Treatment of fingertip injuries and nail deformities, An Issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323790987

Treatment of fingertip injuries and nail deformities, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 37-1

1st Edition

Editor: Aviram M. Giladi
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323790987
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th February 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Hand Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Aviram M. Giladi, will cover a number of essential topics surrounding Treatment of fingertip injuries and nail deformities. This issue is one of four issues selected each year by series Consulting Editor, Dr. Kevin Chung. Topics in this issue will include: Primary Management of Nailbed and Fingertip Injuries in the Emergency Department; Locoregional Options for Acute Volar Pulp Fingertip Defects; Management of Tendon and Bony Injuries of the Distal Phalanx; Fingertip Replantation -- Technique Details and Review of the Evidence; Non-Microsurgical Composite Grafting for Acute Management of Fingertip Amputation; Microsurgical Free Tissue Options for Fingertip Reconstruction; Grafting and Other Reconstructive Options for Nail Deformities -- Indications, Techniques, and Outcomes; Secondary Management of Non-Nail Perionychial Deformities; Pediatric Fingertip Injuries; Understanding and Measuring Long-Term Outcomes of Fingertip and Nail Bed Treatments; Fingertip Injuries in Athletes, Musicians, and Other Special Cases; The Burden of Fingertip Trauma on the U.S. Military; and Prosthetic options for finger and thumb amputations. 

Details

About the Editor

Aviram M. Giladi

