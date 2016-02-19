Treatise on Materials Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123418043, 9781483218137

Treatise on Materials Science and Technology

1st Edition

Volume 4

Editors: Herbert Herman
eBook ISBN: 9781483218137
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1974
Page Count: 336
Description

Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 4 covers the fundamental properties and characterization of materials, ranging from simple solids to complex heterophase systems. The book covers articles on advanced techniques by which thin films may be characterized; on diffusion in substitutional alloys; and on solid solution strengthening in face-centered cubic alloys. The text also includes articles on the thermodynamics of binary ordered intermetallic phases; and the major aspects of metal powder processing. Professional scientists and engineers, as well as graduate students in materials science and associated fields will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Microstructural Characterization of Thin Films

I. Introduction

II. Fundamental Concepts of Diffraction

III. Epitaxial Monocrystalline Films

IV. Polycrystalline Films

V. Amorphous and Micropolycrystalline Films

References

Lattice Diffusion of Substitutional Solutes and Correlation Effects

I. Introduction

II. Fick's Laws

III. Nature of Diffusion

IV. Useful Solution and Method

V. Simple Kinetic Derivation of the Flux

VI. Random Walk and Diffusion

VII. Vacancy-Solute Diffusion in an Infinitely Dilute fee Solution

VIII. Concentration Dependence

IX. Other Forces

References

Solid Solution Strengthening of Face-Centered Cubic Alloys

I. Introduction

II. The Structure of Solid Solution Alloys

III. General Plastic Properties of Solid Solution Alloys

IV. Observations of Solid Solution Strengthening

V. Interpretations of Solid Solution Strengthening

References

Thermodynamics and Lattice Disorder in Binary Ordered Intermetallic Phases

I. Introduction

II. Thermodynamics of Binary Ordered Phases with Antistructure Defects

III. Binary Intermetallic Phases Exhibiting the CsCl-Type (B2) Structure

IV. Binary Intermetallic Phases Exhibiting the Face-Centered Tetragonal AuCuIType (Ll0) Structure

V. Binary Intermetallic Phases Exhibiting the Cubic Cu3Au-Type (Ll2) Structure

VI. Discussion

References

Subject Index


Herbert Herman

