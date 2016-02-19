Tree Pathology: A Short Introduction is a compilation of texts about some of the significant stress factors that are capable of inducing tree injuries and diseases. It also provides an overview of some of the examples of the damage caused by each stress factors or agents. In addition, existing hypotheses related to the mechanism by which each agent causes abnormal tree physiology are reviewed.

As an introduction, the book provides a discussion on the agents, mechanisms, and control of the pathological stresses of forest trees. It also offers specific examples of forest tree species, mostly from the northeastern portion of the United States, as well as examples of citrus and other fruit or jut tree species. The book then discusses all injury and disease agents including their taxonomy, morphology, physiology, and ecology. It also presents the different mechanisms of the injury and disease, control possibilities on mitigating disease influences of plants, and specific utility of the various procedures used in forest tree disease control.

The materials presented in the book are based from the numerous published texts, journal articles, and research reports.