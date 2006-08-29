Treatment Planning in Dentistry - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323036979, 9780323078238

Treatment Planning in Dentistry

2nd Edition

Authors: Stephen Stefanac Samuel Nesbit Stephen Stefanac Samuel Nesbit
eBook ISBN: 9780323078238
eBook ISBN: 9780323167864
Paperback ISBN: 9780323036979
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 29th August 2006
Page Count: 512
Description

This book provides essential knowledge for creating treatment plans for adult dental patients. Treatment planning strategies are presented to help with balancing the ideal with the practical, with emphasis placed on the central role of the patient — whose needs should drive the treatment planning process. The focus is on planning of treatment, not on the comprehensive details of every treatment modality in dentistry.

Key Features

  • CD-ROM bound into book presents five cases of varying difficulty with interactive exercises that allow users to plan treatment.
  • What's the Evidence? boxes link clinical decision-making and treatment planning strategies to current research.
  • In Clinical Practice boxes highlight specific clinical situations faced by the general dentist.
  • Review Questions and Suggested Projects, located at the end of each chapter, summarize and reinforce important concepts presented in the book.
  • Key Terms and Glossary highlights the terms that are most important to the reader.
  • Suggested Readings lists included at the end of most chapters provide supplemental resources.

Table of Contents

Part I: The Treatment Planning Process

1. Information Gathering and Diagnosis Development

2. Assessment of Risk, Prognosis, and Expected Outcomes of Treatment

3. Developing the Treatment Plan

4. Ethical and Legal Issues in Treatment Planning

Part II: Phases of the Treatment Plan

5. The Systemic Phase of Treatment

6. The Acute Phase of Treatment

7. The Disease Control Phase of Treatment

8. The Definitive Phase of Treatment

9. The Maintenance Phase of Care

Part III: Planning Treatment for Patients with Special Needs

10. Treatment Planning for the Special Care/Special Needs Patient

11. Treatment Planning for Smokers and Patients with Oral Cancer

12. Treatment Planning for the Alcohol and Substance Abuser

13. The Anxious or Fearful Dental Patient

14. Managing the Patient with Psychological Problems

15. The Adolescent Patient

16. The Geriatric Patient

17. The Motivationally or Financially Impaired Patient

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323078238
eBook ISBN:
9780323167864
Paperback ISBN:
9780323036979

About the Author

Stephen Stefanac

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Associate Dean Associate Dean for Patient Services Professor, Periodontics and Oral Medicine University of Michigan School of Dentistry Ann Arbor, MI

Samuel Nesbit

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor Department of Operative Dentistry University of North Carolina School of Dentistry Chapel Hill, NC

