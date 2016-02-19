Treatise on Materials Science and Technology
1st Edition
Volume 4
Editors: Herbert Herman
eBook ISBN: 9781483218137
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1974
Page Count: 336
Description
Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 4 covers the fundamental properties and characterization of materials, ranging from simple solids to complex heterophase systems. The book covers articles on advanced techniques by which thin films may be characterized; on diffusion in substitutional alloys; and on solid solution strengthening in face-centered cubic alloys. The text also includes articles on the thermodynamics of binary ordered intermetallic phases; and the major aspects of metal powder processing. Professional scientists and engineers, as well as graduate students in materials science and associated fields will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Microstructural Characterization of Thin Films
I. Introduction
II. Fundamental Concepts of Diffraction
III. Epitaxial Monocrystalline Films
IV. Polycrystalline Films
V. Amorphous and Micropolycrystalline Films
References
Lattice Diffusion of Substitutional Solutes and Correlation Effects
I. Introduction
II. Fick's Laws
III. Nature of Diffusion
IV. Useful Solution and Method
V. Simple Kinetic Derivation of the Flux
VI. Random Walk and Diffusion
VII. Vacancy-Solute Diffusion in an Infinitely Dilute fee Solution
VIII. Concentration Dependence
IX. Other Forces
References
Solid Solution Strengthening of Face-Centered Cubic Alloys
I. Introduction
II. The Structure of Solid Solution Alloys
III. General Plastic Properties of Solid Solution Alloys
IV. Observations of Solid Solution Strengthening
V. Interpretations of Solid Solution Strengthening
References
Thermodynamics and Lattice Disorder in Binary Ordered Intermetallic Phases
I. Introduction
II. Thermodynamics of Binary Ordered Phases with Antistructure Defects
III. Binary Intermetallic Phases Exhibiting the CsCl-Type (B2) Structure
IV. Binary Intermetallic Phases Exhibiting the Face-Centered Tetragonal AuCuIType (Ll0) Structure
V. Binary Intermetallic Phases Exhibiting the Cubic Cu3Au-Type (Ll2) Structure
VI. Discussion
References
Subject Index
About the Editor
Herbert Herman
