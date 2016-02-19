Trends in Geography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080066745, 9781483139340

Trends in Geography

1st Edition

An Introductory Survey

Editors: Ronald U. Cooke James H. Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9781483139340
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 300
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Trends in Geography: An Introductory Survey reviews trends in geography, including physical geography, human geography, and applied geography. Topics covered include progress in geomorphology, meteorology, climatology, hydrology, historical geography, transport geography, and industrial geography, along with the geography of rural settlements and the ecology of agricultural systems. The importance of geography in area studies is also discussed. This book is comprised of 26 chapters and begins by tracing developments in the field of geography, followed by a discussion on the study of soils in geography and the economic geography of agriculture. The following chapters explore the diversity of urban geography; the role of geography in physical planning and economic planning; planning studies in rural areas; and geographical research on local government. A cultural and historical perspective in area studies is presented by citing the case of Latin America. The final chapter is devoted to geographical studies of developing areas, focusing on the case of tropical Africa. This monograph will be of interest to teachers, students, and practitioners of geography.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Introductory

1. The Course of Geographical Knowledge

Part I. Physical Geography

2. Progress in Geomorphology

3. Recent Advances in Meteorology and Climatology and their Relevance to Schools

4. The Ecosystem and the Community in Bio-geography

5. The Study of Soils in Geography

6. Progress in Hydrology

7. The Teaching of Fieldwork and the Integration of Physical Geography

Part II. Human Geography

8. Quantification and the Development of Theory in Human Geography

9. Population Geography

10. Early Man and Environment

11. Progress in Historical Geography

12. The Geography of Rural Settlements

13. The Ecology of Agricultural Systems

14. The Economic Geography of Agriculture

15. New Resource Evaluations

16. Progress in Transport Geography

17. Progress in Industrial Geography

18. The Diversity of Urban Geography

Part III. Applied Geography

19. Geography and Physical Planning

20. Geography and Economic Planning

21. Planning Studies in Rural Areas

22. Geography and Local Government Reform

Part IV. Area Studies

23. Geography and Area Studies

24. Cultural and Historical Perspective in Area Studies: The Case of Latin

25. Lifting the Iron Curtain

26. Geographical Studies of Developing Areas: The Case of Tropical Africa

Index

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483139340

About the Editor

Ronald U. Cooke

James H. Johnson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.