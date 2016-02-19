Tree Pathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126526509, 9780323155854

Tree Pathology

1st Edition

A Short Introduction

Editors: William H. Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780323155854
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 324
Description

Tree Pathology: A Short Introduction is a compilation of texts about some of the significant stress factors that are capable of inducing tree injuries and diseases. It also provides an overview of some of the examples of the damage caused by each stress factors or agents. In addition, existing hypotheses related to the mechanism by which each agent causes abnormal tree physiology are reviewed.

As an introduction, the book provides a discussion on the agents, mechanisms, and control of the pathological stresses of forest trees. It also offers specific examples of forest tree species, mostly from the northeastern portion of the United States, as well as examples of citrus and other fruit or jut tree species. The book then discusses all injury and disease agents including their taxonomy, morphology, physiology, and ecology. It also presents the different mechanisms of the injury and disease, control possibilities on mitigating disease influences of plants, and specific utility of the various procedures used in forest tree disease control.

The materials presented in the book are based from the numerous published texts, journal articles, and research reports.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Introduction

Text

References

Part I Abiotic Stress Agents

2 Moisture Extremes

I. Insufficient Water-Drought

II. Excess Water-Flooding

References

3 Temperature Extremes

I. High Temperature-Heat Injury

II. Low Temperature-Cold Injury

References

4 Other Climatic Stress Agents

I. Wind

II. Snow

III. Ice

IV. Lightning

References

5 Mineral Deficiencies and Excesses

I. Symptoms and Metabolic Disturbances Associated with Nutrient Deficiencies

II. Pathological Significance of Nutrient Excess

References

6 Air Pollution

I. Paniculate Matter

II. Nonphotochemically Produced Gaseous Pollutants

III. Photochemically Produced Gaseous Pollutants

IV. Air Pollution in Perspective

References

7 Miscellaneous Abiotic and Large Animal Stresses

I. Radiation

II. Excess Salt

III. Pesticides

IV. Underground Gas

V. Large Animal Stress

References

Part II Biotic Stress Agents

8 Nematodes

I. Classification

II. Morphology and Anatomy

III. Physiology

IV. Ecology

V. Nematodes and Tree Pathology

References

9 Specific Nematodes, Tree Health, and Control

I. Specific Nematode Disease Agents

II. Nematode Control

References

10 Viruses

I. Virus Characteristics

II. Host-Virus Relationship

III. Abnormal Physiology Induced by Viruses

IV. Virus Transmission

V. Viruses as Pathogens

References

11 Specific Forest Tree Virus Disorders

I. Gymnosperms

II. Angiosperms

References

12 Bacteria

I. Classification

II. Anatomy and Physiology

III. Ecology

References

13 Specific Bacteria and Tree Disease

I. Bacteria as Direct Disease Agents

II. Mechanism of Crown Gall Formation

III. Wetwood

IV. Indirect Bacterial Effects

References

14 Fungi: Introduction and Classification

I. Introduction

II. Classification

References

15 Fungi: Physiology and Ecology

I. Physiology

II. Ecology

References

16 Fungi That Cause Decay and Discoloration

I. Wood Anatomy

II. Wood as a Microbial Substrate

III. Types of Wood Decay

IV. Ecology of Wood Decay Fungi

V. Managerial and Silvicultural Aspects of Wood Decay

VI. Stains

References

17 Fungi That Cause Various Symptoms (Rust Fungi)

I. Spore Types of Rust Fungi

II. Generalized Life Cycle of a Macrocyclic Rust Fungus

III. Rust Diseases of Forest Trees

IV. Control of Rust Diseases

References

18 Fungi That Cause Canker and Foliar Symptoms

I. Canker Diseases

II. Foliage Diseases

III. Summary

References

19 Fungi That Cause Vascular Discoloration and Wilting

I. Examples of Important Angiosperm Wilt Diseases

II. Mechanism of Vascular Disease

References

20 Fungi That Cause Root Discoloration, Necrosis, Rotting, and Other Root Symptoms

I. Root Environment

II. Specific Root Diseases of Forest Trees

References

21 Deleterious Higher Plants

I. Parasitic Angiosperms

II. Nonparasitic Angiosperms

References

Part III Special Topics

22 Climate and Tree Disease

I. Microclimate and Tree Disease

II. Macroclimate and Tree Disease

References

23 Epidemiology

I. Inoculum Potential

II. Epidemiology

III. Epidemiological Considerations in Forest Tree Culture

References

Part IV Disease Control

24 Exclusion

I. General Concepts of Disease Control

II. Exclusion

III. Summary

References

25 Eradication

I. Destruction of Diseased Individuals

II. Removal of Alternate or Weed Hosts

III. Therapy

IV. Disinfestation of the Environment

V. Summary

References

26 Protection

I. Environmental Modification

II. Silvicultural Practices

III. Biological Protection

IV. Chemical Protection

V. Summary

References

27 Resistance

I. Mechanisms of Resistance

II. Control through Disease Resistance

III. Summary

References

Subject index




