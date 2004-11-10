""I strongly recommend this book to mental health administrators, supervising clinicians, and others who are concerned with continually improving the quality of their treatment planning process. It would be an outstanding resource for training candidates who are pursuing professional degrees in mental health and addiction treatment.""

-PSYCHIATRIC SERVICES





""Treatment Planning for Person-Centered Care puts the entire concept of individualized service planning into understandable language for all readers, whether they are students, clinicians or the persons receiving services. The authors have captured the essence of active involvement of the persons served in the identification of needs (as well as strengths) and the development of a plan that will address those needs. This book is definitely in concert with and supports the CARF Behavioral Health standards, and would be an excellent resource for organizations wanting to better understand how to move towards a person-centered assessment and planning process.""

-Nikki Migas, M.P.A., Managing Director, Behavioral Health Customer Service Unit, CARF … the Rehabilitation Accreditation Commission.





""Treatment Planning for Person-Centered Care by Neal Adams and Diane Grieder is a one-of-a-kind book. The authors take what for many clinicians is irritating paperwork requirement, treatment planning, that is a diversion from their ""real"" work of therapy and turn it into a valuable tool. More importantly, clinicians and students in clinical training who read this book will think differently when they are done. By placing the person, the client at the center of planning, Adams and Grieder take the reader step by step through a transforming process. They lead us to re-think whose goals are we trying to achieve in treatment. This book could precipitate many fruitful seminar discussions during clinical training, an antidote to the therapist as authority figure orientation that Adams and Grieder critique. This roadmap could also be an enormously helpful for people and families entering mental health or substance use treatment, teaching them what to expect from truly person-centered care.""

-Eric Goplerud, Ph.D., George Washington University Medical Center





""This book encourages the field to turn a very important corner. It clarifies the goals and the processes that Mental Health and Alcohol/Drug systems presently need to focus on: joining with clients to help them enter/re-enter their communities and successfully exit the treatment systems. This book will help practitioners develop the necessary conceptual overview as well as individual components of service plans that will significantly enhance our clients’ chances for real world success.""

-Ed Diksa, California Institute for Mental Health





""The appendixes are very useful, outlining care plans in a very specific manner that I would find applicable to clinical care... In fact, I would consider using these appendixes as a template for recovery planning.""

-DOODY REVIEWS





""...[the authors] are to be congratulated on such an excellent practical guide which is thoughtful, informative and so easy to read... an enviably clear writing style.""

-Glyn Thomas, Organizational Development Director, Satilla Community Services





""...our Director of Clinical and Rehabilitative Services and her senior managers have created a staff training based largely on [the] book called Treatment Planning for Person-Centered Services... the best book she has ever read on the subject.""

-Wendy Gradison, LCSW, CPRP; President and CEO, PRS, Inc.

""Neal Adams and Diane Grieder have compiled what should be considered the definitive work on recovery oriented and person-centered treatment planning.nbsp;nbsp; This book has rich detail on all aspects of treatment planning, and provides chapter after chapter of useful and practical information about how to develop treatment plans for people with complex issues in a partnership, and to translate those plans into documentation that is meaningful for both clinicians and clients, as well as appropriate for meeting funding documentation requirements.nbsp; However, an important word of warning:nbsp; if you are seeking a book that provides mechanical check lists to create ""treatment planning made simple"", then this book is NOT for you. Adams and Greider challenge the readers to understand treatment planning as a valuable clinical activity and inspire us not to settle for treatment plans that are just meaningless pieces of paper. This book should be in the library of every behavioral health organization and made available to anyone writing or reviewing treatment plans.""

-Kenneth Minkoff, MD,nbsp;Senior System Consultant, ZiaPartners, Inc., San Rafael, CA,nbsp;Clinical Asst Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School

""Adams and Grieder’s Treatment Planning for Person Centered Care has its foundations in evidence and good clinical judgment. It is recovery oriented, reflecting person-centered values coupled with practical guidance. Clinicians and administrators would do well to build on the foundations of this excellent book. We use it in our work on training and implementing Evidence-Based Practices in the Public Mental Health System in Maryland. We have found that this strengths-based approach ensures the consumer voice is central to treatment planning. It also balances program and provider needs to meet medical necessity criteria and other requirements for payment of service.""

-Howard H Goldman MD PhD, Professor of Psychiatry and Director of the Mental Health Systems Improvement Collaborative, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore

-Eileen B. Hansen MSSW, Program Director, Evidence-Based Practices Center, Mental Health Systems Improvement Collaborative, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore

""Treatment Planning for Person-Centered Care by Neal Adams and Diane Grieder is much more than its title implies, and will be a tremendous resource for systems that have begun a transformation process, or any clinician interested in providing recovery oriented care. Their vision for the role of treatment planning in the clinical process is clearly articulated and well organized. They argue convincingly that the ""plan"" needs to be the central concept in delivery of services, and that a well developed plan is actually a clinical tool that advances the recovery process. They are adept at providing enlightening examples contrasting traditional approaches with person centered planning. Most remarkably, they have written a book that is accessible to diverse constituents. This book will be just as useful as a guide for someone who is receiving services and their significant others, as it is for systems administrators and seasoned clinicians. It’s hard to imagine a more practical, comprehensive, or engaging work on this topic, and now there is no need for one. I highly recommend this book to anyone who is interested in helping others find solutions to their lives’ challenges.""

-Wesley Sowers, MD, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Director, Center for Public Service Psychiatry, Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic Medical Director, Allegheny County Office of Behavioral Health