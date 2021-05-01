Trends and Techniques in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323757102

Trends and Techniques in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

1st Edition

Author: Lina Triana
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323757102
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 224
Description

Bring your practice fully up to date with the most effective and innovative techniques in aesthetic plastic surgery. Trends and Techniques: Aesthetic Plastic Surgery covers today’s sought-after procedures— from male-specific aesthetic techniques to liposuction technologies and vaginal rejuvenation—all  innovative new procedures that will greatly benefit your patients’ quality of life. In this outstanding resource, you’ll learn not only from Dr. Lina Triana, but also from other internationally recognized aesthetic surgeons in plastic surgery, facial plastic surgery, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and dermatology.  

Details

About the Author

Lina Triana

Dr Lina Triana is a Plastic Surgeon at the Universidad del Valle in Cali, specializing in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Brazil. She is current Vice President of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) and member of its Executive Committee and Board of Directors. I have been invited as Professor of Honor, Speaker and Panelist in more than 50 national and international conferences in countries such as Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Panama, Guatemala, Mexico, USA, Canada, Belgium, Switzerland, France, Germany, Italy, Monaco, Serbia, Turkey, Russia, Greece, Croatia, South Africa, Tunisia, Egypt, India, Japan, China, Vietnam, Israel, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and UAE (Dubai).

