An overview of the bioplastics market

11.6 Biodegradable and compostable materials

11.7 Recycled PET materials – the market over the next ten years

11.8 International PET developments

11.9 The growth of recycling and utilisation of waste resources

11.10 Metal packaging

11.11 Paper and paperboard market

11.12 Globalisation of business opportunities, innovations and world markets

11.13 Conclusions: market trends and usage of major packaging materials to 2020

Index