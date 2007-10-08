Treatise on Geophysics, Volume 5 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444519337, 9780444535788

Treatise on Geophysics, Volume 5

1st Edition

Geomagnetism

Editors: Masaru Kono
eBook ISBN: 9780444535788
Paperback ISBN: 9780444534613
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th October 2007
Page Count: 7000
Description

Treatise on Geophysics: Geomagnetism, Volume 5, provides an overview of the most important aspects of geomagnetism. The book begins by tracing the history of the study of geomagnetism. It then reviews global models of the Earth's magnetic field; the main sources of external magnetic field contributions; and the instruments and practices used to observe and measure the full range of features of the geomagnetic field. It discusses the origins of current knowledge of the secular variation of the Earth's magnetic field; crustal magnetism; geomagnetic excursions; the study of geophysical electromagnetic induction; the magnetization process; and the status of recent magnetic field data and their applications. The remaining chapters cover the geometry of the geomagnetic field and its temporal variability as recorded in volcanic and sedimentary rocks over the past few million years; the ocean crust as a recorder of geomagnetic field variations; and the theoretical basis for paleointensity experiments in igneous and sedimentary environments. The final chapter explains the concept of true polar wander (TPW), defined as shifts in the geographic location of Earth's daily rotation axis and/or by fluctuations in the spin rate (length of day anomalies).

Key Features

  • Self-contained volume starts with an overview of the subject then explores each topic with in depth detail
  • Extensive reference lists and cross references with other volumes to facilitate further research
  • Full-color figures and tables support the text and aid in understanding
  • Content suited for both the expert and non-expert

Readership

Professional earth, solar and atmospheric scientists, along with other researchers and students who study the magnetosphere.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contributors

Editorial Advisory Board

1 Geomagnetism in Perspective

2 The Present Field

3 Magnetospheric Contributions to the Terrestrial Magnetic Field

4 Observation and Measurement Techniques

5 Geomagnetic Secular Variation and Its Applications to the Core

6 Crustal Magnetism

7 Geomagnetic Induction Studies

8 Magnetizations in Rocks and Minerals

9 Centennial- to Millennial-Scale Geomagnetic Field Variations

10 Geomagnetic Excursions

11 Time-Averaged Field and Paleosecular Variation

12 Source of Oceanic Magnetic Anomalies and the Geomagnetic Polarity Timescale

13 Paleointensities

14 True Polar Wander: Linking Deep and Shallow Geodynamics to Hydro- and Bio-Spheric Hypotheses

Details

No. of pages:
7000
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444535788
Paperback ISBN:
9780444534613

About the Editor

Masaru Kono

Affiliations and Expertise

Okayama University, Misasa, Japan

Reviews

"Albert Einstein used to say that a mystery of nature of geomagnetic field is the one of fundamental problems in physics. The volume of Masaru Kono is an important step toward assembly of this puzzle…The book is a valuable source of data usually dispersed in different publications, and it will be an obligatory reference for researchers and graduate students in the fields of geophysics and geology."--Pure Appl Geophys 2012 vol.169 pp.293-294
"The book is a valuable source of data usually dispersed in different publications, and it will be an obligatory reference for researchers and graduate students in the fields of geophysics and geology."--Pure and Applied Geophysics
"In general, the book is logically organized, although the editorial work on chapter arrangement was certainly not a trivial task, since some of them demonstrate applicability of geomagnetism to geo- dynamics and geology, while other chapters are focused on the better understanding of the nature of geomagnetic field, and its current influence on the planet Earth. All chapters feature color figures of excellent resolution and legibility, very detailed maps of the geomagnetic field components, and relevant websites. The book is a valuable source of data usually dispersed in different publications, and it will be an obligatory reference for researchers and grad - uate students in the fields of geophysics and geology."--Pure and Applied Geophysics 169 (2012), 293-294

