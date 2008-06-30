Trends in Mobile Technology and Business in the Asia-Pacific Region
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Trends of mobile technology and business in the Asia-Pacific Region: An introduction; Mobile telecommunications and business in Australia: market overview and key emerging trends; The current state and future directions of the mobile technologies and business in China; Mobile business and services in Hong Kong: Its evolution, development and challenges; Japan: The leading mobile market at the crossroad; Mobile business in Korea; Trends in mobile technology and business in Malaysia; Mobile computing applications in New Zealand; Beyond mobile communications – ubiquitous information environments in Singapore; Taiwan as a mobile society: Policy, technology and societal challenges; Trends in mobile technology and business in Thailand; Conclusion.
Description
This book introduces trends and developments in the area of mobile technology and business in the Asia Pacific region – an area which has emerged as a hotbed for not only much economic development generally, but also the mobile revolution that is sweeping through the globe. Although mobile technology did not originate in the region, over the last decade mobile and wireless technologies and services have rapidly grown in this area. Some companies from this area are taking the leading roles in many aspects of industry (hardware, software and service) and international standard setting organizations as well. The book presents 12 in-depth case studies written by specialists covering many countries in the region in order to provide an evolutionary perspective on mobile technology and business. The book offers both macro-level public policy implications and firm-level strategy for this emerging technology.
Key Features
- In-depth case studies of countries written by specialists, including Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand
- An overview of the emerging trends in both technology and business related to mobile technology in the Asia-Pacific region
- A comprehensive survey of the mobile business markets in the region
Readership
Students and academics in Asian studies and international business managers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 30th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632384
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843342243
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Youngjin Yoo Editor
Dr Youngjin Yoo is Associate Professor and Irwin L. Gross Research Fellow in Management Information Systems department at the Fox School of Business & Management at Temple University, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Temple University, USA
Jae-Nam Lee Editor
Dr Jae-Nam Lee is Associate Professor of MIS in the Business School of Korea University, Korea.
Affiliations and Expertise
Korea University, Korea
Chris Rowley Editor
Professor Chris Rowley has affiliations at IHCR, Korea University, Korea and IBAS, Griffith University, Australia as well as IAPS, Nottingham University, UK and Cass Business School, City University, London, UK and has been a Korea Foundation Research Fellow. He is Editor of the journals Asia Pacific Business Review and Journal of Chinese Human Resource Management and also Series Editor of the Working in Asia and Asian Studies book series. He has given a range of talks and lectures to universities and companies internationally, with research and consultancy experience with unions, business and government. He has published widely in the area of Human Resource Management and Asian business, with over 500 articles, books and chapters and practitioner pieces as well as being interviewed and quoted in a range of practitioner reports and magazines, radio and newspapers globally.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professorial Fellow, Institute of Hallyu Convergence Research, Korea University, Korea, Adjunct Professor, Griffith Business School, Griffith University, Australia Visiting Fellow, Institute of Asia and Pacific Studies, Nottingham University, UK and Professor, Cass Business School, City University, London, UK