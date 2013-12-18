Treatise on Process Metallurgy, Volume 3: Industrial Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080969886, 9780080969893

Treatise on Process Metallurgy, Volume 3: Industrial Processes

1st Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Seshadri Seetharaman
eBook ISBN: 9780080969893
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080969886
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th December 2013
Page Count: 1810
Description

Process metallurgy provides academics with the fundamentals of the manufacturing of metallic materials, from raw materials into finished parts or products.

Coverage is divided into three volumes, entitled Process Fundamentals, encompassing process fundamentals, extractive and refining processes, and metallurgical process phenomena; Processing Phenomena, encompassing ferrous processing; non-ferrous processing; and refractory, reactive and aqueous processing of metals; and Industrial Processes, encompassing process modeling and computational tools, energy optimization, environmental aspects and industrial design.

The work distils 400+ years combined academic experience from the principal editor and multidisciplinary 14-member editorial advisory board, providing the 2,608-page work with a seal of quality.

The volumes will function as the process counterpart to Robert Cahn and Peter Haasen’s famous reference family, Physical Metallurgy (1996)--which excluded process metallurgy from consideration and which is currently undergoing a major revision under the editorship of David Laughlin and Kazuhiro Hono (publishing 2014). Nevertheless, process and extractive metallurgy are fields within their own right, and this work will be of interest to libraries supporting courses in the process area.

Key Features

  • Synthesizes the most pertinent contemporary developments within process metallurgy so scientists have authoritative information at their fingertips
  • Replaces existing articles and monographs with a single complete solution, saving time for busy scientists
  • Helps metallurgists to predict changes and consequences and create or modify whatever process is deployed

Readership

For teaching and research faculty, upper level undergraduate students, graduate students, and post-doctoral research associates in metallurgy and materials science and technology and related areas of study (physics, chemistry and biomedical science) as well as researchers and staff members of government and industrial research laboratories. Particularly useful for more experienced research workers who require an overview of fields comparatively new to them, or with which they wish to renew contact after a gap of some years.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Editor in Chief

Co-Editors-in-Chief

Contributors to Volume 3

Acknowledgement

The Review Committee

Part A

Chapter 1. Iron and Steel Technology

Chapter 1.1. Ironmaking

Abstract

1.1.1 Introduction

1.1.2 The Ironmaking Blast Furnace

1.1.3 Iron-Bearing Materials and Additives

1.1.4 Reducing Agents

1.1.5 Counter-Current Movements of Burden and Gas

1.1.6 Blast Furnace Reactions

1.1.7 Energy Consumption and Blast Furnace Performance

1.1.8 Process Instrumentation and Control

1.1.9 Future Trends in Ironmaking

References

Chapter 1.2. The Direct Reduction of Iron

Abstract

1.2.1 Introduction

1.2.2 Raw Materials

1.2.3 DR Processes

1.2.4 Applications of DRI

1.2.5 Energy and Emissions

1.2.6 Concluding Remarks

Glossary

References

Further Reading

Chapter 1.3. Hot Metal Pretreatment

Abstract

1.3.1 Introduction

1.3.2 Desulfurization

1.3.3 Dephosphorization

1.3.4 Desiliconization

1.3.5 Influence of Hot Metal Pretreatment on Scrap Melting Capacity

1.3.6 Hot Metal Heating Device

References

Chapter 1.4. Converter Steelmaking

Abstract

1.4.1 Introduction

1.4.2 History of Development of Converter Steelmaking

1.4.3 Basic Oxygen Furnace

1.4.4 Basic Oxygen Steelmaking

1.4.5 Converter Processes for Stainless Steelmaking

1.4.6 On the Physicochemical Basis of Oxygen Steelmaking

1.4.7 Future Aspects of Oxygen Converter Process

References

Chapter 1.5. Electric Furnace Steelmaking

Abstract

1.5.1 Introduction to Electric Steelmaking

1.5.2 Raw Materials, Availability, Scrap Classes, Scrap Trading

1.5.3 Furnace Construction

1.5.4 Melting Practice and Metallurgy

1.5.5 Energy Balance of EAF Process, Electric Energy, Chemical Heating, Preheating, Postcombustion

1.5.6 Special Furnace Constructions

1.5.7 Environmental and Safety Issues

1.5.8 Future Aspects

References

Chapter 1.6. Secondary Steelmaking

Abstract

1.6.1 Introduction

1.6.2 Deoxidation

1.6.3 Desulfurization

1.6.4 Degassing

1.6.5 Decarburization

1.6.6 Dephosphorization

1.6.7 Heating

1.6.8 Alloying

1.6.9 Summarizing Discussion

References

Chapter 1.7. Inclusion Engineering

Abstract

1.7.1 Introduction

1.7.2 Nonmetallic Inclusions in Steel

1.7.3 Formation, Growth, and Removal of Inclusions

1.7.4 Inclusion Engineering in Practical Steelmaking—A Case of Ball-Bearing Steel

1.7.5 Special Methods for Ultra-Clean Steels

1.7.6 Future Trends

References

Chapter 1.8. Continuous Casting of Steel

Abstract

1.8.1 Introduction

1.8.2 Types of Continuous Casting Machines

1.8.3 Basic Equipment in Continuous Casting

1.8.4 Fundamentals of Solidification in Continuous Casting

1.8.5 Modeling of Microstructures

1.8.6 Defects

References

Chapter 1.9. How Mold Fluxes Work

Abstract

Symbols, Units, and Abbreviations

1.9.1 Introduction

1.9.2 Lubrication of Shell by Mold Flux

1.9.3 Heat Transfer in the Mold

1.9.4 Using Mold Fluxes to Adjust Process Variables

1.9.5 Effect of Casting Variables on Mold Flux Performance

1.9.6 Properties of Mold Fluxes

1.9.7 Selection of Mold Fluxes

1.9.8 Using Mold Fluxes to Minimize Defects and Process Problems

References

Chapter 1.10. Production of Ferroalloys

Abstract

Acknowledgments

1.10.1 Classification, Manufacture, and Use of Ferroalloys

1.10.2 Thermodynamics in the Production of Main Ferroalloys

1.10.3 Ferrochromium Smelting Technology

1.10.4 Reduction of Manganese Oxides and Production of Manganese Alloys

1.10.5 General Process Description

References

Chapter 2. Non-Ferrous Process Principles and Production Technologies

Chapter 2.1. Copper Production

Abstract

Nomenclature used in Section 2.1.1

Greek

Subscript

Superscript

2.1.1 Principles of Copper Production

2.1.2 Industrial Technologies for Copper Production

2.1.3 Refractories in Copper Production

Glossary used in Section 2.1.1

References

Chapter 2.2. Nickel and Cobalt Production

Abstract

2.2.1 Synopsis

2.2.2 Occurrences

2.2.3 Extraction of Nickel and Cobalt from Laterite Ores

2.2.4 Extraction of Nickel and Cobalt from Sulfide Ores

2.2.5 Production of Nickel and Cobalt from Sulfide Intermediates

2.2.6 Cobalt from Central African Copper–Cobalt Ores

2.2.7 Recovering Nickel and Cobalt from End-of-Use Scrap

2.2.8 Summary

References

Chapter 2.3. Lead and Zinc Production

Nomenclature

2.3.1 Lead Production

2.3.2 Zinc Production

References

Chapter 2.4. Process Modeling in Non-Ferrous Metallurgy

Abstract

Nomenclature

2.4.1 General Approach to Process Modeling

2.4.2 Thermodynamic Equilibrium Process Modeling

2.4.3 Reaction Engineering Models

2.4.4 CFDs Modeling

Glossary for Section 2.4.2

Glossary for Section 2.4.3

Glossary for Section 2.4.4

References

Chapter 2.5. Aluminum Production

Abstract

Nomenclature

2.5.1 Hydrometallurgy of the Bayer Process

2.5.2 Electrometallurgy of Aluminum

2.5.3 Aluminum Recycling

Glossary

References

Chapter 2.6. Silicon Production

Abstract

2.6.1 Introduction

2.6.2 Polysilicon Production Processes

2.6.3 Conclusions and Future Trends

Relevant Websites

Glossary

References

Chapter 2.7. Hydrometallurgical Processing

Abstract

Nomenclature

2.7.1 Introduction to Hydrometallurgical Processing

2.7.2 Application of Hydrometallurgical Fundamentals

2.7.3 Gold Processing

2.7.4 Copper Processing

2.7.5 Zinc Processing

Glossary

References

Chapter 2.8. Biohydrometallurgy

Abstract

Nomenclature

2.8.1 Introduction

2.8.2 Growth, Metabolism, and Kinetics

2.8.3 Mineral Degradation/Metal Extraction

2.8.4 Summary of Biohydrometallurgy Commercialization History

2.8.5 Commercially Oriented Processes for Biooxidation

2.8.6 Process and Waste Water Treatment Applications

Glossary

References

Chapter 2.9. Rare Earth, Titanium Group Metals, and Reactive Metals Production

2.9.1 Rare Earth Metals

2.9.2 Titanium Group Metals (Ti, Zr, and Hf)

2.9.3 Reactive Metals

References

Chapter 2.10. Platinum Group Metals Production

2.10.1 Introduction

2.10.2 Uses of PGMs [,]

2.10.3 Sources of Raw PGMs

2.10.4 Material Flow of PGMs

2.10.5 Smelting and Refining of PGMs

2.10.6 Recycling of PGMs

2.10.7 Conclusions

References

Part B

Chapter 3. Metallurgical Production Technology

Chapter 3.1. Process Concept for Scaling-Up and Plant Studies

Abstract

3.1.1 Introduction

3.1.2 Physical Modeling

3.1.3 Challenges in Scaling-Up of a Process in Process Metallurgy

3.1.4 Scaling-Up and Scaling-Down Operations in Process Metallurgy

3.1.5 Applications

3.1.6 Case Study One

3.1.7 Case Study Two

3.1.8 Conclusions

References

Chapter 3.2. Project Technology and Management

Abstract

3.2.1 Introduction

3.2.2 Project Identification

3.2.3 Project Feasibility Analysis

3.2.4 Choice of Technology

3.2.5 Choice of Location

3.2.6 Cost of Project

3.2.7 Appraisal Criteria

3.2.8 Social Cost–Benefit Analysis

3.2.9 Planning, Scheduling, and Resources Management

3.2.10 Challenges of a Metallurgical Project

Appendix A Project Investment Costs with a Classification

Appendix B

Appendix C Operating Costs and Revenue

Appendix D Cash Flow Projections

Appendix E Sources and Applications

Further Reading

Chapter 3.3. Metallurgical Production Plant—Energy and Environment

Abstract

Acknowledgments

3.3.1 Planning for Energy Efficiency

References

Chapter 3.4. Intellectual Property Rights and the Technology Transfer Process

Abstract

3.4.1 Introduction

3.4.2 Intellectual Property Rights

3.4.3 International Framework Governing IPR

3.4.4 Patents

3.4.5 Inventorship, Ownership, Compensation

3.4.6 Technology Transfer and Commercialization of Patents

3.4.7 Case Study 1

3.4.8 Case Study 2

Case Study 1. Extraction of Rare Earths for Advanced Applications

1 Introduction

2 The Resources

3 Extraction of Rare Earths from Minerals

4 Extraction of Rare Earth Metals

5 Applications of Rare Earths

6 The Base Rare Earth Market

7 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Case Study 2. Ferrous Metallurgical Process Industry: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant – From Conceptualization to Commissioning

1 Introduction

2 Overview

3 Background

4 Plant Location and Project Report

5 Revised Detailed Project Report: Salient Features

6 Production Technology

7 Commissioning Sequence for Major Units of VSP

Chapter 4. Environmental Aspects and the Future of Process Metallurgy

Chapter 4.1. Sustainability

Abstract

4.1.1 Introduction

4.1.2 The Long-Term Supply of Minerals and Metals

4.1.3 The Long-Term Demand for Minerals and Metals

4.1.4 Toward Zero Waste

4.1.5 Toward Sustainability

References

Chapter 4.2. Energy Resources, Its Role and Use in Metallurgical Industries

Abstract

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Energy and Environment Relationship

4.2.3 Energy Use in Steel Plants

4.2.4 Energy Use in Aluminum Plants

4.2.5 Possible Solutions to the Problems Caused by Energy Use

4.2.6 Alternate Energy Sources for Metallurgical Use

4.2.7 Conclusions

List of Relevant Websites

References

Chapter 4.3. Methods to Evaluate Environmental Aspects of Materials

Abstract

Acronyms used in Section 4.3.1

4.3.1 Life Cycle Assessment and Related Methodologies

4.3.2 Material Flow Analysis

References

Chapter 4.4. Processes for Recycling

4.4.1 Metals from Slag

4.4.2 Retention of Metals and Metals Recovery

4.4.3 Ironmaking and Steelmaking Slags

4.4.4 Ironmaking and Steelmaking Dusts

References

Chapter 4.5. Future of Process Metallurgy

Abstract

Nomenclature Used in Section 4.5.2

Acknowledgments to Section 4.5.2

4.5.1 Control of CO2 Emission

4.5.2 Future Steelmaking Process

4.5.2.2 From Nonferrous Flash Smelting to Flash Ironmaking: Development of an Ironmaking Technology with Greatly Reduced CO2 Emissions and Energy Consumption

4.5.2.3 FINEX® Process—Process of Promise

4.5.2.4 Rotary Hearth Furnace Process

4.5.2.5 Thermodynamics of Hydrogen Iron- and Steelmaking

Glossary Used in Section 4.5.2

References

Index

About the Editor-in-Chief

Seshadri Seetharaman

Ratings and Reviews

