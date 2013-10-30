Treatment of Skin Disease - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702052354, 9780702052361

Treatment of Skin Disease

4th Edition

Comprehensive Therapeutic Strategies (Expert Consult - Online and Print)

Authors: Mark Lebwohl Warren Heymann John Berth-Jones Ian Coulson
eBook ISBN: 9780702052361
eBook ISBN: 9780702052347
eBook ISBN: 9780702057939
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th October 2013
Page Count: 888
Description

2014 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Internal Medicine category!

Treatment of Skin Disease is your definitive source for managing the complete range of dermatologic conditions you’re likely to encounter in practice. This medical reference book boasts an intuitive and easy to use format that covers the full spectrum of options, equipping you with not only standard treatment strategies, but second- and third-line therapies for instances when other alternatives fail. You’ll be thoroughly prepared to offer your patients the expertly informed medical care they deserve when facing common or complex dermatologic diseases.

"It is a book I keep in my clinic, along with Bolognia’s Dermatology and a drug rash book. I would feel vulnerable without them."
Reviewed by: Neill Hepburn MD FRCP Consultant Dermatologist, Lincoln County Hospital, 2014


"Without doubt this is an excellent book and the reader is encouraged to dip in and read around a topic and enhance their knowledge. It is also a super reference book, particulary when wanting more information about dermatological therapeutics - an area that is often neglected."
Reviewed by: Dr Harry Brown on behalf of Glycosmedia, April 2014

Key Features

  • Address your most difficult clinical challenges by having every possible therapy option at your disposal, including third- and fourth-line therapies, as well as standard treatments for dermatologic disorders.
  • Apply the in-depth knowledge of leading dermatologists through a summary of each treatment strategy along with detailed discussions of treatment choices.
  • Gain insight to the essential features which define each dermatologic disease with chapters presented in a tabular format, using checklists of diagnostic and investigative pearls and color-coded boxed text, for quick at-a-glance summaries of key details.
  • Seamlessly search the full text online at Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

1 Acanthosis Nigricans

2 Acne Keloidalis Nuchae

3 Acne Vulgaris

4 Acrodermatitis Enteropathica

5 Actinic Keratoses

6 Actinic Prurigo

7 Actinomycosis

8 Acute Generalized Exanthematous Pustulosis

9 Allergic Contact Dermatitis and Photoallergy

10 Alopecia Areata

11 Amyloidosis

12 Androgenetic alopecia

13 Angiolymphoid hyperplasia with eosinophilia

14 Angular cheilitis

15 Anogenital warts

16 Antiphospholipid syndrome

17 Aphthous Stomatitis

18 Atopic Dermatitis

19 Atypical Nevi

20 Autoimmune progrestone dermatitis

21 Bacillary Angiomatosis

22 Balanitis

23 Basal Cell Carcinoma

24 Becker's Nevus

25 Bed bugs

26 Behçet's Disease

27 Bioterrorism

28 Bites and Stings

29 Blastomycosis

30 Blistering Distal Dactylitis

31 Bowen's Disease and Erythroplasia of Queyrat

32 Bullous Pemphigoid

33 Burning Mouth Syndrome (Glossodynia)

34 Calcinosis Cutis

35 Calciphylaxis

36 Cutaneous candidiasis and chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis

37 Capillaritis (pigmented purpuric dermatoses)

38 Cat Scratch Disease

39 Cellulite

40 Cellulitis and Erysipelas

41 Chancroid

42 Chilblains

43 Chondrodermatitis nodularis helicis chronicus

44 Chromoblastomycosis

45 Chronic Actinic Dermatitis

46 Coccidioidomycosis

47 Cryptococcosis

48 Darier Disease

49 Decubitus Ulcers

50 Delusions of Parasitosis

51 Dermatitis Artefacta

52 Dermatitis Herpetiformis

53 Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans

54 Dermatologic Non Disease

55 Dermatomyositis

56 Diaper dermatitis

57 Discoid eczema

58 Discoid lupus erythematosus

59 Dissecting Cellulitis of the Scalp

60 Drug eruptions

61 Eosinophilic Fasciitis

62 Epidermal nevi

63 Epidermodysplasia Verruciformis

64 Epidermolysis Bullosa

65 Epidermolysis Bullosa Acquisita

66 Erosive Pustular Dermatosis

67 Erythema Annulare Centrifugum

68 Erythema Dyschromicum Perstans

69 Erythema Elevatum Diutinum

70 Erythema Multiforme

71 Erythema Nodosum

72 Erythrasma

73 Erythroderma

74 Erythrokeratodermas

75 Erythromelalgia

76 Erythropoietic Protoporphyria

77 Extramammary Paget's Disease

78 Fabry disease

79 Flushing

80 Follicular Mucinosis

81 Folliculitis

82 Folliculitis decalvans

83 Fox-Fordyce Disease

84 Furunculosis

85 Geographic Tongue

86 Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome

87 Gonorrhea

88 Graft Versus Host Disease

89 Granuloma Annulare

90 Granuloma Faciale

91 Granuloma Inguinale

92 Granulomatous Cheilitis

93 Hailey-Hailey Disease

94 Hemangiomas

95 Hereditary Angioedema

96 Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia

97 Herpes Genitalis

98 Herpes Labialis

99 Herpes Zoster

100 Hidradenitis Suppurativa

101 Histoplasmosis

102 Hydroa Vacciniforme

103 Hyperhidrosis

104 Hypertrichosis and Hirsutism

105 Ichthyoses

106 Impetigo

107 Irritant Contact Dermatitis

108 Jellyfish stings

109 Jessner’s lymphocytic infiltrate

110 Juvenile Plantar Dermatosis

111 Juvenile Xanthogranuloma

112 Kaposi Sarcoma

113 Kawasaki Disease

114 Keloid Scarring

115 Keratoacanthoma

116 Keratosis Pilaris and Variants

117 Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis

118 Cutaneous Larva Migrans

119 Leg Ulcers

120 Leiomyoma

121 Leishmaniasis

122 Lentigo Maligna

123 Leprosy (Including Reactions)

124 Leukocytoclasic Vasculitis

125 Lichen Myxedematosus

126 Lichen Nitidus

127 Lichen Planopilaris

128 Lichen Planus

129 Lichen Sclerosus

130 Lichen Simplex Chronicus

131 Linear IgA Bullous Dermatosis

132 Lipodermatosclerosis

133 Livedo Reticularis

134 Livedoid Vasculopathy

135 Lyme Borreliosis

136 Lymphangioma Circumscriptum

137 Lymphedema

138 Lymphocytoma Cutis

139 Lymphogranuloma Venereum

140 Lymphomatoid Papulosis

141 Malignant Atrophic Paupulosis

142 Malignant Melanoma

143 Mastocytoses

144 Melasma

145 Merkel Cell Carcinoma

146 Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

147 Miliaria

148 Molluscum Contagiosum

149 Morphea

150 Mucoceles

151 Mucous Membrane Pemphigoid

152 Mycetoma: Eumycetoma and Actinomycetoma

153 Mycobacteria (atypical) skin infections

154 Mycosis Fungoides

155 Myiasis

156 Myxoid Cyst

157 Necrobiosis Lipoidica

158 Necrolytic Migratory Erythema

159 Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis

160 Neurofibromatosis, Type 1

161 Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome

162 Nevus Sebaceus

163 Notalgia paresthetica

164 Onchocerciasis

165 Oral Lichen Planus

166 Orf

167 Palmoplantar Keratoderma

168 Palmoplantar Pustulosis

169 Panniculitis

170 Papular Urticaria

171 Paracoccidioidomycosis (South American Blastomycosis)

172 Parapsoriasis

173 Paronychia

174 Parvovirus Infection

175 Pediculosis

176 Pemphigus

177 Perforating Dermatoses

178 Perioral Dermatitis

179 Peutz-Jeghers Syndrome

180 Physical Urticarias, Aquagenic Pruritis, and Cholinergic Pruritus

181 Pinta and Yaws

182 Pitted and Ringed Keratolysis (Keratolysis Plautare Sulcatum)

183 Pityriases Rubra Pilaris

184 Pityriasis Lichenoides Chronica

185 Pityriasis Lichenoides et Varioliformis Acuta

186 Pityriasis Rosea

187 Cutaneous Polyarteritis nodosa

188 Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

189 Polymorphic Light Eruption

190 Pompholyx

191 Porokeratoses

192 Porphyria Cutanea Tarda

193 Port wine stain ("Nevus flammeus") (new title)

194 Pregnancy Dermatoses

195 Pretibial Myxedema

196 Prurigo Nodularis

197 Prurigo Pigmentosa

198 Pruritus

199 Pruritus Ani

200 Pruritus Vulvae

201 Pseudofolliculitis Barbae

202 Pseudoxanthoma Elasticum

203 Psoriasis

204 Psychogenic Excoriation

205 Pyoderma Gangrenosum

206 Pyogenic Granulomas

207 Radiation Dermatitis

208 Raynaud's Disease and Phenomenon

209 Reactive Arthritis

210 Relapsing Polychondritis

211 Rhinophyma

212 Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and other Rickettsial Infections

213 Rosacea

214 Sarcoidosis

215 Scabies

216 Scleredema

217 Scleroderma

218 Sebaceous Hyperplasia

219 Seborrheic Eczema

220 Seborrheic Keratosis

221 Sporotrichosis

222 Squamous Cell Carcinoma

223 Staphylococcal Scalded Skin Syndrome

224 Steatocystoma Multiplex

225 Stoma Care

226 Striae

227 Subacute Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

228 Subcorneal Pustular Dermatosis

229 Subcutaneous Fat Necrosis of the Newborn

230 Sweet Syndrome

231 Syphilis

232 Syringomata

233 Tinea Capitis

234 Tinea Pedis and Skin Dermatophytosis

235 Tinea unguium

236 Tinea versicolor (pityriasis versicolor)

237 Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis and Stevens-Johnson Syndrome

238 Transient Acantholytic Dermatosis (Grover's Disease)

239 Trichotillimania

240 Tuberculosis and Tuberculids

241 Urticaria and Angioedema

242 Varicella

243 Viral exanthems: rubella, roseola, rubeola, enterovirus

244 Viral Warts

245 Vitiligo

246 Vulvodynia

247 Wells Syndrome (Syn. Eosinophilic cellulitis)

248 Xanthomas

249 Xeroderma Pigmentosum

250 Xerosis

251 Yellow Nail Syndrome

About the Author

Mark Lebwohl

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA

Warren Heymann

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics; Head, Division of Dermatology, Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, Camden, New Jersey; Clinical Professor of Dermatology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

John Berth-Jones

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Senior Lecturer and Clinical Teacher, Combined Medical Faculty, Universities of Leicester and Warwick; Consultant Dermatologist, Department of Dermatology, University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire, Walsgrave Hospital, Coventry, UK

Ian Coulson

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Dermatologist, Dermatology Unit, Burnley General Hospital, Burnley, UK

Reviews

"I have bought every edition and used each one almost every day in the clinic. Its simple layout makes it easy to find what you are looking for." Dermatology In Practice 2014; Vol 20 No 2

"Without doubt this an excellent book and the reader is encouraged to dip in and read around a topic and enhance their knowledge. It is also a super reference, particularly when wanting more information about dermatological therapeuctics...Of course as expected in a classy dermatology book, the production vaules are superb with plenty of pretty pictures in colour...All in all, this is a top class dermatology book and is ideal to quickly look up and read what is the best therapy or range of treatments for a given condition." Glycosmedia, April 2014

"This is one of my favorite dermatology books IN THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD. Avoid finding yourself stumped on what to do next for the challenging patient with whom "you have tried everything." Your next step should be this book. There is a code that you can use to access the reference online. I am unaware of any comparable reference." - Patricia Wong, MD (Stanford University Medical Center) - 5 star Doody rating

