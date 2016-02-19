Tree Pathology
Tree Pathology: A Short Introduction is a compilation of texts about some of the significant stress factors that are capable of inducing tree injuries and diseases. It also provides an overview of some of the examples of the damage caused by each stress factors or agents. In addition, existing hypotheses related to the mechanism by which each agent causes abnormal tree physiology are reviewed.
As an introduction, the book provides a discussion on the agents, mechanisms, and control of the pathological stresses of forest trees. It also offers specific examples of forest tree species, mostly from the northeastern portion of the United States, as well as examples of citrus and other fruit or jut tree species. The book then discusses all injury and disease agents including their taxonomy, morphology, physiology, and ecology. It also presents the different mechanisms of the injury and disease, control possibilities on mitigating disease influences of plants, and specific utility of the various procedures used in forest tree disease control.
The materials presented in the book are based from the numerous published texts, journal articles, and research reports.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
Part I Abiotic Stress Agents
2 Moisture Extremes
I. Insufficient Water-Drought
II. Excess Water-Flooding
3 Temperature Extremes
I. High Temperature-Heat Injury
II. Low Temperature-Cold Injury
4 Other Climatic Stress Agents
I. Wind
II. Snow
III. Ice
IV. Lightning
5 Mineral Deficiencies and Excesses
I. Symptoms and Metabolic Disturbances Associated with Nutrient Deficiencies
II. Pathological Significance of Nutrient Excess
6 Air Pollution
I. Paniculate Matter
II. Nonphotochemically Produced Gaseous Pollutants
III. Photochemically Produced Gaseous Pollutants
IV. Air Pollution in Perspective
7 Miscellaneous Abiotic and Large Animal Stresses
I. Radiation
II. Excess Salt
III. Pesticides
IV. Underground Gas
V. Large Animal Stress
Part II Biotic Stress Agents
8 Nematodes
I. Classification
II. Morphology and Anatomy
III. Physiology
IV. Ecology
V. Nematodes and Tree Pathology
9 Specific Nematodes, Tree Health, and Control
I. Specific Nematode Disease Agents
II. Nematode Control
10 Viruses
I. Virus Characteristics
II. Host-Virus Relationship
III. Abnormal Physiology Induced by Viruses
IV. Virus Transmission
V. Viruses as Pathogens
11 Specific Forest Tree Virus Disorders
I. Gymnosperms
II. Angiosperms
12 Bacteria
I. Classification
II. Anatomy and Physiology
III. Ecology
13 Specific Bacteria and Tree Disease
I. Bacteria as Direct Disease Agents
II. Mechanism of Crown Gall Formation
III. Wetwood
IV. Indirect Bacterial Effects
14 Fungi: Introduction and Classification
I. Introduction
II. Classification
15 Fungi: Physiology and Ecology
I. Physiology
II. Ecology
16 Fungi That Cause Decay and Discoloration
I. Wood Anatomy
II. Wood as a Microbial Substrate
III. Types of Wood Decay
IV. Ecology of Wood Decay Fungi
V. Managerial and Silvicultural Aspects of Wood Decay
VI. Stains
17 Fungi That Cause Various Symptoms (Rust Fungi)
I. Spore Types of Rust Fungi
II. Generalized Life Cycle of a Macrocyclic Rust Fungus
III. Rust Diseases of Forest Trees
IV. Control of Rust Diseases
18 Fungi That Cause Canker and Foliar Symptoms
I. Canker Diseases
II. Foliage Diseases
III. Summary
19 Fungi That Cause Vascular Discoloration and Wilting
I. Examples of Important Angiosperm Wilt Diseases
II. Mechanism of Vascular Disease
20 Fungi That Cause Root Discoloration, Necrosis, Rotting, and Other Root Symptoms
I. Root Environment
II. Specific Root Diseases of Forest Trees
21 Deleterious Higher Plants
I. Parasitic Angiosperms
II. Nonparasitic Angiosperms
Part III Special Topics
22 Climate and Tree Disease
I. Microclimate and Tree Disease
II. Macroclimate and Tree Disease
23 Epidemiology
I. Inoculum Potential
II. Epidemiology
III. Epidemiological Considerations in Forest Tree Culture
Part IV Disease Control
24 Exclusion
I. General Concepts of Disease Control
II. Exclusion
III. Summary
25 Eradication
I. Destruction of Diseased Individuals
II. Removal of Alternate or Weed Hosts
III. Therapy
IV. Disinfestation of the Environment
V. Summary
26 Protection
I. Environmental Modification
II. Silvicultural Practices
III. Biological Protection
IV. Chemical Protection
V. Summary
27 Resistance
I. Mechanisms of Resistance
II. Control through Disease Resistance
III. Summary
Subject index
