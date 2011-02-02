Treatments for Skin of Color
1st Edition
Description
Written to address conditions specifically associated with ethnic disparities in skin types, Treatments for Skin of Color, by Susan C. Taylor, Sonia Badreshia, Valerie D. Callender, Raechele Cochran Gathers and David A. Rodriguez helps you effectively diagnose and treat a wide-range of skin conditions found in non-white patients. Presented in an easy-to-use, templated format, this new reference encompasses medical dermatology and cosmetic procedures and provides you with evidence-based first and second line treatment options. Practical tips and other highlighted considerations minimize the risk of potential pitfalls. A dedicated section examines alternative therapies, some of which have cultural significance and may impact medical outcomes. An abundance of vivid color images and photos provide unmatched visual guidance for accurate diagnosis and treatment. Online access at www.expertconsult.com lets you reference the complete contents from any computer.
Key Features
- Get information not found in mainstream dermatology references. Essential medical dermatology and cosmetic procedures as well as evidence-based first and second line treatment options provide you with specific information to treat a full range of conditions found in skin of color.
- Offer your patients the best care and avoid pitfalls. Evidence-based findings and practical tips equip you with the knowledge you need to recommend and discuss the most effective treatment options with your patients.
- Broaden your understanding of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) used by your patients. A special section examines the cultural significance and impact on medical outcomes caused by these alternative therapies.
- Spend less time searching with easy-to-use, templated chapters focused on visual identification and diagnosis of diseases across all skin tones, and recommended treatment options.
- Make rapid, confident decisions on diagnosis and treatment by comparing your clinical findings to the book’s extensive collection of 270 detailed illustrations.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Medical Dermatology
Chapter 1 Acneiform Disorders
Acne
Acne Vulgaris
Pomade Acne
Steroid Acne
Infantile Acne Pediatric Perspectives
Neonatal Acne (Acne Neonatorum) Pediatric Perspectives
Acne Rosacea
Hidradenitis Suppurativa
Perioral Dermatitis
Chapter 2 Bullous and Pustular Disorders:
Bullosis Diabeticorum
Bullous Pemphigoid
Impetigo
Infantile Acropustulosis
Pemphigus Foliaceus
Pemphigus Vulgaris
Chapter 3 Collagen Vascular Diseases
Dermatomyositis
Livedoid Vasculopathy
Lupus
Chronic Cutaneous Lupus
Discoid Lupus Erythematosus
Subacute Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (SCLE)
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Scleroderma
Localized Scleroderma (Morphea)
Systemic Sclerosis
Chapter 4 Eczematous Disorders
Allergic Contact Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis
Dyshidrotic Eczema/Pomphylox
Irritant Contact Dermatitis
Lichen Simplex Chronicus
Nummular Eczema
Chapter 5 Granulomatous Disorders
Granuloma Annulare
Sarcoidosis
Chapter 6 Hypersensitivity and Allergic Disorders
Arthropod Bites
Fixed Drug Eruption
Erythema Multiforme
Erythema Nodosum
Exfoliative Dermatitis/Erythroderma
Polymorphous Light Eruption
Urticaria
Chapter 7 Infectious Diseases
Candidiasis
Cellulitis
Chancroid
Donovanosis
Exanthems
Folliculitis
Furunculosis
Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)
Lymphogranulomavenereum (LGV)
Pityriasis versicolor
Syphilis
Tinea Capitis and Pediatric Perspectives
Tinea Corporis
Tinea Unguim
Chapter 8 Lichenoid Disorders
Lichen Amyloidosis
Lichen Nitidus
Lichen Planus
Lichen Sclerosus and Pediatric Perspectives
Lichen Striatus
Chapter 9 Papulosquamous Disorders
Parapsoriasis
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriasis and Pediatric Perspectives
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Part 2 Pigmentary Disorders
Chapter 10 Hyperpigmented Disorders
Acanthosis Nigricans
Benign Melanonychia
Confluent and Reticulated Papillomatosis of Gougerot and Carteaud (CRP)
Drug-Induced Pigmentation
Erythema Dyschromium Perstans
Exogenous Ochronosis
Gingival Hyperpigmentation
Melasma
Mongolian Spots
Nevus of Ota
Pigmentary Demarcation Lines
Post Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation (PIH)
Solar Lentigines
Transient Neonatal Pustular Melanosis
Chapter 11 Hypopigmented Disorders
Hypomelanosis of Ito
Hypopigmented Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma
Hypopigmented Sarcoidosis
Pityriasis Alba
Vitiligo and Pediatric Perspectives
Part 3 Follicular Disorders and Alopecias
Chapter 12 Alopecias
Alopecia Areata
Alopecia Mucinosa
Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia
Dissecting Cellulitis
Discoid Lupus Erythematosus
Traction Alopecia
Traumatic Alopecia: Chemical, Heat and Mechanical
Trichotillomania
Chapter 13 Follicular Disorders
Acne Keloidalis Nuchae
Folliculitis Decalvans
Pseudofolliculitis Barbae
Part 4 Tumors Benign and Malignant
Chapter 14 Benign Lesions
Acrochordon
Dermatofibroma
Dermatosis Papulosa Nigra
Epidermal Nevus
Epidermoid Cyst
Keloids
Chapter 15 Malignant Neoplasms
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL)
Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans (DFSP)
Malignant Melanoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Part 5 Cosmetics
Chapter 16 Cosmetic Applications
Hair Cosmetics
Skin Cosmetics
Chapter 17 Cosmetic Procedures
Botulinum Neurotoxin-A (BoNT-A)
Chemical Peels
Fillers
Hair Transplantation
Lasers, Light Sources and Other Devices
Part 6 An Overview of Complementary and Alternative Medicine
Chapter 18 Acne, Alopecia, Eczema / Atopic Dermatitis and Psoriasis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 2nd February 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437736168
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315296
About the Author
Susan Taylor
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology, College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University Society Hill Dermatology, Phildelphia, PA, USA
Sonia Badreshia-Bansal
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Instructor, Department of Dermatology, University of California, San Fransisco, CA, USA
Valerie Callender
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology, Howard University College of Medicine, Washington DC; Director, Callender Skin and Laser Center, Mitcheville, MD, USA
Raechele Gathers
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Staff Physician, Henry Ford Hospital, Multicultural Dermatology Center, Detroit, MI, USA Senior Staff Physician
David Rodriguez
Affiliations and Expertise
Voluntary Associate Professor, Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami; Medical Director, Dermatology Associates & Research, Coral Gables, FL, USA