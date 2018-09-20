Trends and Changes in Hydroclimatic Variables: Links to Climate Variability and Change discusses the change detection and trend analysis methods used to assess hydroclimatic variables in a changing climate. Changes and trends in hydroclimatic variables are assessed using state-of-the-art methods, such as non-linear trend estimation (including spline smoothing and local regression) and handling persistence (or serial auto-correlation in data) for assessing trends in different hydroclimatic variables (e.g. pre-whitening methods). This book offers a variety of real-life case studies and problem-solving techniques for a field that is rapidly evolving.

Users will find methods to evaluate points where time series characteristics change and non-homogeneity in time series. In addition, it covers the subject of climate variability and change in an immense level of detail, including changes on precipitation, streamflow and sea levels.