Treatment of Acute and Chronic Tendon Rupture and Tendinopathy, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 22-4
1st Edition
Preface: All Those Worms
Understanding the Anatomy and Biomechanics of Ankle Tendons
Tendonitis and Tendinopathy: What Are They and How Do They Evolve?
Presentation, Diagnosis, and Nonsurgical Treatment Options of the Anterior Tibial Tendon, Posterior Tibial Tendon, Peroneals, and Achilles
The Acute Injury of the Achilles: Surgical Options (Open Treatment, and, Minimally Invasive Surgery)
The Missed Achilles Tear: Now What?
Treatment of Neglected Achilles Tendon Ruptures with Interpositional Allograft
Noninsertional Tendinopathy of the Achilles
Insertional Tendinopathy of the Achilles: Debridement, Primary Repair, and When to Augment
Using Arthroscopic Techniques for Achilles Pathology
What Do You Do With The Achilles if You Have No Fancy Toys?
Treatment of Acute and Chronic Tibialis Anterior Tendon Rupture and Tendinopathy
Acute Peroneal Injury
Chronic Rupture of the Peroneal Tendons
This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, edited by Dr. Selene Parekh, will cover Treatment of Acute and Chronic Tendon Rupture and Tendinopathy. Topics discussed in the issue include, but are not limited to: Understanding the Anatomy and biomechanics; Tendonitis & Tendinopathy; Presentation, diagnosis and nonsurgical treatment options; The Missed Achilles Tear; Insertional Tendinopathy of the Achilles; Allograft Reconstruction for Achilles Disease; Using Arthroscopic Techniques for Achilles Pathology; Osteotomies for Achilles pathologies; Surgical treatment of acute ruptures of the peroneals, among others.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 1st November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323552776
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323552769
Selene Parekh Author
Duke Medicine