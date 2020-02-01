Tree Kangaroos - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128146750

Tree Kangaroos

1st Edition

Science and Conservation

Series Volume Editors: Lisa Dabek Peter Valentine Jacqueline Blessington
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128146750
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents

I.DEFINING THE TREE KANGAROO
1. Evolution, fossil history, morphology, taxonomy
2. Genetics
3. Current status and distribution
4. Biology, ecology and behavior
5. Tree kangaroos and human culture

II.CONSERVATION CONCERNS
6.Australia
7.Island of New Guinea

III.CONSERVATION SOLUTIONS: In the Field
Australia:
8. Conservation action
9. Role of wildlife rehabilitation
10. How an understanding of Lumholtz tree kangaroo behavioral ecology can impact conservation outcomes
11. Tree Kangaroos as a conservation catalyst in Australia
12. Toward community awareness and conservation engagement
New Guinea:
13. Creating the first conservation area in Papua New Guinea, the YUS Conservation Area
14. Land-use planning for a sustainable future
15. A model conservation ranger program
16. Community-based conservation on the Huon Peninsula
17. Community-based conservation in the Torricelli Mountains
18. Livelihoods and conservation
19. Education and outreach for sustainable conservation
20. Using an eco-health approach: Healthy village healthy forest
21. Building conservation leadership in PNG for tree kangaroo conservation
22. Population Habitat Viability Assessment for tree kangaroos in Papua New Guinea
23. Tree kangaroos as a conservation catalyst on the island of New Guinea
24. Role of government in tree kangaroo conservation
25. Status of tree kangaroo science and conservation in Papua, Indonesia

IV.CONSERVATION SOLUTIONS: Role of Zoos
26. The role of zoos in tree kangaroo conservation
27. Population management of tree kangaroos by region
28. Genetics and demographics of the captive populations
29. Biology and health of tree kangaroos in zoos
29.1 Health and nutrition
29.2 Immunology
29.3 Reproductive biology
29.4 Behavior
29.5 Husbandry

V.TECHNIQUES AND TECHNOLOGY FOR THE STUDY OF AN ELUSIVE MACROPOD
30. Using telemetry to study the ecology of tree kangaroos
31. Using NGS Crittercam technology to study feeding ecology and behavior of Matschie’s tree kangaroo
32. Health aspects and veterinary techniques
33. Using non-invasive techniques to study tree kangaroos
34. Remote sensing and GIS for spatial and vegetation analyses

VI.THE FUTURE OF TREE KANGAROOS
35. Future of conservation and science: What is needed to keep tree kangaroos healthy?
36. Tree kangaroos: Ghosts and icons of the rain forest – final essay of hope by Sy Montgomery

Description

Tree Kangaroos: Science and Conservation is a volume in the series Biodiversity of the World: Conservation from Genes to Landscapes. This exciting, interdisciplinary work on tree kangaroo science and conservation is divided into six major sections. The first section, Defining the Tree Kangaroo, includes chapters on tree kangaroo evolution, genetics, taxonomy, ecology and behavior, and tree kangaroo relationship to humans. The second section, Conservation Concerns, examines current and emerging threats to the species, including human development, hunting, and habitat degradation and fragmentation. The third section, Conservation Solutions in the Field, includes chapters dedicated to conservation programs in Australia and New Guinea, such as the Tree Kangaroo Conservation Program and Tenkile Conservation Alliance and collaborations with the Papua New Guinea government. Because the cultural component is so critical in this region of the world, an emphasis is made on the human aspect of conservation. The fourth section covers the role of zoos in conservation solutions. Chapters in this section focus on global captive breeding programs and research initiatives, including international partnerships such as the Global Species Management Program and IUCN Marsupial and Monotreme Species Specialist Group. The fifth section covers techniques and technologies to study this elusive marsupial. The last section on The Future of Tree Kangaroos features discussion of what is needed to keep tree kangaroos and their landscape healthy, and concludes with an essay of hope by award-winning natural history author Sy Montgomery.

The series on Biodiversity of the World: Conservation from Genes to Landscapes includes titles focused on specific species or taxa across disciplinary boundaries and spatial scales—from genes to landscapes. Volumes are edited and written by prominent scholars and practitioners to illuminate and advance biodiversity science and conservation.

Key Features

  • Includes coverage of all known species and encompasses both Australia and the island of New Guinea
  • Features contributions edited and written by the world’s leading researchers and practitioners who are focused on this scientifically mysterious animal of conservation concern
    • Provides accessible information to specialists as well as a more general scientific or conservation audience interested in this geographic region

    Readership

    Tree kangaroo scholars and practitioners in the fields of conservation biology, zoology, genetics, behavior, captive breeding, wildlife and habitat management, decision makers in governments within tree kangaroo range states and countries, and academics and students, practitioners, managers, and other professionals around the world involved in conservation science

    Details

    About the Series Volume Editors

    Lisa Dabek Series Volume Editor

    Dr. Lisa Dabek has conducted groundbreaking research on tree kangaroo reproductive biology and behavior starting in the 1980s. She has been actively involved with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Tree Kangaroo Species Survival Program (AZA TK-SSP) since its inception in 1991. She founded and directs the award-winning and globally recognized Tree Kangaroo Conservation Program in Papua New Guinea. She has been a contributor to the AZA Tree Kangaroo Husbandry Manual as well as numerous tree kangaroo workshops, summits, and meetings. She is based at the Woodland Park Zoo as their Senior Conservation Scientist

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Tree Kangaroo Conservation Program, Woodland Park Zoo, Seattle, WA, United States

    Peter Valentine Series Volume Editor

    Professor Peter Valentine is a long-time member of James Cook University, where he was for many years Head of the Department of Tropical Environment Studies and Geography (later the School of Earth and Environmental Science). He is an acknowledged expert on world heritage areas. He has served on the Australian Heritage Council, worked with the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area since its inception, most recently as Chair of the Wet Tropics Management Authority, and has been involved with the Natural Resource Management body for the Wet Tropics (Terrain), including serving as director for eight years. He is a member of the World Commission on Protected Areas, where he served on the international steering committee, and he was editor of the Best Practice Guidelines series for six years. He is currently President of the Tree Kangaroo and Mammal Group (TKMG), an Australian regional tree kangaroo conservation organization, and is Conservation Officer and Tablelands Convener for Birdlife Australia’s Northern Queensland branch. He has been involved with IUCN Protected Areas and community-based conservation for his entire career. He has spent time at various universities around the world including the University of Hawaii as a professional associate at the East-West Center looking at the role of ecotourism in conservation and at the University of Montana, where he worked on wilderness management.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    College of Marine and Environmental Sciences, James Cook University, Queensland, Australia

    Jacqueline Blessington Series Volume Editor

    Jacqueline Blessington was the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Tree Kangaroo Species Survival Program Coordinator from 2004-2015 and is currently the program advisor. She was co-editor and contributor of the most recent AZA Tree Kangaroo Husbandry Manual. She also coordinated and contributed to eight tree kangaroo workshops, summits, and meetings, including international events in Germany, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Program Advisor, Association of Zoos and Aquariums Tree Kangaroo Species Survival Program, Seattle, WA, United States

