Treatment of Complex Cervical Spine Disorders, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 43-1
1st Edition
Authors: Frank Phillips Safdar Khan
eBook ISBN: 9781455743001
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739042
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th December 2011
Description
This issue will serve as a review of current ideas and surgical trends in the management of complex cervical spine disorders. Each chapter will discuss surgical techniques will illustrative cases and end on a very contemporary evidence-based review of the literature.
Details
About the Authors
Frank Phillips Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Rush University Medical Center
Safdar Khan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Rush St. Luke's Presbyterian Medical Center
