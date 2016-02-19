Treatment of Microbial Contaminants in Potable Water Supplies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512141, 9780815519362

Treatment of Microbial Contaminants in Potable Water Supplies

1st Edition

Technologies and Costs

Authors: Jerrold J. Troyan Sigurd P. Hansent
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Description

Identifies the best technologies or other means that are generally available, taking costs into consideration, for inactivating or removing microbial contaminants from surface water and groundwater supplies of drinking water. More specifically, it discusses water treatment technologies to be used by community and non-community water systems in removing turbidity, Giardia, viruses, and bacteria.

Readership

Community and non-community water systems

Table of Contents

Background Filtration in Community Systems Disinfection in Community Systems Small Water Systems Cost Data

About the Author

Jerrold J. Troyan

Sigurd P. Hansent

