Treatment of Acute and Chronic Tendon Rupture and Tendinopathy, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323552769, 9780323552776

Treatment of Acute and Chronic Tendon Rupture and Tendinopathy, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 22-4

1st Edition

Authors: Selene Parekh
eBook ISBN: 9780323552776
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323552769
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Foot and Ankle Clinics

Treatment of Acute and Chronic Tendon Rupture and Tendinopathy

Preface: All Those Worms

Understanding the Anatomy and Biomechanics of Ankle Tendons

Tendonitis and Tendinopathy: What Are They and How Do They Evolve?

Presentation, Diagnosis, and Nonsurgical Treatment Options of the Anterior Tibial Tendon, Posterior Tibial Tendon, Peroneals, and Achilles

The Acute Injury of the Achilles: Surgical Options (Open Treatment, and, Minimally Invasive Surgery)

The Missed Achilles Tear: Now What?

Treatment of Neglected Achilles Tendon Ruptures with Interpositional Allograft

Noninsertional Tendinopathy of the Achilles

Insertional Tendinopathy of the Achilles: Debridement, Primary Repair, and When to Augment

Using Arthroscopic Techniques for Achilles Pathology

What Do You Do With The Achilles if You Have No Fancy Toys?

Treatment of Acute and Chronic Tibialis Anterior Tendon Rupture and Tendinopathy

Acute Peroneal Injury

Chronic Rupture of the Peroneal Tendons

Description

This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, edited by Dr. Selene Parekh, will cover Treatment of Acute and Chronic Tendon Rupture and Tendinopathy. Topics discussed in the issue include, but are not limited to: Understanding the Anatomy and biomechanics; Tendonitis & Tendinopathy; Presentation, diagnosis and nonsurgical treatment options; The Missed Achilles Tear; Insertional Tendinopathy of the Achilles; Allograft Reconstruction for Achilles Disease; Using Arthroscopic Techniques for Achilles Pathology; Osteotomies for Achilles pathologies; Surgical treatment of acute ruptures of the peroneals, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323552776
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323552769

About the Authors

Selene Parekh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke Medicine

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.