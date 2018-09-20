Trends and Changes in Hydroclimatic Variables - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128109854, 9780128109861

Trends and Changes in Hydroclimatic Variables

1st Edition

Links to Climate Variability and Change

Editors: Ramesh Teegavarapu
eBook ISBN: 9780128109861
Paperback ISBN: 9780128109854
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th September 2018
Page Count: 416
Description

Trends and Changes in Hydroclimatic Variables: Links to Climate Variability and Change discusses the change detection and trend analysis methods used to assess hydroclimatic variables in a changing climate. Changes and trends in hydroclimatic variables are assessed using state-of-the-art methods, such as non-linear trend estimation (including spline smoothing and local regression) and handling persistence (or serial auto-correlation in data) for assessing trends in different hydroclimatic variables (e.g. pre-whitening methods). This book offers a variety of real-life case studies and problem-solving techniques for a field that is rapidly evolving.

Users will find methods to evaluate points where time series characteristics change and non-homogeneity in time series. In addition, it covers the subject of climate variability and change in an immense level of detail, including changes on precipitation, streamflow and sea levels.

Key Features

  • Examines statistical methods for trend analysis, providing an excellent reference book for scholars, scientists, students and professionals
  • Offers an exhaustive treatment of several hydroclimatic variables in one book, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of changes in hydroclimatic variables over time and space
  • Presents case studies dealing with changes in hydroclimatic variables in different geographical regions of the world
  • Focuses on climate variability and change, including an extensive assessment of trends and their associated links to climate variability and change

Readership

Climatologists, atmospheric scientists, meteorologists, engineers

Table of Contents

1. Methods for Analysis of Trends and Change Detection in Hydrometeorological Time Series
2. Changes and Trends in Precipitation Extremes and Characteristics: Links to Climate Variability and Change
3. Modelling High Intensity Precipitation for Urban Hydrologic Design
4. Changes in Streamflow with Global Warming – Assessment, Causes and Implications
5. Land-Cover Influenced Changes in Future Hydro-Climatic Variables
6. Detection of Spatio-temporal Changes in Droughts
7. Variations and Trends in Sea Levels

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128109861
Paperback ISBN:
9780128109854

About the Editor

Ramesh Teegavarapu

Dr. Teegavarapu is currently an associate professor in the Department of Civil, Environmental and Geomatics department at Florida Atlantic University (FAU), Boca Raton, Florida and founder and leader of the Hydrosystems Research Laboratory (HRL) http://hrl.fau.edu in the department. He has over 15 years of experience in hydrological modelling and water resources systems area. Dr. Teegavarapu's current research areas focus on climate variability and change, precipitation processes, water and environmental systems modelling and management, extreme precipitation events, spatial interpolation and geo-statistical methods, radar meteorology, rain-radar relationships. Prior to his tenure at FAU, he has worked as Assistant Director of Kentucky Water Resources Research Institute (KWRRI) and Assistant Professor (visiting and adjunct) at University of Kentucky, and also as Research Engineer at University of California, Davis. He is author of book on “Floods in Changing Climate: Extreme Precipitation” published by Cambridge University Press and several chapters in number of books

Affiliations and Expertise

Hydrosystems Research Laboratory, Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL, USA

Ratings and Reviews

