Covering more than 250 of the most common dermatologic conditions from A to Z, Treatment of Skin Disease, 5th Edition, by Drs. Mark G. Lebwohl, Warren R. Heymann, John Berth-Jones, and Ian Coulson, is your go-to resource for authoritative, evidence-based treatment strategies in your daily practice. This award-winning text provides guidance on the fast-moving dermatological therapy options for virtually any skin disease you’re likely to encounter, including third-line and unusual therapies when initial options have not been successful. Summaries of each treatment strategy are accompanied by detailed discussions of treatment choices, with ratings on a consistent scale ranging from clinical studies to anecdotal reports.