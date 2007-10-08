Treatise on Geophysics, Volume 6 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444519344, 9780444535726

Treatise on Geophysics, Volume 6

1st Edition

Crust and Lithosphere Dynamics

Editors: Anthony B Watts
eBook ISBN: 9780444535726
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th October 2007
Page Count: 7000
Description

Treatise on Geophysics: Crust and Lithosphere Dynamics, Volume 6, provides a comprehensive review of the state of knowledge on crust and lithosphere dynamics, which is defined as the study of how the outermost layers of the Earth respond to loads that are emplaced on, within, and below it and its implications for plate mechanics and mantle flow.
The book begins with a chapter on plate kinematics, which shows how new observations and methodologies have improved the resolution of relative and absolute plate motions. This is followed by studies of plate mechanics, focusing on the long-term rheology of the plates and response of the plates to both relatively short-term and long-term loads. The book also includes chapters that examine the evidence from surface heat flow, borehole breakouts, and magma models for the thermal and mechanical structure of the lithosphere; the deformation of the lithosphere in extensional and compressional settings. The final two chapters deal with the structural styles of faulting in the shallow brittle part of the lithosphere, the brittle-ductile transition, and the shear zone in the ductile part of the lithosphere; and how developments in plate mechanics have impacted our understanding of geological processes.

Key Features

  • Self-contained volume starts with an overview of the subject then explores each topic with in depth detail
  • Extensive reference lists and cross references with other volumes to facilitate further research
  • Full-color figures and tables support the text and aid in understanding
  • Content suited for both the expert and non-expert

    • Readership

    Geoscientists, including seismologists, volcanologists and other researchers and students with an interest in the tectonics of the lithosphere.

    Table of Contents


    Preface

    Contributors

    Editorial Advisory Board

    1 An Overview

    2 Plate Tectonics

    3 Plate Rheology and Mechanics

    4 Plate Deformation

    5 Heat Flow and Thermal Structure of the Lithosphere

    6 Lithosphere Stress and Deformation

    7 Magmatism, Magma, and Magma Chambers

    8 Dynamic Processes in Extensional and Compressional Settings: The Dynamics of Continental Breakup and Extension

    9 Dynamic Processes in Extensional and Compressional Settings Mountain Building: From Earthquakes to Geological Deformation

    10 Fault Mechanics

    11 Tectonic Models for the Evolution of Sedimentary Basins

    Details

    No. of pages:
    7000
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Elsevier 2009
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Elsevier
    eBook ISBN:
    9780444535726

    About the Editor

    Anthony B Watts

    Affiliations and Expertise

    University of Oxford, Oxford, UK

    Ratings and Reviews

