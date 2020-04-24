COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option.
Trends in Development of Accelerated Testing for Automotive and Aerospace Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128188415

Trends in Development of Accelerated Testing for Automotive and Aerospace Engineering

1st Edition

Authors: Lev Klyatis
Paperback ISBN: 9780128188415
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th April 2020
Page Count: 360
Description

Accelerated testing (most types of laboratory testing, proving ground testing, intensive field/flight testing, any experimental research) is increasingly a key component for predicting of product’s/process performance.

Trends in Development Accelerated Testing for Automotive and Aerospace Engineering provides a completely updated analysis of the current status of accelerated testing, including the basic general directions of testing (methods and equipment) development, how one needs to study real world conditions for their accurate simulation and successful accelerated testing,  describes in details the role of accurate simulation in the development of automotive and aerospace engineering, shows that failures are most often found in the interconnections, step-by-step instructions and examples. This is the only book presently available that considers in detail both the positive and negative trends in testing development for prediction quality, reliability, safety, durability, maintainability, supportability, profit, and decreasing life-cycle cost, recalls, complaints and other performance components of the product. The author presents new ideas and offers a unique strategic approach to obtaining solutions which were not possible using earlier. His methodology has been widely implemented, continue to be adopted throughout the world, and leads to advance society through product improvement that can reduce loss of life, injuries, financial losses, and product recalls.

It also covers new ideas in development positive and cost- effective trends in testing development, especially accelerated reliability and durability testing (ART/ADT), which includes integration accurate simulation of field/flight influences, safety, human factors, and leads to successful prediction of product performance during pre-design, design, manufacturing, and usage for the product’s service life.

Engineers, researchers, teachers and postgraduate/advanced students who are involved in automotive and aerospace engineering will find this a useful reference on how to apply the accelerated testing method to solve practical problems in these areas.

Key Features

  • Explains the similarities and differences between accelerated testing technologies used in automotive, aerospace, and other engineering fields
  • Provides a step-by-step guide for the accurate physical simulation of field conditions for test subjects
  • Includes case studies of accelerated testing in automotive and aerospace engineering

Readership

Engineers, researchers, teachers, and postgraduate and masters students in automotive and aerospace engineering

Table of Contents

  1. Terms and definitions
  2. Analysis of the current status of accelerated testing
  3. Developments in studying real world conditions for accurate simulation and successful accelerated testing
  4. Basic negative and positive trends in the development of accelerated testing
  5. The role of accurate simulation in the development of accelerated testing in automotive and aerospace engineering, and its connection with the engineering culture
  6. Implementation of basic positive trends in the development of accelerated testing
  7. Trends in the development of equipment for accelerated testing
  8. How to use the positive trends in the development of accelerated testing and avoid the negative aspects and misconceptions prevalent in the industry

About the Author

Lev Klyatis

Lev M. Klyatis, PhD, Habilitated Dr.-Ing., Sc.D., Head of Reliability Department Eccol, Inc., has been Professor of Engineering Technology at Moscow State Agricultural University, research leader and chairman of State Enterprise TESTMASH, and served on the USA Technical Advisory Group for the International Electrotechnical Commission, the ISO/IEC Joint Study Group in Safety Aspects of Risk Assessment, the United Nations European Economical Commission, and World Quality Council.

Affiliations and Expertise

Reliability Department Eccol, Inc., USA; Moscow State Agricultural University; State Enterprise TESTMASH

