"The 2nd edition of Adams/Grieder Treatment Planning for Person-Centered Care retains the excellent content and voice that has made the first edition an important contribution to clinical service delivery. The new edition offers an outstanding revision of the opening chapter to explain the new policy context for person-centered care, particularly addressing changes in thinking about recovery and in practice due the implementation of the Affordable Care Act and the introduction of the DSM 5." --Howard H Goldman, M.D. Ph.D., Director of the Behavioral Health Systems Improvement Collaborative, University of Maryland School of Medicine

"Easy to read book that explains both the "why" and the "how" of patient centered planning. Adams and Grieder, long time experts in the treatment of people with serious mental illness, connect the timeless concepts of shared decision making and patient centered treatment to the future of health care. Parity and the Affordable Care Act makes treatment more accessible, this book helps to ensure treatment is effective." --Linda Rosenberg, President and CEO, National Council for Behavioral Health

"This new edition of Person Centered Planning provides an update and upgrade to what was already an essential read for people associated with systems transformation in behavioral health care. New material related to the impact of the Accountable Care Act and parity legislation give it even more relevance for these processes. Adams and Grieder provide a blueprint for what person centered care could and should be as we move into the future. Improved case examples that are referenced throughout the text illustrate the major principles developed in the book and allow readers to translate theory to practice more easily. Overall, this edition represents a significant elaboration of the original which makes it well worth reading, even for those who have already enjoyed the first edition." --Wesley Sowers, MD, Director, Center for Public Service Psychiatry, Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic

"The 2nd edition of Treatment Planning for Person-Centered Care is required reading for every healthcare practitioner. Neal and Diane offer a practical path to revolutionalize the way individuals and families are engaged in healthcare. The revised edition offers even more concrete guidance for goal setting, assessment and integrated formulation and makes it possible for every practitioner in this new era of healthcare to gain mastery in the art of person-centered treatment planning. We can finally expect this standard in our own healthcare and point to a book that makes it clear." --Chacku Mathai, Associate Executive Director, New York Association of Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services