Treatment Planning in Dentistry
2nd Edition
Description
This book provides essential knowledge for creating treatment plans for adult dental patients. Treatment planning strategies are presented to help with balancing the ideal with the practical, with emphasis placed on the central role of the patient — whose needs should drive the treatment planning process. The focus is on planning of treatment, not on the comprehensive details of every treatment modality in dentistry.
Key Features
- CD-ROM bound into book presents five cases of varying difficulty with interactive exercises that allow users to plan treatment.
- What's the Evidence? boxes link clinical decision-making and treatment planning strategies to current research.
- In Clinical Practice boxes highlight specific clinical situations faced by the general dentist.
- Review Questions and Suggested Projects, located at the end of each chapter, summarize and reinforce important concepts presented in the book.
- Key Terms and Glossary highlights the terms that are most important to the reader.
- Suggested Readings lists included at the end of most chapters provide supplemental resources.
Table of Contents
Part I: The Treatment Planning Process
1. Information Gathering and Diagnosis Development
2. Assessment of Risk, Prognosis, and Expected Outcomes of Treatment
3. Developing the Treatment Plan
4. Ethical and Legal Issues in Treatment Planning
Part II: Phases of the Treatment Plan
5. The Systemic Phase of Treatment
6. The Acute Phase of Treatment
7. The Disease Control Phase of Treatment
8. The Definitive Phase of Treatment
9. The Maintenance Phase of Care
Part III: Planning Treatment for Patients with Special Needs
10. Treatment Planning for the Special Care/Special Needs Patient
11. Treatment Planning for Smokers and Patients with Oral Cancer
12. Treatment Planning for the Alcohol and Substance Abuser
13. The Anxious or Fearful Dental Patient
14. Managing the Patient with Psychological Problems
15. The Adolescent Patient
16. The Geriatric Patient
17. The Motivationally or Financially Impaired Patient
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 29th August 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323078238
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323167864
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323036979
About the Author
Stephen Stefanac
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Associate Dean Associate Dean for Patient Services Professor, Periodontics and Oral Medicine University of Michigan School of Dentistry Ann Arbor, MI
Samuel Nesbit
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor Department of Operative Dentistry University of North Carolina School of Dentistry Chapel Hill, NC
Stephen Stefanac
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Associate Dean Associate Dean for Patient Services Professor, Periodontics and Oral Medicine University of Michigan School of Dentistry Ann Arbor, MI
Samuel Nesbit
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor Department of Operative Dentistry University of North Carolina School of Dentistry Chapel Hill, NC