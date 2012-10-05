Treatment of Peritoneal Surface Malignancies, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455754243, 9781455754250

Treatment of Peritoneal Surface Malignancies, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics, Volume 21-4

1st Edition

Authors: Jesus Esquivel
eBook ISBN: 9781455754250
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455754243
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th October 2012
Description

This issue of the Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Guest Edited by Dr. Jesus Esquivel, will focus on the current status and future directions of the treatment of the most common peritoneal surface malignancies: appendix cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, gastric cancer, and peritoneal mesothelioma. This issue will also outline some of the most common issues that arise regarding cytoreductive surgery and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC), such as pharmacokinetic rationale of heat and intraperitoneal chemotherapy, HIPEC techniques and safety considerations, how to start a peritoneal surface malignancy program, anesthesia considerations during cytoreductive surgery and HIPEC, patient selection for cytoreductive surgery and HIPEC, and the role of dystemic chemotherapy in the management of peritoneal surface malignancies of appendiceal and colorectal origin.

About the Authors

Jesus Esquivel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Peritoneal Surface Malignancy Program, St. Agnes Hospital

