Treatise on Geophysics, Volume 5
1st Edition
Geomagnetism
Description
Treatise on Geophysics: Geomagnetism, Volume 5, provides an overview of the most important aspects of geomagnetism. The book begins by tracing the history of the study of geomagnetism. It then reviews global models of the Earth's magnetic field; the main sources of external magnetic field contributions; and the instruments and practices used to observe and measure the full range of features of the geomagnetic field. It discusses the origins of current knowledge of the secular variation of the Earth's magnetic field; crustal magnetism; geomagnetic excursions; the study of geophysical electromagnetic induction; the magnetization process; and the status of recent magnetic field data and their applications. The remaining chapters cover the geometry of the geomagnetic field and its temporal variability as recorded in volcanic and sedimentary rocks over the past few million years; the ocean crust as a recorder of geomagnetic field variations; and the theoretical basis for paleointensity experiments in igneous and sedimentary environments. The final chapter explains the concept of true polar wander (TPW), defined as shifts in the geographic location of Earth's daily rotation axis and/or by fluctuations in the spin rate (length of day anomalies).
Key Features
- Self-contained volume starts with an overview of the subject then explores each topic with in depth detail
- Extensive reference lists and cross references with other volumes to facilitate further research
- Full-color figures and tables support the text and aid in understanding
- Content suited for both the expert and non-expert
Readership
Professional earth, solar and atmospheric scientists, along with other researchers and students who study the magnetosphere.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors
Editorial Advisory Board
1 Geomagnetism in Perspective
2 The Present Field
3 Magnetospheric Contributions to the Terrestrial Magnetic Field
4 Observation and Measurement Techniques
5 Geomagnetic Secular Variation and Its Applications to the Core
6 Crustal Magnetism
7 Geomagnetic Induction Studies
8 Magnetizations in Rocks and Minerals
9 Centennial- to Millennial-Scale Geomagnetic Field Variations
10 Geomagnetic Excursions
11 Time-Averaged Field and Paleosecular Variation
12 Source of Oceanic Magnetic Anomalies and the Geomagnetic Polarity Timescale
13 Paleointensities
14 True Polar Wander: Linking Deep and Shallow Geodynamics to Hydro- and Bio-Spheric Hypotheses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 7000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2009
- Published:
- 8th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444535788
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444534613
About the Editor
Masaru Kono
Affiliations and Expertise
Okayama University, Misasa, Japan
Reviews
"The book is a valuable source of data usually dispersed in different publications, and it will be an obligatory reference for researchers and graduate students in the fields of geophysics and geology."
"In general, the book is logically organized, although the editorial work on chapter arrangement was certainly not a trivial task, since some of them demonstrate applicability of geomagnetism to geo- dynamics and geology, while other chapters are focused on the better understanding of the nature of geomagnetic field, and its current influence on the planet Earth. All chapters feature color figures of excellent resolution and legibility, very detailed maps of the geomagnetic field components, and relevant websites. The book is a valuable source of data usually dispersed in different publications, and it will be an obligatory reference for researchers and grad - uate students in the fields of geophysics and geology."--Pure and Applied Geophysics 169 (2012), 293-294
