Treatment of Microbial Contaminants in Potable Water Supplies
1st Edition
Technologies and Costs
Authors: Jerrold J. Troyan Sigurd P. Hansent
eBook ISBN: 9780815519362
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512141
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 360
Description
Identifies the best technologies or other means that are generally available, taking costs into consideration, for inactivating or removing microbial contaminants from surface water and groundwater supplies of drinking water. More specifically, it discusses water treatment technologies to be used by community and non-community water systems in removing turbidity, Giardia, viruses, and bacteria.
Readership
Community and non-community water systems
Table of Contents
Background Filtration in Community Systems Disinfection in Community Systems Small Water Systems Cost Data
About the Author
Jerrold J. Troyan
Sigurd P. Hansent
