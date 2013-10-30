2014 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Internal Medicine category!

Treatment of Skin Disease is your definitive source for managing the complete range of dermatologic conditions you’re likely to encounter in practice. This medical reference book boasts an intuitive and easy to use format that covers the full spectrum of options, equipping you with not only standard treatment strategies, but second- and third-line therapies for instances when other alternatives fail. You’ll be thoroughly prepared to offer your patients the expertly informed medical care they deserve when facing common or complex dermatologic diseases.

"It is a book I keep in my clinic, along with Bolognia’s Dermatology and a drug rash book. I would feel vulnerable without them."

Reviewed by: Neill Hepburn MD FRCP Consultant Dermatologist, Lincoln County Hospital, 2014

"Without doubt this is an excellent book and the reader is encouraged to dip in and read around a topic and enhance their knowledge. It is also a super reference book, particulary when wanting more information about dermatological therapeutics - an area that is often neglected."

Reviewed by: Dr Harry Brown on behalf of Glycosmedia, April 2014