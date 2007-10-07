Treatise on Geophysics, Volume 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444519306, 9780444535764

Treatise on Geophysics, Volume 2

1st Edition

Mineral Physics

Editors: G David Price
Paperback ISBN: 9780444534583
eBook ISBN: 9780444535764
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th October 2007
Page Count: 7000
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.00
50.40
50.40
50.40
57.60
50.40
50.40
57.60
111.82
78.27
78.27
78.27
89.46
78.27
78.27
89.46
104.00
72.80
72.80
72.80
83.20
72.80
72.80
83.20
78.95
55.27
55.27
55.27
63.16
55.27
55.27
63.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
96.95
67.86
67.86
67.86
77.56
67.86
67.86
77.56
61.99
43.39
43.39
43.39
49.59
43.39
43.39
49.59
101.00
70.70
70.70
70.70
80.80
70.70
70.70
80.80
76.95
53.87
53.87
53.87
61.56
53.87
53.87
61.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Treatise on Geophysics: Mineral Physics, Volume 2, provides a comprehensive review of the current state of understanding of mineral physics. Each chapter demonstrates the significant progress that has been made in the understanding of the physics and chemistry of minerals, and also highlights a number of issues which are still outstanding or that need further work to resolve current contradictions.
The book first reviews the current status of our understanding of the nature of the deep Earth. These include the seismic properties of rocks and minerals; problems of the lower mantle and the core-mantle boundary; and the state of knowledge on mantle chemistry and the nature and evolution of the core. The discussions then turn to the theory underlying high-pressure, high-temperature physics, and the major experimental methods being developed to probe this parameter space. The remaining chapters explain the specific techniques for measuring elastic and acoustic properties, electronic and magnetic properties, and rheological properties; the nature and origin of anisotropy in the Earth; the properties of melt; and the magnetic and electrical properties of mantle phases.

Key Features

  • Self-contained volume starts with an overview of the subject then explores each topic with in depth detail
  • Extensive reference lists and cross references with other volumes to facilitate further research
  • Full-color figures and tables support the text and aid in understanding
  • Content suited for both the expert and non-expert

    • Readership

    Professional scientists, researchers and academics, as well as advanced undergraduate and graduate students, working in the fields of geophysics, Earth system science, geology, geomagnetism, ocean science, planetary and aerospace science, environmental science, seismology, petrology, geochemistry, mining and construction, urban planning and more 

    Table of Contents


    Preface

    Contributors

    Editorial Advisory Board

    1 Overview – Mineral Physics: Past, Present, and Future

    2 Properties of Rocks and Minerals – Seismic Properties of Rocks and Minerals, and Structure of the Earth

    3 Mineralogy of the Earth – Phase Transitions and Mineralogy of the Lower Mantle

    4 Mineralogy of the Earth – Trace Elements and Hydrogen in the Earth’s Transition Zone and Lower Mantle

    5 Mineralogy of the Earth – The Earth’s Core: Iron and Iron Alloys

    6 Theory and Practice – Thermodynamics, Equations of State, Elasticity, and Phase Transitions of Minerals at High Pressures and Temperatures

    7 Theory and Practice – Lattice Vibrations and Spectroscopy of Mantle Phases

    8 Theory and Practice – Multianvil Cells and High-Pressure Experimental Methods

    9 Theory and Practice – Diamond-Anvil Cells and Probes for High P–T Mineral Physics Studies

    10 Theory and Practice – Techniques for Measuring High P/T Elasticity

    11 Theory and Practice – Measuring High-Pressure Electronic and Magnetic Properties

    12 Theory and Practice – Methods for the Study of High P/T Deformation and Rheology

    13 Theory and Practice – The Ab Initio Treatment of High-Pressure and -Temperature Mineral Properties and Behavior

    14 Properties of Rocks and Minerals – Constitutive Equations, Rheological Behavior, and Viscosity of Rocks

    15 Properties of Rocks and Minerals – Diffusion, Viscosity, and Flow of Melts

    16 Seismic Anisotropy of the Deep Earth from a Mineral and Rock Physics Perspective

    17 Properties of Rocks and Minerals – Physical Origins of Anelasticity and Attenuation in Rock

    18 Properties of Rocks and Minerals – High-Pressure Melting

    19 Properties of Rocks and Minerals – Thermal Conductivity of the Earth

    20 Properties of Rocks and Minerals – Magnetic Properties of Rocks and Minerals

    21 Properties of Rocks and Minerals – The Electrical Conductivity of Rocks, Minerals, and the Earth




    Details

    No. of pages:
    7000
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Elsevier 2009
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Elsevier
    Paperback ISBN:
    9780444534583
    eBook ISBN:
    9780444535764

    About the Editor

    G David Price

    Affiliations and Expertise

    University College London, London, UK

    Ratings and Reviews

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.