Treatise on Geophysics, Volume 2

Treatise on Geophysics: Mineral Physics, Volume 2, provides a comprehensive review of the current state of understanding of mineral physics. Each chapter demonstrates the significant progress that has been made in the understanding of the physics and chemistry of minerals, and also highlights a number of issues which are still outstanding or that need further work to resolve current contradictions. The book first reviews the current status of our understanding of the nature of the deep Earth. These include the seismic properties of rocks and minerals; problems of the lower mantle and the core-mantle boundary; and the state of knowledge on mantle chemistry and the nature and evolution of the core. The discussions then turn to the theory underlying high-pressure, high-temperature physics, and the major experimental methods being developed to probe this parameter space. The remaining chapters explain the specific techniques for measuring elastic and acoustic properties, electronic and magnetic properties, and rheological properties; the nature and origin of anisotropy in the Earth; the properties of melt; and the magnetic and electrical properties of mantle phases.

1 Overview – Mineral Physics: Past, Present, and Future

2 Properties of Rocks and Minerals – Seismic Properties of Rocks and Minerals, and Structure of the Earth

3 Mineralogy of the Earth – Phase Transitions and Mineralogy of the Lower Mantle

4 Mineralogy of the Earth – Trace Elements and Hydrogen in the Earth’s Transition Zone and Lower Mantle

5 Mineralogy of the Earth – The Earth’s Core: Iron and Iron Alloys

6 Theory and Practice – Thermodynamics, Equations of State, Elasticity, and Phase Transitions of Minerals at High Pressures and Temperatures

7 Theory and Practice – Lattice Vibrations and Spectroscopy of Mantle Phases

8 Theory and Practice – Multianvil Cells and High-Pressure Experimental Methods

9 Theory and Practice – Diamond-Anvil Cells and Probes for High P–T Mineral Physics Studies

10 Theory and Practice – Techniques for Measuring High P/T Elasticity

11 Theory and Practice – Measuring High-Pressure Electronic and Magnetic Properties

12 Theory and Practice – Methods for the Study of High P/T Deformation and Rheology

13 Theory and Practice – The Ab Initio Treatment of High-Pressure and -Temperature Mineral Properties and Behavior

14 Properties of Rocks and Minerals – Constitutive Equations, Rheological Behavior, and Viscosity of Rocks

15 Properties of Rocks and Minerals – Diffusion, Viscosity, and Flow of Melts

16 Seismic Anisotropy of the Deep Earth from a Mineral and Rock Physics Perspective

17 Properties of Rocks and Minerals – Physical Origins of Anelasticity and Attenuation in Rock

18 Properties of Rocks and Minerals – High-Pressure Melting

19 Properties of Rocks and Minerals – Thermal Conductivity of the Earth

20 Properties of Rocks and Minerals – Magnetic Properties of Rocks and Minerals

21 Properties of Rocks and Minerals – The Electrical Conductivity of Rocks, Minerals, and the Earth



