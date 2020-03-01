Trends in Development Accelerated Testing for Automotive and Aerospace Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Trends in Development Accelerated Testing for Automotive and Aerospace Engineering explains how these technologies are leading to improvements in design, manufacturing, quality, safety, reliability, and cost. This book also provides:
- Analysis of the current situation, with examples, in accelerated testing of automotive and aerospace engineering;
- The positive and negative aspects of trends in development testing
- Step-by-step accurate physical simulation of field conditions for the test subject
- How to use this for accelerating the product (technology) quality and reliability development
- How one could use the above simulation for accurate prediction and reducing complaints and recalls.
Reliability engineers, researchers, teachers, and postgraduate/advanced student who are involved in automotive and aerospace engineering will find this reference useful on how to apply the accelerated testing method to solve practical problems in these areas.
Key Features
- Explains the similarities and differences between accelerated testing technologies used in the automotive and aerospace engineering as well as other engineering fields
- Provides step-by-step guide to accurate physical simulation of field conditions for the test subject
- Includes case studies of accelerated testing in automotive and aerospace engineering
Readership
Reliability engineers, researchers, teachers, and postgraduate and masters students in automotive and aerospace engineering
Table of Contents
- Analysis of Current Situation in Accelerated Testing
2. Positive and Negative Trends in Development of Accelerated Testing
3. The Basic Trends in Physical Simulation of Field Conditions
4. The Basic Strategy of Using Positive Trends in Accelerated Testing Development for Successful Prediction of Reliability Durability, Quality, and Maintainability
5. Trends in Development Equipment for Accelerated Testing
6. Basic Concepts of Safety Risk Assessment
7. Implementation of the Positive Trends in Development Accelerated Testing in Automotive and Aerospace
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128188415
About the Author
Lev Klyatis
Lev M. Klyatis, PhD, Habilitated Dr.-Ing., Sc.D., Head of Reliability Department Eccol, Inc., has been Professor of Engineering Technology at Moscow State Agricultural University, research leader and chairman of State Enterprise TESTMASH, and served on the USA Technical Advisory Group for the International Electrotechnical Commission, the ISO/IEC Joint Study Group in Safety Aspects of Risk Assessment, the United Nations European Economical Commission, and World Quality Council.
Affiliations and Expertise
Reliability Department Eccol, Inc., USA; Moscow State Agricultural University; State Enterprise TESTMASH