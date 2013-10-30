Treatment of Skin Disease
4th Edition
Comprehensive Therapeutic Strategies (Expert Consult - Online and Print)
Description
Treatment of Skin Disease is your definitive source for managing the complete range of dermatologic conditions you’re likely to encounter in practice. This medical reference book boasts an intuitive and easy to use format that covers the full spectrum of options, equipping you with not only standard treatment strategies, but second- and third-line therapies for instances when other alternatives fail. You’ll be thoroughly prepared to offer your patients the expertly informed medical care they deserve when facing common or complex dermatologic diseases.
Table of Contents
1 Acanthosis Nigricans
2 Acne Keloidalis Nuchae
3 Acne Vulgaris
4 Acrodermatitis Enteropathica
5 Actinic Keratoses
6 Actinic Prurigo
7 Actinomycosis
8 Acute Generalized Exanthematous Pustulosis
9 Allergic Contact Dermatitis and Photoallergy
10 Alopecia Areata
11 Amyloidosis
12 Androgenetic alopecia
13 Angiolymphoid hyperplasia with eosinophilia
14 Angular cheilitis
15 Anogenital warts
16 Antiphospholipid syndrome
17 Aphthous Stomatitis
18 Atopic Dermatitis
19 Atypical Nevi
20 Autoimmune progrestone dermatitis
21 Bacillary Angiomatosis
22 Balanitis
23 Basal Cell Carcinoma
24 Becker's Nevus
25 Bed bugs
26 Behçet's Disease
27 Bioterrorism
28 Bites and Stings
29 Blastomycosis
30 Blistering Distal Dactylitis
31 Bowen's Disease and Erythroplasia of Queyrat
32 Bullous Pemphigoid
33 Burning Mouth Syndrome (Glossodynia)
34 Calcinosis Cutis
35 Calciphylaxis
36 Cutaneous candidiasis and chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis
37 Capillaritis (pigmented purpuric dermatoses)
38 Cat Scratch Disease
39 Cellulite
40 Cellulitis and Erysipelas
41 Chancroid
42 Chilblains
43 Chondrodermatitis nodularis helicis chronicus
44 Chromoblastomycosis
45 Chronic Actinic Dermatitis
46 Coccidioidomycosis
47 Cryptococcosis
48 Darier Disease
49 Decubitus Ulcers
50 Delusions of Parasitosis
51 Dermatitis Artefacta
52 Dermatitis Herpetiformis
53 Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans
54 Dermatologic Non Disease
55 Dermatomyositis
56 Diaper dermatitis
57 Discoid eczema
58 Discoid lupus erythematosus
59 Dissecting Cellulitis of the Scalp
60 Drug eruptions
61 Eosinophilic Fasciitis
62 Epidermal nevi
63 Epidermodysplasia Verruciformis
64 Epidermolysis Bullosa
65 Epidermolysis Bullosa Acquisita
66 Erosive Pustular Dermatosis
67 Erythema Annulare Centrifugum
68 Erythema Dyschromicum Perstans
69 Erythema Elevatum Diutinum
70 Erythema Multiforme
71 Erythema Nodosum
72 Erythrasma
73 Erythroderma
74 Erythrokeratodermas
75 Erythromelalgia
76 Erythropoietic Protoporphyria
77 Extramammary Paget's Disease
78 Fabry disease
79 Flushing
80 Follicular Mucinosis
81 Folliculitis
82 Folliculitis decalvans
83 Fox-Fordyce Disease
84 Furunculosis
85 Geographic Tongue
86 Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome
87 Gonorrhea
88 Graft Versus Host Disease
89 Granuloma Annulare
90 Granuloma Faciale
91 Granuloma Inguinale
92 Granulomatous Cheilitis
93 Hailey-Hailey Disease
94 Hemangiomas
95 Hereditary Angioedema
96 Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia
97 Herpes Genitalis
98 Herpes Labialis
99 Herpes Zoster
100 Hidradenitis Suppurativa
101 Histoplasmosis
102 Hydroa Vacciniforme
103 Hyperhidrosis
104 Hypertrichosis and Hirsutism
105 Ichthyoses
106 Impetigo
107 Irritant Contact Dermatitis
108 Jellyfish stings
109 Jessner’s lymphocytic infiltrate
110 Juvenile Plantar Dermatosis
111 Juvenile Xanthogranuloma
112 Kaposi Sarcoma
113 Kawasaki Disease
114 Keloid Scarring
115 Keratoacanthoma
116 Keratosis Pilaris and Variants
117 Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis
118 Cutaneous Larva Migrans
119 Leg Ulcers
120 Leiomyoma
121 Leishmaniasis
122 Lentigo Maligna
123 Leprosy (Including Reactions)
124 Leukocytoclasic Vasculitis
125 Lichen Myxedematosus
126 Lichen Nitidus
127 Lichen Planopilaris
128 Lichen Planus
129 Lichen Sclerosus
130 Lichen Simplex Chronicus
131 Linear IgA Bullous Dermatosis
132 Lipodermatosclerosis
133 Livedo Reticularis
134 Livedoid Vasculopathy
135 Lyme Borreliosis
136 Lymphangioma Circumscriptum
137 Lymphedema
138 Lymphocytoma Cutis
139 Lymphogranuloma Venereum
140 Lymphomatoid Papulosis
141 Malignant Atrophic Paupulosis
142 Malignant Melanoma
143 Mastocytoses
144 Melasma
145 Merkel Cell Carcinoma
146 Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)
147 Miliaria
148 Molluscum Contagiosum
149 Morphea
150 Mucoceles
151 Mucous Membrane Pemphigoid
152 Mycetoma: Eumycetoma and Actinomycetoma
153 Mycobacteria (atypical) skin infections
154 Mycosis Fungoides
155 Myiasis
156 Myxoid Cyst
157 Necrobiosis Lipoidica
158 Necrolytic Migratory Erythema
159 Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis
160 Neurofibromatosis, Type 1
161 Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome
162 Nevus Sebaceus
163 Notalgia paresthetica
164 Onchocerciasis
165 Oral Lichen Planus
166 Orf
167 Palmoplantar Keratoderma
168 Palmoplantar Pustulosis
169 Panniculitis
170 Papular Urticaria
171 Paracoccidioidomycosis (South American Blastomycosis)
172 Parapsoriasis
173 Paronychia
174 Parvovirus Infection
175 Pediculosis
176 Pemphigus
177 Perforating Dermatoses
178 Perioral Dermatitis
179 Peutz-Jeghers Syndrome
180 Physical Urticarias, Aquagenic Pruritis, and Cholinergic Pruritus
181 Pinta and Yaws
182 Pitted and Ringed Keratolysis (Keratolysis Plautare Sulcatum)
183 Pityriases Rubra Pilaris
184 Pityriasis Lichenoides Chronica
185 Pityriasis Lichenoides et Varioliformis Acuta
186 Pityriasis Rosea
187 Cutaneous Polyarteritis nodosa
188 Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
189 Polymorphic Light Eruption
190 Pompholyx
191 Porokeratoses
192 Porphyria Cutanea Tarda
193 Port wine stain ("Nevus flammeus") (new title)
194 Pregnancy Dermatoses
195 Pretibial Myxedema
196 Prurigo Nodularis
197 Prurigo Pigmentosa
198 Pruritus
199 Pruritus Ani
200 Pruritus Vulvae
201 Pseudofolliculitis Barbae
202 Pseudoxanthoma Elasticum
203 Psoriasis
204 Psychogenic Excoriation
205 Pyoderma Gangrenosum
206 Pyogenic Granulomas
207 Radiation Dermatitis
208 Raynaud's Disease and Phenomenon
209 Reactive Arthritis
210 Relapsing Polychondritis
211 Rhinophyma
212 Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and other Rickettsial Infections
213 Rosacea
214 Sarcoidosis
215 Scabies
216 Scleredema
217 Scleroderma
218 Sebaceous Hyperplasia
219 Seborrheic Eczema
220 Seborrheic Keratosis
221 Sporotrichosis
222 Squamous Cell Carcinoma
223 Staphylococcal Scalded Skin Syndrome
224 Steatocystoma Multiplex
225 Stoma Care
226 Striae
227 Subacute Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
228 Subcorneal Pustular Dermatosis
229 Subcutaneous Fat Necrosis of the Newborn
230 Sweet Syndrome
231 Syphilis
232 Syringomata
233 Tinea Capitis
234 Tinea Pedis and Skin Dermatophytosis
235 Tinea unguium
236 Tinea versicolor (pityriasis versicolor)
237 Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis and Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
238 Transient Acantholytic Dermatosis (Grover's Disease)
239 Trichotillimania
240 Tuberculosis and Tuberculids
241 Urticaria and Angioedema
242 Varicella
243 Viral exanthems: rubella, roseola, rubeola, enterovirus
244 Viral Warts
245 Vitiligo
246 Vulvodynia
247 Wells Syndrome (Syn. Eosinophilic cellulitis)
248 Xanthomas
249 Xeroderma Pigmentosum
250 Xerosis
251 Yellow Nail Syndrome
About the Author
Mark Lebwohl
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY, USA
Warren Heymann
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics; Head, Division of Dermatology, Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, Camden, New Jersey; Clinical Professor of Dermatology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
John Berth-Jones
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Senior Lecturer and Clinical Teacher, Combined Medical Faculty, Universities of Leicester and Warwick; Consultant Dermatologist, Department of Dermatology, University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire, Walsgrave Hospital, Coventry, UK
Ian Coulson
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Dermatologist, Dermatology Unit, Burnley General Hospital, Burnley, UK
