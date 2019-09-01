Trends in Non-alcoholic Beverages
1st Edition
Description
Trends in Nonalcoholic Beverages covers the most recent advances, production issues and nutritional and other effects of different nonalcoholic beverages, such as carbonated beverages, cereal-based beverages, energy drinks, fruit punches, non-dairy milk products, nonalcoholic beer, ready-to-drink products (e.g. tea, coffee), smoothies, sparkling and reduced water beverages. In addition, it covers relevant issues, such as traditional non-alcoholic beverages, labeling and safety issues during production, as well as the intake of functional compounds in particular applications. This is an essential resource for food scientists, technologists, engineers, nutritionists and chemists as well as professionals working in the food/beverage industry.
Key Features
- Provides nutrient profiles and the effects of non-alcoholic beverages
- Presents the relevance of the HACCP system for the non-alcoholic beverage industry
- Covers a broad range of different non-alcoholic beverages that exist in the market and their characteristics with regard to personalized nutrition
Readership
Food scientists and researchers working in food applications and food processing as well as those who are interested in the development of innovative products and functional foods. It could also be purchased by University libraries and Institutes all around the world
Table of Contents
- Traditional nonalcoholic fermented beverages
2. Nutrient profile and effects of non-alcoholic beverages
3. Labeling of nonalcoholic beverages
4. HACCP system for the nonalcoholic beverage industry
5. Shelf-life of nonalcoholic beverages
6. Intake of intense sweeteners from non-alcoholic beverages
7. Promotion of nonalcoholic beverages to children
8. Ready-to-drink tea
9. Cereal-based nonalcoholic beverages
10. Carbonated beverages
11. Energy Drinks
12. Nonalcoholic beer
13. Smoothies
14. Sparkling water
16. Reduced water
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128169384
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is an interdisciplinary scientist with experience in food and environmental science and technology, innovation and sustainability, industry and academia. He has established the "Food Waste Recovery" term and discipline with an ultimate goal to inspire related professionals to extract high added-value compounds from wasted by-products in all stages of food production (from agriculture to the consumer) and re-utilize them in the food chain. He is the R&I director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and coordinator of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association (Vienna, Austria), whereas he serves as an expert evaluator/monitor of international and regional funded programs and proposals (Horizon 2020 etc). He is an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International. He has published numerous research articles, reviews, monographs, book chapters, conference proceedings and edited books (full book portfolio can be found at http://www.foodwasterecovery.group/books/).
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece