Trends in Airborne Equipment for Agriculture and Other Areas
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Seminar Organized by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, Warsaw, 18-22 September 1978
Description
Trends in Airborne Equipment for Agriculture and Other Areas is a collection of papers presented at a Seminar on Techno-economic Trends in Airborne Equipment for Agriculture and other Selected Areas of the National Economy (Aero-agro '78), organized by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and held in Warsaw, Poland, on September 18-22, 1978. Contributors examine the role of airborne equipment in agriculture and other areas from the perspectives of economic, technical and environmental concerns. Attention is paid to the value of soil surveys and land evaluation maps and of biogeographical analyses of pest outbreaks in planning aerial application operations.
This book is comprised of 45 chapters and begins with a discussion on the economic aspects of airborne equipment, with emphasis on the value of bio-aeronautics in crop production and protection and of aircraft in the management of biological resources. Among the many techniques to improve economic efficiency, speed and timing are highlighted. The technical design and operation of equipment for aircraft are also considered, along with the use of helicopters as airborne cranes for a wide range of applications such as building construction and geological surveys. The results of experiments on the corrosive effects of pesticides, both in water and oil suspensions, are presented. A non-polluting insecticide particularly suited for ultra-low volume operations is also described, together with the use of light aircraft for fighting forest fires. This monograph will be a valuable resource for economists and agriculturists as well as policymakers in both areas.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Conclusion and Recommendations
List of Contributors
I Economic Aspects
The Value of Bio-Aeronautics: a Geographical View
Aircraft Equipment and Biological Objectives
Application Techniques and Biology
Perspectives of Aerial Agricultural Equipment Development and Agricultural Aviation Ground Support Mechanization
The Role of the International Agricultural Aviation Center
Airborne Infrared Equipment as an Aid to Agriculture and Other Economic Activities
A Method for Determining the Technical and Economic Characteristics of Airplanes and Helicopters Used in Agriculture
Evaluation of Quality and Efficacy of Herbicide Spraying by Helicopter
Effectiveness of Aircraft in Cereal Fertilization
Application of the Quantimet Image Analyzer to Agricultural Aviation Problems
An Isotopic Method for Determining the Distribution of Chemicals in Agricultural Aviation
Methodology for the Economic Evaluation of the Efficiency of the Use of Airborne Equipment in Sectors of the National Economy
An Outline of Aviation Insurance Covering Aircraft Used in Bio-Aeronautical Operations, as Regulated by Italian Law
II(a) Design Problems of Aircraft and Equipment
Special Instruments for Agricultural Airplanes
New Type of Airborne Agricultural Equipment
Field Performance of Micronair Atomizers with Ulvair and Water-Based Sprays
The Bifoil Atomizer
The Design of an Aircraft-Mounted Net for Catching Airborne Insects
Development and Testing of New Types of Agricultural Equipment for the KA-26 Helicopter
Technical Forecasting and Classification of Agricultural Aircraft
Applications for Aerostats in Agriculture
The Agricultural Aircraft Noise Problem
II(b) Operational Questions including Servicing
Use of Helicopters in Building and Assembly Work in the USSR
Increased Efficiency in the Use of Civil Aviation in Industry, Geology and Construction
The Use of Helicopters in Construction and Erection Work
A New Positioning Aid for Agricultural Aviation
Effects on Aircraft Construction Materials of Contact with Pesticides
Remotely-Piloted Aircraft for Crop Protection
Selected Problems of the Technical and Operational Applicability of Helicopters in Agriculture
Result of Experience of Many Years' Standing of the Agricultural Aero-Services Department
Experience Gained during Utilization of Agricultural Helicopters for Crop Growth in Poland
Organization and Results of the Agricultural Work Performed in the Opole District by Means of Mi-2 Helicopters, in 1975-1977
The Influence of the Aircraft Wake on Downwind Dispersal of ULV Sprays
The Importance of the Use of Aircraft in the Intensification of Crop Production in the Democratic Republic
Problems of Droplet Drift by Low-Volume Spraying
III Environmental Considerations
Monitoring of Environmental Pollution, Using Airborne Equipment
Helicopter as a Means for Protecting the Natural Environment of The Swietokrzyski National Park
Distribution of Aerially Applied Small Drops in Conifer Forests in Canada
Use of Light Aircraft for Fighting Forest Fires in France
Use of Air Transport in the Control of Forest Fires and for the Protection of the Natural Environment in the Lombardy Region
Modern Equipment Used on Movable-Wing Aircraft for Fighting Forest Fires in the Piedmont
The Use of Aircraft for Forest Protection Against Fire in Italy
Decamethrin, a New Non-Polluting Agricultural Insecticide Particularly Suitable for Ultra-Low-Volume Aerial Applications
Studies on Malathion Pollution in the Air after Mosquito Control in Two Areas of Hungary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156101