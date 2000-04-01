Trends in Mathematical Psychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444875129, 9780080866741

Trends in Mathematical Psychology, Volume 20

1st Edition

Editors: E. Degreef J. Van Buggenhaut
eBook ISBN: 9780080866741
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 475
Table of Contents

Sections: I. Perception, Learning and Memory. II. Order and Measurement. III. Data Analysis.

Invited Lectures: In Searching of General Regularities of Adaptation Dynamics: On the Transformation Learning Theory (V.F. Venda). Applications of the Theory of Meaningfulness to Order and Matching Experiments (F.S. Roberts). Outline of a Theory of Brightness, Color and Form Perception (S. Grossberg).

Description

This volume comprises a selection of the papers presented at the 14th European Mathematical Psychology Group Meeting, held in Brussels, and three invited lectures. Presented are results and developments in mathematical psychology, especially in the theory of perception and learning, order and measurement, and data analysis.

