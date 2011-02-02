Treatments for Skin of Color - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437708592, 9781437736168

Treatments for Skin of Color

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Susan Taylor Sonia Badreshia-Bansal Valerie Callender Raechele Gathers David Rodriguez
eBook ISBN: 9781437736168
eBook ISBN: 9780323315296
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd February 2011
Page Count: 416
Description

Written to address conditions specifically associated with ethnic disparities in skin types, Treatments for Skin of Color, by Susan C. Taylor, Sonia Badreshia, Valerie D. Callender, Raechele Cochran Gathers and David A. Rodriguez helps you effectively diagnose and treat a wide-range of skin conditions found in non-white patients. Presented in an easy-to-use, templated format, this new reference encompasses medical dermatology and cosmetic procedures and provides you with evidence-based first and second line treatment options. Practical tips and other highlighted considerations minimize the risk of potential pitfalls. A dedicated section examines alternative therapies, some of which have cultural significance and may impact medical outcomes. An abundance of vivid color images and photos provide unmatched visual guidance for accurate diagnosis and treatment. Online access at www.expertconsult.com lets you reference the complete contents from any computer.

Key Features

  • Get information not found in mainstream dermatology references. Essential medical dermatology and cosmetic procedures as well as evidence-based first and second line treatment options provide you with specific information to treat a full range of conditions found in skin of color.

  • Offer your patients the best care and avoid pitfalls. Evidence-based findings and practical tips equip you with the knowledge you need to recommend and discuss the most effective treatment options with your patients.

  • Broaden your understanding of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) used by your patients. A special section examines the cultural significance and impact on medical outcomes caused by these alternative therapies.

  • Spend less time searching with easy-to-use, templated chapters focused on visual identification and diagnosis of diseases across all skin tones, and recommended treatment options.

  • Make rapid, confident decisions on diagnosis and treatment by comparing your clinical findings to the book’s extensive collection of 270 detailed illustrations.

  • Access the book from any computer at www.expertconsult.com, complete with the full text and entire image bank to further augment mastery of the subject matter.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Medical Dermatology

Chapter 1 Acneiform Disorders

Acne

Acne Vulgaris

Pomade Acne

Steroid Acne

Infantile Acne Pediatric Perspectives

Neonatal Acne (Acne Neonatorum) Pediatric Perspectives

Acne Rosacea

Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Perioral Dermatitis

 

Chapter 2 Bullous and Pustular Disorders:

Bullosis Diabeticorum

Bullous Pemphigoid

Impetigo

Infantile Acropustulosis

Pemphigus Foliaceus

Pemphigus Vulgaris

 

Chapter 3 Collagen Vascular Diseases

Dermatomyositis

Livedoid Vasculopathy

Lupus

Chronic Cutaneous Lupus

Discoid Lupus Erythematosus

Subacute Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (SCLE)

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Scleroderma

Localized Scleroderma (Morphea)

Systemic Sclerosis

 

Chapter 4 Eczematous Disorders

Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Atopic Dermatitis

Dyshidrotic Eczema/Pomphylox

Irritant Contact Dermatitis

Lichen Simplex Chronicus

Nummular Eczema

 

Chapter 5 Granulomatous Disorders

Granuloma Annulare

Sarcoidosis

 

Chapter 6 Hypersensitivity and Allergic Disorders

Arthropod Bites

Fixed Drug Eruption

Erythema Multiforme

Erythema Nodosum

Exfoliative Dermatitis/Erythroderma

Polymorphous Light Eruption

Urticaria

 

Chapter 7 Infectious Diseases

Candidiasis

Cellulitis

Chancroid

Donovanosis

Exanthems

Folliculitis

Furunculosis

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)

Lymphogranulomavenereum (LGV)

Pityriasis versicolor

Syphilis

Tinea Capitis and Pediatric Perspectives

Tinea Corporis

Tinea Unguim

 

Chapter 8 Lichenoid Disorders

Lichen Amyloidosis

Lichen Nitidus

Lichen Planus

Lichen Sclerosus and Pediatric Perspectives

Lichen Striatus

 

Chapter 9 Papulosquamous Disorders

Parapsoriasis

Pityriasis Rosea

Psoriasis and Pediatric Perspectives

Seborrheic Dermatitis

 

Part 2 Pigmentary Disorders

Chapter 10 Hyperpigmented Disorders

Acanthosis Nigricans

Benign Melanonychia

Confluent and Reticulated Papillomatosis of Gougerot and Carteaud (CRP)

Drug-Induced Pigmentation

Erythema Dyschromium Perstans

Exogenous Ochronosis

Gingival Hyperpigmentation

Melasma

Mongolian Spots

Nevus of Ota

Pigmentary Demarcation Lines

Post Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation (PIH)

Solar Lentigines

Transient Neonatal Pustular Melanosis

 

Chapter 11 Hypopigmented Disorders

Hypomelanosis of Ito

Hypopigmented Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

Hypopigmented Sarcoidosis

Pityriasis Alba

Vitiligo and Pediatric Perspectives

 

Part 3 Follicular Disorders and Alopecias

Chapter 12 Alopecias

Alopecia Areata

Alopecia Mucinosa

Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia

Dissecting Cellulitis

Discoid Lupus Erythematosus

Traction Alopecia

Traumatic Alopecia: Chemical, Heat and Mechanical 

Trichotillomania

 

Chapter 13 Follicular Disorders

Acne Keloidalis Nuchae

Folliculitis Decalvans

Pseudofolliculitis Barbae 

 

Part 4 Tumors Benign and Malignant

Chapter 14 Benign Lesions

Acrochordon

Dermatofibroma

Dermatosis Papulosa Nigra

Epidermal Nevus

Epidermoid Cyst

Keloids

 

Chapter 15 Malignant Neoplasms

Basal Cell Carcinoma

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL)

Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans (DFSP)

Malignant Melanoma

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

 

Part 5 Cosmetics

Chapter 16 Cosmetic Applications

Hair Cosmetics

Skin Cosmetics

 

Chapter 17 Cosmetic Procedures

Botulinum Neurotoxin-A (BoNT-A)

Chemical Peels

Fillers

Hair Transplantation

Lasers, Light Sources and Other Devices

 

Part 6 An Overview of Complementary and Alternative Medicine

Chapter 18 Acne, Alopecia, Eczema / Atopic Dermatitis and Psoriasis

About the Author

Susan Taylor

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology, College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University Society Hill Dermatology, Phildelphia, PA, USA

Sonia Badreshia-Bansal

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Instructor, Department of Dermatology, University of California, San Fransisco, CA, USA

Valerie Callender

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology, Howard University College of Medicine, Washington DC; Director, Callender Skin and Laser Center, Mitcheville, MD, USA

Raechele Gathers

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Staff Physician, Henry Ford Hospital, Multicultural Dermatology Center, Detroit, MI, USA Senior Staff Physician

David Rodriguez

Affiliations and Expertise

Voluntary Associate Professor, Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami; Medical Director, Dermatology Associates & Research, Coral Gables, FL, USA

