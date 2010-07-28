Treatment of Eating Disorders
1st Edition
Bridging the Research-practice Gap
Description
Eating disorders (EDs) affect at least 11 million people in the United States each year and spread across age, race, ethnicity and socio-economic class. While professional literature on the subject has grown a great deal in the past 30 years, it tends to be exclusively research-based and lacking expert clinical commentary on treatment. This volume focuses on just such commentary, with chapters authored by both expert clinicians and researchers. Core issues such as assessment and diagnosis, the correlation between EDs and weight and nutrition, and medical/psychiatric management are discussed, as are the underrepresented issues of treatment differences based on gender and culture, the applications of neuroscience, EDNOS, comorbid psychiatric disorders and the impact of psychiatric medications. This volume uniquely bridges the gap between theoretical findings and actual practice, borrowing a bench-to-bedside approach from medical research.
Key Features
- Includes real-world clinical findings that will improve the level of care readers can provide, consolidated in one place
- Underrepresented issues such as gender, culture, EDNOS and comorbidity are covered in full
- Represents outstanding scholarship, with each chapter written by an expert in the topic area
Readership
Clinical psychologists/counselors, psychiatrists and social workers working with clients suffering from eating disorders; advanced undergraduate and graduate students in eating disorder courses; researchers exploring eating disorders and body image
Table of Contents
Introduction: Eating Disorders as Biopsychosocial Illnesses
I. BRIDGING THE GAP: THE OVERVIEW
1. A Perfect Biopsychosocial Storm: Gender, Culture, and Eating Disorders
MARGO MAINE, PhD, FAED, and DOUGLAS W. BUNNELL, PhD, FAED
2. What’s Weight Got to Do with It? Weight Neutrality in the Health at Every Size Paradigm and Its Implications for Clinical Practice
DEBORAH BURGARD, PhD
3. Neuroscience: Contributions to the Understanding and Treatment of Eating Disorders
FRANCINE LAPIDES, MFT
4. Are Media an Important Medium for Clinicians? Mass Media, Eating Disorders,and the Bolder Model of Treatment, Prevention, and Advocacy
MICHAEL P. LEVINE, PhD, FAED and MARGO MAINE, PhD, FAED
II. BRIDGING THE GAP: DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT
5. The Assessment Process: Refining the Clinical Evaluation of Patients with Eating Disorders
DREW A. ANDERSON, PhD, JASON M. LAVENDER, MA, and KYLE P. DE YOUNG, MA
6. Medical Assessment of Eating Disorders
EDWARD P. TYSON, MD
7. Psychiatric Medication: Management,Myths, and Mistakes
MARTHA M. PEASLEE LEVINE, MD, and RICHARD L. LEVINE, MD
8. Nutritional Impact on the Recovery Process
JILLIAN K. CROLL, PhD, MPH, RD, LD
9. Science or Art? Integrating Symptom Management into Psychodynamic
Treatment of Eating Disorders
NANCY L. CLOAK, MD, and PAULINE S. POWERS, MA, FAED
10. New Pathways: Applying Acceptance and Commitment Therapy to the Treatment of Eating Disorders
KATHY KATER, LICSW
11. Outpatient Treatment of Anorexia Nervosa following Weight Restoration: Practical and Conceptual Issues
RICHARD A. GORDON, PhD
12. Recipe for Recovery: Necessary Ingredients for the Client’s and Clinician’s Success
BETH HARTMAN McGILLEY, PhD, and JACQUELINE K. SZABLEWSKI, MTS, MAC, LAC
III. BRIDGING THE GAP: SPECIAL POPULATIONS
13. Borderline Personality and Eating Disorders: A Chaotic Crossroads
RANDY A. SANSONE, MD, and LORI A. SANSONE, MD
14. Managing the Eating Disorder Patient with a Comorbid Substance Use Disorder
AMY BAKER DENNIS, PhD, FAED, and BETHANY L. HELFMAN, PsyD
15. Comorbid Trauma and Eating Disorders: Treatment Considerations and Recommendations for a Vulnerable Population
DIANN M. ACKARD, PhD, LP, FAED, and TIMOTHY D. BREWERTON, MD, DFAPA, FAED
16. Healing Self-Inflicted Violence in Adolescents with Eating Disorders: A Unified Treatment Approach
KIMBERLY DENNIS, MD and JANCEY WICKSTROM, AM, LCSW
17. The Weight-Bearing Years: Eating Disorders and Body Image Despair in Adult Women
MARGO MAINE
18. Men with Eating Disorders: The Art and Science of Treatment Engagement
DOUGLAS W. BUNNELL, PhD, FAED
IV. BRIDGING THE GAP: FAMILY ISSUES
19. Mutuality and Motivation in the Treatment of Eating Disorders: Connecting with Patients and Families for Change
MARY TANTILLO, PhD, FAED, and JENNIFER SANFTNER, PhD
20. When Helping Hurts: The Role of the Family and Significant Others in the Treatment of Eating Disorders
JUDITH BRISMAN, PhD
21. The Most Painful Gaps: Family Perspectives on the Treatment of Eating Disorders
ROBBIE MUNN, MA, MSW, DORIS and TOM SMELTZER, and KITTY WESTIN
V. BRIDGING THE GAP: MIND, BODY, AND SPIRIT
22. The Role of Spirituality in Eating Disorder Treatment and Recovery
MICHAEL E. BERRETT, PhD, RANDY K. HARDMAN, PhD and P. SCOTT RICHARDS, PhD
23. The Case for Integrating Mindfulness in the Treatment of Eating Disorders
KIMBERLI McCALLUM, MD, FAED
24. The Use of Holistic Methods to Integrate the Shattered Self
ADRIENNE RESSLER, MA, LMSW, CEDS, SUSAN KLEINMAN, MA, BC-DMT, NCC and ELISA MOTT, MEd/EdS
25. Incorporating Exercise into Eating Disorder Treatment and Recovery: Cultivating a Mindful Approach
RACHEL M. CALOGERO, PhD, and KELLY N. PEDROTTY-STUMP, MS
26. Body Talk: The Use of Metaphor and Storytelling in Body Image Treatment
ANITA JOHNSTON, PhD
VI. BRIDGING THE GAP: FUTURE DIRECTIONS
27. The ResearchePractice Gap: Challenges and Opportunities for the Eating Disorder Treatment Professional
JUDITH D. BANKER, MA, LLP, FAED, and KELLY L. KLUMP, PhD, FAED
28. Call to Action
Details
- No. of pages:
- 526
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 28th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123756688
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128102077
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123756695
About the Editor
Margo Maine
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Clinical Professor, Department Psychiatry, University of Connecticut
Beth McGilley
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor, University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita, Department of Psychiatry
Douglas Bunnell
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Director & VP of Outpatient Clinical Services, The Renfrew Center of Southern Connecticut, Wilton, CT Private Psychotherapy Practice, New York, NY, & Wilton, CT
Reviews
"Treatment of Eating Disorders, edited by luminaries Margo Maine, Beth Hartman McGilley, and Douglas Bunnell, takes on the ambitious challenge of bridging the research-practice gap in the field of eating disorders. From its conceptualization, the book had the potential to be fragmented and either too broad or too esoteric; instead it offers a complex, multidimensional, and far-reaching scope of the problems we encounter as professionals committed to the daily grind of advancing the understanding and treatment of an array of eating-related problems. This book also had the potential to be dry and pragmatic, but instead its chapters are filled with compassionate wisdom, honesy, and a real commitment to social change…. Treatment of Eating Disorders fulfills its goals of bridging practice and science and left us both sated for now, and eager to learn more from any one 85 of the astute contributors to this volume." --Eating Disorders, January 2011
"Treatment of Eating Disorders: Bridging the Research-Practice Gap" serves as an excellent resource for learning more from our colleagues 'across the aisle' and as part of the shared mission of improving treatments for eating disorders." --Academy of Eating Disorders Newsletter, December 2010