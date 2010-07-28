Introduction: Eating Disorders as Biopsychosocial Illnesses

I. BRIDGING THE GAP: THE OVERVIEW

1. A Perfect Biopsychosocial Storm: Gender, Culture, and Eating Disorders

MARGO MAINE, PhD, FAED, and DOUGLAS W. BUNNELL, PhD, FAED

2. What’s Weight Got to Do with It? Weight Neutrality in the Health at Every Size Paradigm and Its Implications for Clinical Practice

DEBORAH BURGARD, PhD

3. Neuroscience: Contributions to the Understanding and Treatment of Eating Disorders

FRANCINE LAPIDES, MFT

4. Are Media an Important Medium for Clinicians? Mass Media, Eating Disorders,and the Bolder Model of Treatment, Prevention, and Advocacy

MICHAEL P. LEVINE, PhD, FAED and MARGO MAINE, PhD, FAED

II. BRIDGING THE GAP: DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT

5. The Assessment Process: Refining the Clinical Evaluation of Patients with Eating Disorders

DREW A. ANDERSON, PhD, JASON M. LAVENDER, MA, and KYLE P. DE YOUNG, MA

6. Medical Assessment of Eating Disorders

EDWARD P. TYSON, MD

7. Psychiatric Medication: Management,Myths, and Mistakes

MARTHA M. PEASLEE LEVINE, MD, and RICHARD L. LEVINE, MD

8. Nutritional Impact on the Recovery Process

JILLIAN K. CROLL, PhD, MPH, RD, LD

9. Science or Art? Integrating Symptom Management into Psychodynamic

Treatment of Eating Disorders

NANCY L. CLOAK, MD, and PAULINE S. POWERS, MA, FAED

10. New Pathways: Applying Acceptance and Commitment Therapy to the Treatment of Eating Disorders

KATHY KATER, LICSW

11. Outpatient Treatment of Anorexia Nervosa following Weight Restoration: Practical and Conceptual Issues

RICHARD A. GORDON, PhD

12. Recipe for Recovery: Necessary Ingredients for the Client’s and Clinician’s Success

BETH HARTMAN McGILLEY, PhD, and JACQUELINE K. SZABLEWSKI, MTS, MAC, LAC

III. BRIDGING THE GAP: SPECIAL POPULATIONS

13. Borderline Personality and Eating Disorders: A Chaotic Crossroads

RANDY A. SANSONE, MD, and LORI A. SANSONE, MD

14. Managing the Eating Disorder Patient with a Comorbid Substance Use Disorder

AMY BAKER DENNIS, PhD, FAED, and BETHANY L. HELFMAN, PsyD

15. Comorbid Trauma and Eating Disorders: Treatment Considerations and Recommendations for a Vulnerable Population

DIANN M. ACKARD, PhD, LP, FAED, and TIMOTHY D. BREWERTON, MD, DFAPA, FAED

16. Healing Self-Inflicted Violence in Adolescents with Eating Disorders: A Unified Treatment Approach

KIMBERLY DENNIS, MD and JANCEY WICKSTROM, AM, LCSW

17. The Weight-Bearing Years: Eating Disorders and Body Image Despair in Adult Women

MARGO MAINE

18. Men with Eating Disorders: The Art and Science of Treatment Engagement

DOUGLAS W. BUNNELL, PhD, FAED

IV. BRIDGING THE GAP: FAMILY ISSUES

19. Mutuality and Motivation in the Treatment of Eating Disorders: Connecting with Patients and Families for Change

MARY TANTILLO, PhD, FAED, and JENNIFER SANFTNER, PhD

20. When Helping Hurts: The Role of the Family and Significant Others in the Treatment of Eating Disorders

JUDITH BRISMAN, PhD

21. The Most Painful Gaps: Family Perspectives on the Treatment of Eating Disorders

ROBBIE MUNN, MA, MSW, DORIS and TOM SMELTZER, and KITTY WESTIN

V. BRIDGING THE GAP: MIND, BODY, AND SPIRIT

22. The Role of Spirituality in Eating Disorder Treatment and Recovery

MICHAEL E. BERRETT, PhD, RANDY K. HARDMAN, PhD and P. SCOTT RICHARDS, PhD

23. The Case for Integrating Mindfulness in the Treatment of Eating Disorders

KIMBERLI McCALLUM, MD, FAED

24. The Use of Holistic Methods to Integrate the Shattered Self

ADRIENNE RESSLER, MA, LMSW, CEDS, SUSAN KLEINMAN, MA, BC-DMT, NCC and ELISA MOTT, MEd/EdS

25. Incorporating Exercise into Eating Disorder Treatment and Recovery: Cultivating a Mindful Approach

RACHEL M. CALOGERO, PhD, and KELLY N. PEDROTTY-STUMP, MS



26. Body Talk: The Use of Metaphor and Storytelling in Body Image Treatment

ANITA JOHNSTON, PhD

VI. BRIDGING THE GAP: FUTURE DIRECTIONS

27. The ResearchePractice Gap: Challenges and Opportunities for the Eating Disorder Treatment Professional

JUDITH D. BANKER, MA, LLP, FAED, and KELLY L. KLUMP, PhD, FAED

28. Call to Action