Treatment of Infertility with Chinese Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Providing a clear understanding of infertility, this practical resource analyzes and describes the diagnoses and treatment of infertility — both male and female — with Chinese medicine. It includes Western medical information with explanations of physiology, reproductive biology, and modern infertility treatments to expand the understanding of patient options. Content discusses all aspects of achieving a successful pregnancy, including pre-conception care, conception, pregnancy and miscarriage, and modern medical treatments.
Key Features
- Detailed and clear Chinese medicine treatment strategies are described.
- Information on reproductive biology and Western physiology are included to provide an understanding of the complexity of a patient's symptoms and conditions.
- Western treatment options that may impact Chinese medicine treatment are described, along with details about how these two perspectives can work together.
- Clinical approaches to supporting the early stages of a pregnancy and preventing miscarriage are included.
- Advice is offered on pre-conception help and the optimum diet and lifestyle choices for preparing for a pregnancy.
- The author is a well-known specialist in this field.
Table of Contents
- A Tale of Two Clinics
2. The Menstrual Cycle
3. Charting the Menstrual Cycle
4. Diagnosis and Treatment of Female Infertility;
Part One: Making a diagnosis
Part Two: The treatment of functional infertility by TCM
5. Gynaecological Disorders Which Can Cause Infertility
6. Blockage of the Fallopian Tubes
7. Male Infertility
8. Pregnancy Loss, Miscarriage and Ectopic Pregnancy
9. Diet and Lifestyle
10. Assisted Reproduction Technology (ART) and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)
Appendices
Appendix 1: Herbs – Pinyin, Latin and Chinese Characters
Appendix 2: Herbs which can move the Blood
Appendix 3: Herbs Contraindicated During Pregnancy
Appendix 4: Herbal Formulas Mentioned in this Book
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2004
- Published:
- 22nd March 2004
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702035999
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443066405
About the Author
Jane Lyttleton
Affiliations and Expertise
Practitioner of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Sydney, Australia; Director Acupuncture IVF Support clinics, Guest Lecturer, University of Westminster, UK; University of Western Sydney, Australia