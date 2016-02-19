Trends in Airborne Equipment for Agriculture and Other Areas is a collection of papers presented at a Seminar on Techno-economic Trends in Airborne Equipment for Agriculture and other Selected Areas of the National Economy (Aero-agro '78), organized by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and held in Warsaw, Poland, on September 18-22, 1978. Contributors examine the role of airborne equipment in agriculture and other areas from the perspectives of economic, technical and environmental concerns. Attention is paid to the value of soil surveys and land evaluation maps and of biogeographical analyses of pest outbreaks in planning aerial application operations. This book is comprised of 45 chapters and begins with a discussion on the economic aspects of airborne equipment, with emphasis on the value of bio-aeronautics in crop production and protection and of aircraft in the management of biological resources. Among the many techniques to improve economic efficiency, speed and timing are highlighted. The technical design and operation of equipment for aircraft are also considered, along with the use of helicopters as airborne cranes for a wide range of applications such as building construction and geological surveys. The results of experiments on the corrosive effects of pesticides, both in water and oil suspensions, are presented. A non-polluting insecticide particularly suited for ultra-low volume operations is also described, together with the use of light aircraft for fighting forest fires. This monograph will be a valuable resource for economists and agriculturists as well as policymakers in both areas.

Table of Contents



Introduction

Conclusion and Recommendations

List of Contributors

I Economic Aspects

The Value of Bio-Aeronautics: a Geographical View

Aircraft Equipment and Biological Objectives

Application Techniques and Biology

Perspectives of Aerial Agricultural Equipment Development and Agricultural Aviation Ground Support Mechanization

The Role of the International Agricultural Aviation Center

Airborne Infrared Equipment as an Aid to Agriculture and Other Economic Activities

A Method for Determining the Technical and Economic Characteristics of Airplanes and Helicopters Used in Agriculture

Evaluation of Quality and Efficacy of Herbicide Spraying by Helicopter

Effectiveness of Aircraft in Cereal Fertilization

Application of the Quantimet Image Analyzer to Agricultural Aviation Problems

An Isotopic Method for Determining the Distribution of Chemicals in Agricultural Aviation

Methodology for the Economic Evaluation of the Efficiency of the Use of Airborne Equipment in Sectors of the National Economy

An Outline of Aviation Insurance Covering Aircraft Used in Bio-Aeronautical Operations, as Regulated by Italian Law

II(a) Design Problems of Aircraft and Equipment

Special Instruments for Agricultural Airplanes

New Type of Airborne Agricultural Equipment

Field Performance of Micronair Atomizers with Ulvair and Water-Based Sprays

The Bifoil Atomizer

The Design of an Aircraft-Mounted Net for Catching Airborne Insects

Development and Testing of New Types of Agricultural Equipment for the KA-26 Helicopter

Technical Forecasting and Classification of Agricultural Aircraft

Applications for Aerostats in Agriculture

The Agricultural Aircraft Noise Problem

II(b) Operational Questions including Servicing

Use of Helicopters in Building and Assembly Work in the USSR

Increased Efficiency in the Use of Civil Aviation in Industry, Geology and Construction

The Use of Helicopters in Construction and Erection Work

A New Positioning Aid for Agricultural Aviation

Effects on Aircraft Construction Materials of Contact with Pesticides

Remotely-Piloted Aircraft for Crop Protection

Selected Problems of the Technical and Operational Applicability of Helicopters in Agriculture

Result of Experience of Many Years' Standing of the Agricultural Aero-Services Department

Experience Gained during Utilization of Agricultural Helicopters for Crop Growth in Poland

Organization and Results of the Agricultural Work Performed in the Opole District by Means of Mi-2 Helicopters, in 1975-1977

The Influence of the Aircraft Wake on Downwind Dispersal of ULV Sprays

The Importance of the Use of Aircraft in the Intensification of Crop Production in the Democratic Republic

Problems of Droplet Drift by Low-Volume Spraying

III Environmental Considerations

Monitoring of Environmental Pollution, Using Airborne Equipment

Helicopter as a Means for Protecting the Natural Environment of The Swietokrzyski National Park

Distribution of Aerially Applied Small Drops in Conifer Forests in Canada

Use of Light Aircraft for Fighting Forest Fires in France

Use of Air Transport in the Control of Forest Fires and for the Protection of the Natural Environment in the Lombardy Region

Modern Equipment Used on Movable-Wing Aircraft for Fighting Forest Fires in the Piedmont

The Use of Aircraft for Forest Protection Against Fire in Italy

Decamethrin, a New Non-Polluting Agricultural Insecticide Particularly Suitable for Ultra-Low-Volume Aerial Applications

Studies on Malathion Pollution in the Air after Mosquito Control in Two Areas of Hungary