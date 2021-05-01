Trends and Techniques in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

Bring your practice fully up to date with the most effective and innovative techniques in aesthetic plastic surgery. Trends and Techniques: Aesthetic Plastic Surgery covers today’s sought-after procedures— from male-specific aesthetic techniques to liposuction technologies and vaginal rejuvenation—all innovative new procedures that will greatly benefit your patients’ quality of life. In this outstanding resource, you’ll learn not only from Dr. Lina Triana, but also from other internationally recognized aesthetic surgeons in plastic surgery, facial plastic surgery, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and dermatology.