Trends in Development of Accelerated Testing for Automotive and Aerospace Engineering

Accelerated testing (most types of laboratory testing, proving ground testing, intensive field/flight testing, any experimental research) is increasingly a key component for predicting of product’s/process performance.

Trends in Development Accelerated Testing for Automotive and Aerospace Engineering provides a completely updated analysis of the current status of accelerated testing, including the basic general directions of testing (methods and equipment) development, how one needs to study real world conditions for their accurate simulation and successful accelerated testing, describes in details the role of accurate simulation in the development of automotive and aerospace engineering, shows that failures are most often found in the interconnections, step-by-step instructions and examples. This is the only book presently available that considers in detail both the positive and negative trends in testing development for prediction quality, reliability, safety, durability, maintainability, supportability, profit, and decreasing life-cycle cost, recalls, complaints and other performance components of the product. The author presents new ideas and offers a unique strategic approach to obtaining solutions which were not possible using earlier. His methodology has been widely implemented, continue to be adopted throughout the world, and leads to advance society through product improvement that can reduce loss of life, injuries, financial losses, and product recalls.

It also covers new ideas in development positive and cost- effective trends in testing development, especially accelerated reliability and durability testing (ART/ADT), which includes integration accurate simulation of field/flight influences, safety, human factors, and leads to successful prediction of product performance during pre-design, design, manufacturing, and usage for the product’s service life.

Engineers, researchers, teachers and postgraduate/advanced students who are involved in automotive and aerospace engineering will find this a useful reference on how to apply the accelerated testing method to solve practical problems in these areas.