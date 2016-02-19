Trends in Geography
1st Edition
An Introductory Survey
Description
Trends in Geography: An Introductory Survey reviews trends in geography, including physical geography, human geography, and applied geography. Topics covered include progress in geomorphology, meteorology, climatology, hydrology, historical geography, transport geography, and industrial geography, along with the geography of rural settlements and the ecology of agricultural systems. The importance of geography in area studies is also discussed. This book is comprised of 26 chapters and begins by tracing developments in the field of geography, followed by a discussion on the study of soils in geography and the economic geography of agriculture. The following chapters explore the diversity of urban geography; the role of geography in physical planning and economic planning; planning studies in rural areas; and geographical research on local government. A cultural and historical perspective in area studies is presented by citing the case of Latin America. The final chapter is devoted to geographical studies of developing areas, focusing on the case of tropical Africa. This monograph will be of interest to teachers, students, and practitioners of geography.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introductory
1. The Course of Geographical Knowledge
Part I. Physical Geography
2. Progress in Geomorphology
3. Recent Advances in Meteorology and Climatology and their Relevance to Schools
4. The Ecosystem and the Community in Bio-geography
5. The Study of Soils in Geography
6. Progress in Hydrology
7. The Teaching of Fieldwork and the Integration of Physical Geography
Part II. Human Geography
8. Quantification and the Development of Theory in Human Geography
9. Population Geography
10. Early Man and Environment
11. Progress in Historical Geography
12. The Geography of Rural Settlements
13. The Ecology of Agricultural Systems
14. The Economic Geography of Agriculture
15. New Resource Evaluations
16. Progress in Transport Geography
17. Progress in Industrial Geography
18. The Diversity of Urban Geography
Part III. Applied Geography
19. Geography and Physical Planning
20. Geography and Economic Planning
21. Planning Studies in Rural Areas
22. Geography and Local Government Reform
Part IV. Area Studies
23. Geography and Area Studies
24. Cultural and Historical Perspective in Area Studies: The Case of Latin
25. Lifting the Iron Curtain
26. Geographical Studies of Developing Areas: The Case of Tropical Africa
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483139340