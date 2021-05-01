Trends and Techniques in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery
1st Edition
Bring your practice fully up to date with the most effective and innovative techniques in aesthetic plastic surgery. Trends and Techniques: Aesthetic Plastic Surgery covers today’s sought-after procedures— from male-specific aesthetic techniques to liposuction technologies and vaginal rejuvenation—all innovative new procedures that will greatly benefit your patients’ quality of life. In this outstanding resource, you’ll learn not only from Dr. Lina Triana, but also from other internationally recognized aesthetic surgeons in plastic surgery, facial plastic surgery, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and dermatology.
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323757102
About the Author
Lina Triana
Dr Lina Triana is a Plastic Surgeon at the Universidad del Valle in Cali, specializing in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Brazil. She is current Vice President of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) and member of its Executive Committee and Board of Directors. I have been invited as Professor of Honor, Speaker and Panelist in more than 50 national and international conferences in countries such as Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Panama, Guatemala, Mexico, USA, Canada, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Germany, Italy, Monaco, Serbia, Turkey, Russia, Greece, Croatia, South Africa, Tunisia, Egypt, India, Japan, China, Vietnam, Israel, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and UAE (Dubai).
