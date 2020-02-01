I.DEFINING THE TREE KANGAROO

1. Evolution, fossil history, morphology, taxonomy

2. Genetics

3. Current status and distribution

4. Biology, ecology and behavior

5. Tree kangaroos and human culture

II.CONSERVATION CONCERNS

6.Australia

7.Island of New Guinea

III.CONSERVATION SOLUTIONS: In the Field

Australia:

8. Conservation action

9. Role of wildlife rehabilitation

10. How an understanding of Lumholtz tree kangaroo behavioral ecology can impact conservation outcomes

11. Tree Kangaroos as a conservation catalyst in Australia

12. Toward community awareness and conservation engagement

New Guinea:

13. Creating the first conservation area in Papua New Guinea, the YUS Conservation Area

14. Land-use planning for a sustainable future

15. A model conservation ranger program

16. Community-based conservation on the Huon Peninsula

17. Community-based conservation in the Torricelli Mountains

18. Livelihoods and conservation

19. Education and outreach for sustainable conservation

20. Using an eco-health approach: Healthy village healthy forest

21. Building conservation leadership in PNG for tree kangaroo conservation

22. Population Habitat Viability Assessment for tree kangaroos in Papua New Guinea

23. Tree kangaroos as a conservation catalyst on the island of New Guinea

24. Role of government in tree kangaroo conservation

25. Status of tree kangaroo science and conservation in Papua, Indonesia

IV.CONSERVATION SOLUTIONS: Role of Zoos

26. The role of zoos in tree kangaroo conservation

27. Population management of tree kangaroos by region

28. Genetics and demographics of the captive populations

29. Biology and health of tree kangaroos in zoos

29.1 Health and nutrition

29.2 Immunology

29.3 Reproductive biology

29.4 Behavior

29.5 Husbandry

V.TECHNIQUES AND TECHNOLOGY FOR THE STUDY OF AN ELUSIVE MACROPOD

30. Using telemetry to study the ecology of tree kangaroos

31. Using NGS Crittercam technology to study feeding ecology and behavior of Matschie’s tree kangaroo

32. Health aspects and veterinary techniques

33. Using non-invasive techniques to study tree kangaroos

34. Remote sensing and GIS for spatial and vegetation analyses

VI.THE FUTURE OF TREE KANGAROOS

35. Future of conservation and science: What is needed to keep tree kangaroos healthy?

36. Tree kangaroos: Ghosts and icons of the rain forest – final essay of hope by Sy Montgomery