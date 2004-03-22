Treatment of Infertility with Chinese Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443066405, 9780702035999

Treatment of Infertility with Chinese Medicine

1st Edition

Authors: Jane Lyttleton
eBook ISBN: 9780702035999
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443066405
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 22nd March 2004
Page Count: 440
Description

Providing a clear understanding of infertility, this practical resource analyzes and describes the diagnoses and treatment of infertility — both male and female — with Chinese medicine. It includes Western medical information with explanations of physiology, reproductive biology, and modern infertility treatments to expand the understanding of patient options. Content discusses all aspects of achieving a successful pregnancy, including pre-conception care, conception, pregnancy and miscarriage, and modern medical treatments.

Key Features

  • Detailed and clear Chinese medicine treatment strategies are described.
  • Information on reproductive biology and Western physiology are included to provide an understanding of the complexity of a patient's symptoms and conditions.
  • Western treatment options that may impact Chinese medicine treatment are described, along with details about how these two perspectives can work together.
  • Clinical approaches to supporting the early stages of a pregnancy and preventing miscarriage are included.
  • Advice is offered on pre-conception help and the optimum diet and lifestyle choices for preparing for a pregnancy.
  • The author is a well-known specialist in this field.

Table of Contents

  1. A Tale of Two Clinics
    2. The Menstrual Cycle
    3. Charting the Menstrual Cycle
    4. Diagnosis and Treatment of Female Infertility;
    Part One: Making a diagnosis
    Part Two: The treatment of functional     infertility by TCM
    5. Gynaecological Disorders Which Can Cause Infertility
    6. Blockage of the Fallopian Tubes
    7. Male Infertility
    8. Pregnancy Loss, Miscarriage and Ectopic Pregnancy
    9. Diet and Lifestyle
    10. Assisted Reproduction Technology (ART) and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)
    Appendices
    Appendix 1: Herbs – Pinyin, Latin and Chinese Characters
    Appendix 2: Herbs which can move the Blood
    Appendix 3: Herbs Contraindicated During Pregnancy
    Appendix 4: Herbal Formulas Mentioned in this Book

About the Author

Jane Lyttleton

Affiliations and Expertise

Practitioner of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Sydney, Australia; Director Acupuncture IVF Support clinics, Guest Lecturer, University of Westminster, UK; University of Western Sydney, Australia

