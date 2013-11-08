Treatise on Geochemistry
2nd Edition
Description
This extensively updated new edition of the widely acclaimed Treatise on Geochemistry has increased its coverage beyond the wide range of geochemical subject areas in the first edition, with five new volumes which include: the history of the atmosphere, geochemistry of mineral deposits, archaeology and anthropology, organic geochemistry and analytical geochemistry. In addition, the original Volume 1 on "Meteorites, Comets, and Planets" was expanded into two separate volumes dealing with meteorites and planets, respectively. These additions increased the number of volumes in the Treatise from 9 to 15 with the index/appendices volume remaining as the last volume (Volume 16). Each of the original volumes was scrutinized by the appropriate volume editors, with respect to necessary revisions as well as additions and deletions. As a result, 27% were republished without major changes, 66% were revised and 126 new chapters were added.
Key Features
- In a many-faceted field such as Geochemistry, explaining and understanding how one sub-field relates to another is key. Instructors will find the complete overviews with extensive cross-referencing useful additions to their course packs and students will benefit from the contextual organization of the subject matter
- Six new volumes added and 66% updated from 1st edition. The Editors of this work have taken every measure to include the many suggestions received from readers and ensure comprehensiveness of coverage and added value in this 2nd edition
- The esteemed Board of Volume Editors and Editors-in-Chief worked cohesively to ensure a uniform and consistent approach to the content, which is an amazing accomplishment for a 15-volume work (16 volumes including index volume)!
Readership
A must have for researchers, teachers and (graduate) students of Geochemistry, in particular, and the Geosciences in general. It is also highly recommended for professionals working in contamination clean-up, resource managers, and environmental regulators, among others
Table of Contents
In Memoriam
Heinrich Dieter Holland (1927–2012)
Karl Karekin Turekian (1927–2013)
References
Executive Editors’ Foreword to the Second Edition
Permission Acknowledgments
Volume 1: Meteorites and Cosmochemical Processes
Dedication
Volume Editor’s Introduction
References
1.1. Classification of Meteorites and Their Genetic Relationships
Abstract
Acknowledgments
1.1.1 Introduction
1.1.2 Classification of Chondritic Meteorites
1.1.3 Classification of Interplanetary Dust Particles (IDPs)
1.1.4 Classification of Nonchondritic Meteorites
1.1.5 Genetic Relations Among Meteorite Groups
References
1.2. Chondrites and Their Components
Abstract
Acknowledgments
1.2.1 Introduction
1.2.2 Classification and Parent Bodies of Chondrites
1.2.3 Bulk Composition of Chondrites
1.2.4 Metamorphism, Alteration, and Impact Processing
1.2.5 Chondritic Components
1.2.6 Formation and Accretion of Chondritic Components
1.2.7 Heating Mechanisms in the Early Solar System
References
1.3. Calcium–Aluminum-Rich Inclusions in Chondritic Meteorites
Abstract
Acknowledgments
1.3.1 Introduction
1.3.2 Changes in this Revision
1.3.3 Some Essential Terminology: Structural Elements of a CAI
1.3.4 Mineralogy and Mineral Chemistry
1.3.5 Diversity and Major Element Bulk Chemistry
1.3.6 Type C CAIs, Compound Objects, and the Chondrule–CAI Connection
1.3.7 Fun CAIs and Hibonite Grains
1.3.8 Distribution Among Chondrite Types
1.3.9 Ages
1.3.10 Trace Elements
1.3.11 Oxygen Isotopes
1.3.12 Short-Lived Radionuclides in CAIs
1.3.13 CAIS, Chondrules, Condensation, and Melt Distillation
1.3.14 Wark–Lovering Rim Sequences: One Terminal Event or Many?
1.3.15 Conclusions and Reflections: Technology, the Big Picture, and the Convergence of Cosmochemistry and Astronomy
References
1.4. Presolar Grains
Abstract
Acknowledgments
1.4.1 Introduction
1.4.2 Historical Background
1.4.3 Types of Presolar Grains
1.4.4 Analysis Techniques
1.4.5 Astrophysical Implications of the Study of Presolar Grains
1.4.6 Silicon Carbide
1.4.7 Silicon Nitride
1.4.8 Graphite
1.4.9 Oxygen-Rich Grains
1.4.10 Diamond
1.4.11 Conclusion and Future Prospects
References
1.5. Structural and Isotopic Analysis of Organic Matter in Carbonaceous Chondrites
Abstract
1.5.1 Introduction
1.5.2 Organic Material in Carbonaceous Chondrites
1.5.3 Extractable Organic Matter
1.5.4 Macromolecular Material
1.5.5 In Situ Examination of Meteoritic Organic Matter
1.5.6 Environments of Formation
References
1.6. Achondrites
Abstract
Acknowledgment
1.6.1 Introduction
1.6.2 Primitive Achondrites
1.6.3 Differentiated Achondrites
1.6.4 Uncategorized Achondrites
1.6.5 Summary
References
1.7. Iron and Stony-Iron Meteorites
Abstract
1.7.1 Introduction
1.7.2 Classification and Chemical Composition of Iron Meteorites
1.7.3 Accretion and Differences in Bulk Chemistry Between Groups of Iron Meteorites
1.7.4 Heating and Differentiation
1.7.5 Fractional Crystallization of Metal Cores
1.7.6 Cooling Rates and Sizes of Parent Bodies
1.7.7 Pallasites
1.7.8 Parent Bodies of Iron and Stony-Iron Meteorites
1.7.9 Future Research Directions
References
1.8. Early Solar Nebula Grains – Interplanetary Dust Particles
Abstract
Acknowledgments
1.8.1 Introduction
1.8.2 Particle Size, Morphology, Porosity, and Density
1.8.3 Mineralogy
1.8.4 Optical Properties
1.8.5 Compositions
1.8.6 Conclusions
References
1.9. Nebular Versus Parent Body Processing
Abstract
Acknowledgments
1.9.1 Introduction
1.9.2 Nebular or Asteroidal Processing: Some Criteria
1.9.3 Aqueous Alteration
1.9.4 Oxidation and Metasomatism
1.9.5 Future Work
References
1.10. Condensation and Evaporation of Solar System Materials
Abstract
Acknowledgments
1.10.1 Introduction
1.10.2 Theoretical Framework
1.10.3 Laboratory Experiments
1.10.4 Applications
1.10.5 Outlook
References
1.11. Short-Lived Radionuclides and Early Solar System Chronology
Abstract
Acknowledgments
1.11.1 Introduction
1.11.2 Dating with Ancient Radioactivity
1.11.3 ‘Absolute’ and ‘Relative’ Timescales
1.11.4 The Record of Short-Lived Radionuclides in Early Solar System Materials
1.11.5 Origins of the Short-Lived Nuclides
1.11.6 Short-Lived Nuclides as Chronometers
1.11.7 Conclusions
References
1.12. Solar System Time Scales from Long-Lived Radioisotopes in Meteorites and Planetary Materials
Abstract
Acknowledgments
1.12.1 Introduction
1.12.2 Chondrites and Their Components
1.12.3 Differentiated Meteorites
1.12.4 Planetary Materials
1.12.5 Conclusions
References
1.13. Cosmic-Ray Exposure Ages of Meteorites
Abstract
Acknowledgments
1.13.1 Introduction
1.13.2 Calculation of Exposure Ages
1.13.3 Carbonaceous Chondrites
1.13.4 H Chondrites
1.13.5 L Chondrites
1.13.6 LL Chondrites
1.13.7 E Chondrites
1.13.8 R Chondrites
1.13.9 Lodranites and Acapulcoites
1.13.10 Lunar Meteorites
1.13.11 Howardite–Eucrite–Diogenite (HED) Meteorites
1.13.12 Angrites
1.13.13 Ureilites
1.13.14 Aubrites (Enstatite Achondrites)
1.13.15 Brachinites
1.13.16 Martian Meteorites
1.13.17 Mesosiderites
1.13.18 Pallasites
1.13.19 Irons
1.13.20 The Smallest Particles: Micrometeorites, Interplanetary Dust Particles, and Interstellar Grains
1.13.21 Conclusions
References
Volume 2: Planets, Asteriods, Comets and The Solar System
Dedication
Volume Editor’s Introduction
References
2.1. Origin of the Elements
Abstract
2.1.1 Introduction
2.1.2 Abundances and Nucleosynthesis
2.1.3 IMS: Evolution and Nucleosynthesis
2.1.4 Massive Star Evolution and Nucleosynthesis
2.1.5 Type Ia Supernovae: Progenitors and Nucleosynthesis
2.1.6 Nucleosynthesis and Galactic Chemical Evolution
References
2.2. Solar System Abundances of the Elements
Abstract
2.2.1 Abundances of the Elements in the Solar Nebula
2.2.2 The Abundances of the Elements in the ISM
2.2.3 Summary
References
2.3. The Solar Nebula
Abstract
2.3.1 Introduction
2.3.2 Formation of the Solar Nebula
2.3.3 Solar Nebula Structure and Evolution
2.3.4 Solar Nebula Removal
2.3.5 Summary
References
2.4. Planet Formation
Abstract
2.4.1 Introduction
2.4.2 The Protoplanetary Nebula and the First Solids
2.4.3 Planetesimals and the First Solids
2.4.4 Terrestrial Planet Formation
2.4.5 The Asteroid Belt
2.4.6 Giant-Planet Formation
References
2.5. The Geochemistry and Cosmochemistry of Impacts
Abstract
Acknowledgments
2.5.1 Introduction: The Use of Geochemistry in Impact Studies
2.5.2 Background on Impact Craters and Processes
2.5.3 Methods
2.5.4 Examples
2.5.5 Summary
References
2.6. Mercury
Abstract
Acknowledgments
2.6.1 Introduction: The Importance of Mercury
2.6.2 Pre-MESSENGER View of the Chemical Composition of Mercury
2.6.3 Pre-MESSENGER Models for the Origin of Mercury
2.6.4 Results from the MESSENGER Mission
2.6.5 Evaluating Models for the Origin of Mercury
2.6.6 The Future for the Exploration of Mercury
References
2.7. Venus
Abstract
Acknowledgments
2.7.1 Brief History of Observations
2.7.2 Overview of Important Orbital Properties
2.7.3 Atmosphere
2.7.4 Surface and Interior
2.7.5 Summary of Key Questions
References
2.8. The Origin and Earliest History of the Earth
Abstract
Acknowledgments
2.8.1 Introduction
2.8.2 Observational Evidence and Theoretical Constraints Pertaining to the Nebular Environment from Which Earth Originated
2.8.3 The Dynamics of Accretion of the Earth
2.8.4 Chemical and Isotopic Constraints on the Nature of the Components That Accreted to Form the Earth
2.8.5 Core Formation
2.8.6 Lead and Tungsten Isotopes and the Timing, Rates, and Mechanisms of Accretion and Core Formation
2.8.7 Earth's Earliest Atmospheres and Hydrospheres
2.8.8 The Formation of the Moon
2.8.9 Mass Loss and Compositional Changes During Accretion
2.8.10 The Late Veneer
2.8.11 Early Mantle and Crust
References
2.9. The Moon
Abstract
Acknowledgments
2.9.1 Introduction: The Lunar Context
2.9.2 The Lunar Geochemical Database
2.9.3 Mare Volcanism
2.9.4 The Highland Crust: Impact Bombardment and Early Differentiation
2.9.5 Water in the Moon
2.9.6 The Bulk Composition and Origin of the Moon
References
2.10. Mars
Abstract
2.10.1 Geochemical Exploration of Mars
2.10.2 Sources of Geochemical Data
2.10.3 Geochemistry of Planetary Differentiation
2.10.4 Geochemistry of Magmatic Processes
2.10.5 Geochemistry of Sedimentary and Alteration Processes
2.10.6 Organic Matter, Volatile Reservoirs, and Geochemical Cycles
2.10.7 Geochemical Changes with Time and Comparison with Earth
2.10.8 Major Unresolved Problems
References
2.11. Giant Planets
Abstract
2.11.1 The Giant Planets in Relation to the Solar System
2.11.2 Essential Determinants of the Physical Properties of the Giant Planets
2.11.3 Origin and Evolution of the Giant Planets
2.11.4 Extrasolar Giant Planets
2.11.5 Major Unsolved Problems and Future Progress
References
2.12. Major Satellites of the Giant Planets
Abstract
2.12.1 Introduction
2.12.2 Cosmochemical Context
2.12.3 Bulk Composition
2.12.4 Surface Composition
2.12.5 The Jupiter System
2.12.6 The Saturn System
2.12.7 The Uranus System
2.12.8 The Neptune System – Triton
2.12.9 Major Issues and Future Directions
References
2.13. Comets
Abstract
2.13.1 Introduction
2.13.2 Comet and Asteroid Comparisons
2.13.3 Comet Activity
2.13.4 Comet Types – Orbital Distinction
2.13.5 Physical Evolution of Comets
2.13.6 Major Component Composition
2.13.7 Diversity Among Comets
2.13.8 Conclusions
References
2.14. Asteroids
Abstract
Acknowledgments
2.14.1 Introduction
2.14.2 Background
2.14.3 Remote Observations
2.14.4 Taxonomy
2.14.5 Spacecraft Missions
2.14.6 Interesting Groups of Asteroids
2.14.7 Taxonomic Distribution of Taxonomic Types
2.14.8 Conclusions and Future Work
References
Volume 3: The Mantle and Core
Dedication
Volume Editor’s Introduction
1 Introduction
2 Working Down from the Top
3 Crust–Mantle Exchange Is not a One Way Street
4 Is the Present the Key to the Past
5 Chemical Differentiation Before Earth Formation
6 Concluding Points
3.1. Cosmochemical Estimates of Mantle Composition
Abstract
3.1.1 Introduction and Historical Remarks
3.1.2 The Composition of Earth's Mantle as Derived from the Composition of the Sun
3.1.3 The Cosmochemical Classification of Elements and the Chemical Composition of Chondritic Meteorites
3.1.4 The Composition of the PM Based on the Analysis of the Upper Mantle Rocks
3.1.5 Comparison of the PM Composition with Meteorites
3.1.6 The Isotopic Composition of Earth
3.1.7 Summary
References
3.2. Geophysical Constraints on Mantle Composition
Abstract
Acknowledgments
3.2.1 Introduction
3.2.2 Upper Mantle Bulk Composition
3.2.3 Upper Mantle Heterogeneity
3.2.4 Lower Mantle Bulk Composition
3.2.5 Lower Mantle Heterogeneity
3.2.6 Future Prospects
References
3.3. Sampling Mantle Heterogeneity through Oceanic Basalts: Isotopes and Trace Elements
Abstract
Acknowledgments
3.3.1 Introduction
3.3.2 Local and Regional Equilibrium Revisited
3.3.3 Crust–Mantle Differentiation
3.3.4 Mid-Ocean Ridge Basalts: Samples of the Depleted Mantle
3.3.5 Ocean Island, Plateau, and Seamount Basalts
3.3.6 The Lead Paradox
3.3.7 Geochemical Mantle Models
References
3.4. Orogenic, Ophiolitic, and Abyssal Peridotites
Abstract
Acknowledgments
3.4.1 Introduction
3.4.2 Types, Distribution, and Provenance
3.4.3 Major- and Trace-Element Geochemistry of Peridotites
3.4.4 Major- and Trace-Element Geochemistry of Pyroxenites
3.4.5 Nd–Sr Isotope Geochemistry
References
3.5. Mantle Samples Included in Volcanic Rocks: Xenoliths and Diamonds
Abstract
Acknowledgments
3.5.1 Mantle Xenoliths: the Nature of the Sample
3.5.2 Peridotite Xenoliths
3.5.3 Eclogite Xenoliths
3.5.4 Diamonds
References
3.6. The Formation and Evolution of Cratonic Mantle Lithosphere – Evidence from Mantle Xenoliths
Abstract
Acknowledgments
3.6.1 Introduction
3.6.2 Modification of CLM
3.6.3 Primary Compositions of Cratonic Peridotites and Their Melting Environment
3.6.4 Constraining the Timing of Lithosphere Formation
3.6.5 Models for the Formation of Cratonic Roots
References
3.7. Noble Gases as Mantle Tracers
Abstract
Acknowledgments
3.7.1 Introduction
3.7.2 Noble Gases as Geochemical Tracers
3.7.3 Mantle Noble Gas Characteristics
3.7.4 Noble Gases as Mantle Tracers
3.7.5 Concluding Remarks
References
3.8. Noble Gases as Tracers of Mantle Processes
Abstract
Acknowledgments
3.8.1 Introduction
3.8.2 Advances in Understanding Noble Gas Behavior
3.8.3 Mantle Noble Gas Characteristics
3.8.4 Noble Gases and the Tracing of Mantle Processes
3.8.5 Concluding Remarks
References
3.9. Volatiles in Earth's Mantle
Abstract
Abbreviations
Acknowledgments
3.9.1 Introduction
3.9.2 Evidence from Mantle-Derived Magmas
3.9.3 C–O–H: Evidence from Mantle-Derived Samples
3.9.4 Sulfur
3.9.5 Halogens
3.9.6 Nitrogen
3.9.7 Summary and Conclusions
References
3.10. Melt Extraction and Compositional Variability in Mantle Lithosphere
Abstract
Acknowledgments
3.10.1 Introduction
3.10.2 Phase Equilibrium and Melt Extraction
3.10.3 The Mantle Sample
3.10.4 The Role of Melt Extraction
3.10.5 Perspective on Mantle Thermal Evolution
3.10.6 Summary
References
3.11. Trace Element Partitioning: The Influences of Ionic Radius, Cation Charge, Pressure, and Temperature
Abstract
Acknowledgments
3.11.1 Introduction
3.11.2 Ionic Radius and Lattice-Strain Theory
3.11.3 Determination of ES and ro
3.11.4 Simulations of Trace Element Substitution into Garnet
3.11.5 Deviations from Simple Bulk Modulus Systematics
3.11.6 Temperature and Pressure Dependencies of DO and Partitioning
3.11.7 Garnet–Melt Partitioning of REE
3.11.8 Dependence of Do on Ionic Charge
3.11.9 Henry's Law and Substitution Mechanisms
3.11.10 Mineral–Melt Partition Coefficients
References
3.12. Partition Coefficients at High Pressure and Temperature
Abstract
Acknowledgments
3.12.1 Planetary Differentiation
3.12.2 Experimental Approaches
3.12.3 Metal/Silicate Equilibria
3.12.4 Mineral/Melt Equilibria
3.12.5 Models
3.12.6 Summary and Future
References
3.13. The Subduction-Zone Filter and the Impact of Recycled Materials on the Evolution of the Mantle
Abstract
Acknowledgments
3.13.1 Introduction
3.13.2 Thermal Structure and Mineralogy of the Subducting Plate and Overriding Mantle
3.13.3 The Arc Volcanic Record of Slab Modification of the Mantle Wedge
3.13.4 The Fate of Immobile Elements Through Subduction
3.13.5 Subduction Fluxes and Mantle Composition
3.13.6 Summary
References
3.14. Convective Mixing in the Earth's Mantle
Abstract
Nomenclature
Acknowledgments
3.14.1 Introduction
3.14.2 Geochemical and Geophysical Observations of Mantle Heterogeneity
3.14.3 Characterization of Mixing
3.14.4 Outlook
Appendix
References
3.15. Experimental Constraints on Core Composition
Abstract
Acknowledgments
3.15.1 Introduction
3.15.2 Methods
3.15.3 Major Elements in the Core
3.15.4 Light Elements in the Core
3.15.5 Minor and Trace Elements in the Core
3.15.6 Conclusions and Outlook
References
Glossary
3.16. Compositional Model for the Earth's Core
Abstract
Acknowledgments
3.16.1 Introduction
3.16.2 First-Order Geophysics
3.16.3 Constraining the Composition of the Earth's Core
3.16.4 A Compositional Model for the Core
3.16.5 Radioactive Elements in the Core
3.16.6 Timing of Core Formation
3.16.7 Nature of Core Formation
3.16.8 The Inner Core, its Crystallization, and Core–Mantle Exchange
3.16.9 Summary
References
Volume 4: The Crust
Dedication
Volume Editor’s Introduction
1 What’s New in The Second Edition
2 The Continental Crust
3 The Oceanic Crust
4 Crust-Mantle Exchange
5 Crustal Evolution
6 Concluding Thoughts
Acknowledgements
References
4.1. Composition of the Continental Crust
Abstract
Acknowledgments
4.1.1 Introduction
4.1.2 The Upper Continental Crust
4.1.3 The Deep Crust
4.1.4 Bulk Crust Composition
4.1.5 Implications of the Crust Composition
4.1.6 Earth's Crust in a Planetary Perspective
4.1.7 Summary
References
4.2. Constraints on Crustal Heat Production from Heat Flow Data
Abstract
Acknowledgments
4.2.1 Introduction
4.2.2 Estimates of Bulk Crustal Heat Production
4.2.3 Heat Flow and Crustal Heat Production
4.2.4 Heat Production of the Continental Crust through Time
4.2.5 Controls on Crustal Heat Production
4.2.6 Heat Production and Heat Loss in the Earth
4.2.7 Conclusion
Appendix A Power Spectra
Appendix B Mantle Heat Flux, Moho Temperature, and Lithosphere Thickness
References
4.3. Continental Basaltic Rocks
Abstract
Acknowledgments
4.3.1 Introduction
4.3.2 General Principles
4.3.3 Continental Extrusive Igneous Rocks
4.3.4 Intrusive Equivalents of Continental Basaltic Rocks
4.3.5 Concluding Remarks
References
4.4. Volcanic Degassing: Process and Impact
Abstract
Nomenclature
Acknowledgments
4.4.1 Introduction
4.4.2 Sources of Volatiles in Volcanic Emissions
4.4.3 Magma Degassing
4.4.4 Volcanic Emissions: Manifestations and Measurements
4.4.5 Isotope Fractionation in Volcanic and Geothermal Fluids
4.4.6 Fluxes of Volcanic Volatiles to the Atmosphere
4.4.7 Impacts of Volcanic Volatile Emissions
4.4.8 Concluding Remarks
References
4.5. Timescales of Magma Transfer and Storage in the Crust
Abstract
Acknowledgments
4.5.1 Introduction
4.5.2 Geophysical and Time-Series Estimates for Residence Times and Volumes of Magmas
4.5.3 General Constraints on the Duration of Magma Transfer from U-Series Disequilibria
4.5.4 Timescales of Magma Differentiation
4.5.5 Timescales of Crystallization
4.5.6 Discussion and Summary
References
4.6. Fluid Flow in the Deep Crust
Abstract
Acknowledgments
4.6.1 Introduction
4.6.2 Evidence for Deep-Crustal Fluids
4.6.3 Devolatilization
4.6.4 Porous Media and Fracture Flow
4.6.5 Overview of Fluid Chemistry
4.6.6 Chemical Transport and Reaction
4.6.7 Geochemical Fronts
4.6.8 Flow and Reaction Along Gradients in Temperature and Pressure
4.6.9 Examples of Mass and Heat Transfer
4.6.10 Concluding Remarks
References
4.7. Geochemical Zoning in Metamorphic Minerals
Abstract
Symbols
Acknowledgment
4.7.1 Introduction
4.7.2 Major Elements
4.7.3 Stable Isotopes
4.7.4 Trace Elements
4.7.5 Radiogenic Isotopes (Age Variability)
4.7.6 Case Study: Fall Mountain, New Hampshire
4.7.7 Discussion and Conclusions
References
4.8. Thermochronology in Orogenic Systems
Abstract
Nomenclature
Acknowledgments
4.8.1 Introduction
4.8.2 Basic Concepts of Geochronology
4.8.3 Analytical Methods
4.8.4 The Interpretation of Dates as Ages
4.8.5 Open-System Behavior: The Role of Diffusion
4.8.6 Closure Temperature Theory
4.8.7 Inverse Modeling of Thermal Histories from Individual Samples
4.8.8 Resetting Temperature Theory
4.8.9 Applications
4.8.10 Directions for Future Research
References
4.9. Subduction of Continental Crust to Mantle Depth: Geochemistry of Ultrahigh-Pressure Rocks
Abstract
Acknowledgments
4.9.1 Introduction
4.9.2 Indicators of UHP Metamorphism
4.9.3 Overview of UHP Terrains
4.9.4 General Features of UHP Terrains
4.9.5 Composition of UHP Crust
4.9.6 Composition of UHP Fluids
4.9.7 Geochronology of UHP Rocks
4.9.8 Outlook
References
4.10. U–Th–Pb Geochronology
Abstract
Acknowledgments
4.10.1 Introduction
4.10.2 Decay of U and Th to Pb
4.10.3 Causes of Discordance in the U–Th–Pb System
4.10.4 Measurement Techniques
4.10.5 Precision and Accuracy of U–Th–Pb Geochronology
4.10.6 Applications: The Present and Future of U–Th–Pb Geochronology
References
4.11. Growth and Differentiation of the Continental Crust from Isotope Studies of Accessory Minerals
Abstract
Acknowledgments
4.11.1 A Question of Scale
4.11.2 Information Contained in Accessory Minerals
4.11.3 Technical Aspects
4.11.4 Areas of Progress
4.11.5 The Future and New Frontiers
References
4.12. Physics and Chemistry of Deep Continental Crust Recycling
Abstract
Acknowledgments
4.12.1 Introduction
4.12.2 Physics of Lower Crustal Recycling
4.12.3 The Aftermath of Foundering
4.12.4 Case Studies
4.12.5 The Composition and Mass Fluxes of Lower Crustal Foundering
4.12.6 Fate of Recycled Mafic Lower Crust
4.12.7 Some Useful Petrologic Approaches in Studying Lower Crustal Recycling
4.12.8 Summary and Outlook
References
4.13. Composition of the Oceanic Crust
Abstract
Acknowledgments
4.13.1 Introduction
4.13.2 Architecture of the Oceanic Crust
4.13.3 Creation of Oceanic Crust at Mid-Ocean Ridges
4.13.4 The Composition of MORB
4.13.5 Future Directions
References
4.14. The Lower Oceanic Crust
Abstract
Acknowledgments
4.14.1 Background
4.14.2 Observations
4.14.3 Generating the Lower Oceanic Crust
References
4.15. Melt Migration in Oceanic Crustal Production: A U-Series Perspective
Abstract
Acknowledgments
4.15.1 Introduction
4.15.2 U-Series Preliminaries
4.15.3 Observations
4.15.4 U-Series Melting Models
4.15.5 Summary of Model Behavior
4.15.6 Concluding Remarks
References
4.16. Chemical Fluxes from Hydrothermal Alteration of the Oceanic Crust
Abstract
Acknowledgements
4.16.1 Introduction
4.16.2 Determining the Composition of the Unaltered Oceanic Crust Protolith
4.16.3 Determining the Composition of Altered Oceanic Crust
4.16.4 Determining Geochemical Fluxes in an Open System
4.16.5 Chemical Changes in Altered Crust Composition due to Hydrothermal Processes
4.16.6 Discussion
4.16.7 Conclusions
References
4.17. The Chemical Composition of Subducting Sediments
Abstract
Acknowledgments
4.17.1 Introduction
4.17.2 Approach
4.17.3 Geochemical Systematics in Seafloor Sediments
4.17.4 Global Subducting Sediments
4.17.5 Implications for Recycling at Subduction Zones
4.17.6 Future Prospects
References
4.18. Oceanic Plateaus
Abstract
Acknowledgments
4.18.1 Introduction
4.18.2 Formation and Structure of Oceanic Plateaus
4.18.3 Preservation of Oceanic Plateaus
4.18.4 Cretaceous Oceanic Plateaus
4.18.5 Oceanic Plateau Identification in the Geological Record
4.18.6 Plateaus Accreted around the Pacific Margins
4.18.7 Precambrian Oceanic Plateaus
4.18.8 Environmental Impact of Oceanic Plateau Formation
4.18.9 Concluding Statements
References
4.19. Devolatilization During Subduction
Abstract
4.19.1 Introduction
4.19.2 Setting the Scene
4.19.3 Devolatilization Regimes in MORB
4.19.4 How Much H2O Subducts into the Transition Zone?
4.19.5 Devolatilization in Sediments
4.19.6 Serpentinized Peridotite
4.19.7 Implications for Trace Elements and an Integrated View of the Oceanic Lithosphere
4.19.8 Dents in a Simplified Subduction Model
4.19.9 Concluding Remarks
References
4.20. Chemical and Isotopic Cycling in Subduction Zones
Abstract
Acknowledgments
4.20.1 Introduction
4.20.2 The Seafloor, as It Enters the Trenches
4.20.3 Thermal Evolution, Devolatilization History, and H2O and CO2 Cycling in Subduction Zones
4.20.4 Initial Processing of Sediments and Pore Waters in Trench and Shallow Forearc Settings (<15 km)
4.20.5 Chemical Changes in Forearc to Subarc High-P/T Metamorphic Suites (15–100 km)
4.20.6 The Deep Forearc and Subarc Slab–Mantle Interface
4.20.7 Slab–Arc Connections
4.20.8 Beyond Arcs
4.20.9 Outlook
References
4.21. One View of the Geochemistry of Subduction-Related Magmatic Arcs, with an Emphasis on Primitive Andesite and Lower Crust
Abstract
Acknowledgments
4.21.1 Introduction
4.21.2 Arc Lava Compilation
4.21.3 Characteristics of Arc magmas
4.21.4 Arc Lower Crust
4.21.5 Implications for Continental Genesis
4.21.6 Conclusions
References
Volume 5: The Atmosphere
Dedication
Volume Editor’s Introduction
5.1. Ozone, Hydroxyl Radical, and Oxidative Capacity
Abstract
5.1.1 Introduction
5.1.2 Evolution of Oxidizing Capability
5.1.3 Fundamental Reactions
5.1.4 Meteorological Influences
5.1.5 Human Influences
5.1.6 Measuring Oxidation Rates
5.1.7 Atmospheric Models and Observations
5.1.8 Conclusions
References
5.2. Tropospheric Halogen Chemistry
Abstract
Acknowledgments
5.2.1 Introduction
5.2.2 Main Reaction Mechanisms
5.2.3 Tropospheric Ozone Depletion at Polar Sunrise
5.2.4 Marine Boundary Layer
5.2.5 Salt Lakes
5.2.6 Volcanoes
5.2.7 Free Troposphere
5.2.8 Additional Sources of Reactive Halogens
5.2.9 Summary
References
5.3. Global Methane Biogeochemistry
Abstract
Acknowledgments
5.3.1 Introduction
5.3.2 Global Methane Budget
5.3.3 Terrestrial Studies
5.3.4 Marine Studies
5.3.5 Ice Cores
5.3.6 Future Work
References
5.4. Tropospheric Aerosols
Abstract
Nomenclature
Subscripts
Acknowledgments
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 Aerosol Properties
5.4.3 Measurement of Aerosol Properties
5.4.4 Spatial and Temporal Variation of Tropospheric Aerosols
5.4.5 Aerosol Processes
5.4.6 Representation of Aerosol Processes in Chemical Transport and Transformation Models
5.4.7 Aerosol Influences on Climate and Climate Change
5.4.8 Final Thoughts
References
5.5. Biomass Burning: The Cycling of Gases and Particulates from the Biosphere to the Atmosphere
Abstract
5.5.1 Introduction: Biomass Burning, Geochemical Cycling, and Global Change
5.5.2 Global Impacts of Biomass Burning
5.5.3 Enhanced Biogenic Soil Emissions of Nitrogen and Carbon Gases: A Postfire Effect
5.5.4 The Geographical Distribution of Biomass Burning
5.5.5 Biomass Burning in the Boreal Forests
5.5.6 Estimates of Global Burning and Global Gaseous and Particulate Emissions
5.5.7 Calculation of Gaseous and Particulate Emissions from Fires
5.5.8 Biomass Burning and Atmospheric Nitrogen and Oxygen
5.5.9 Atmospheric Chemistry Resulting from Gaseous Emissions from the Fires
5.5.10 A Case Study of Biomass Burning: The 1997 Wildfires in Southeast Asia
5.5.11 Results of Calculations: Gaseous and Particulate Emissions from the Fires in Kalimantan and Sumatra, Indonesia, August to December 1997
5.5.12 The Impact of the Southeastern Asia Fires on the Composition and Chemistry of the Atmosphere
References
5.6. Mass-Independent Isotopic Composition of Terrestrial and Extraterrestrial Materials
Abstract
Acknowledgments
5.6.1 General Introduction
5.6.2 Applications of Mass-Independent Isotopic Effects
5.6.3 Isotopic Anomalies in Extraterrestrial Atmospheres and Environments
5.6.4 Atmospheric Observations of Mass-Independent Isotopic Compositions
5.6.5 Atmospheric Aerosol Sulfate: Present Earth's Atmosphere
5.6.6 Mass-Independent Oxygen Isotopic Composition of Paleosulfates
5.6.7 Atmospheric Mass-Independent Molecular Oxygen
5.6.8 The Atmospheric Aerosol Nitrate and the Nitrogen Cycle
5.6.9 Mass-Independent Oxygen Isotopic Compositions in Solids to Reflect Atmospheric Change: Earth and Mars
5.6.10 Sulfur in the Earth's Earliest Atmosphere: The Rise of Oxygen
5.6.11 Sulfur Isotopic Fractionation Processes in other Solar System Objects
5.6.12 Concluding Comments
References
5.7. The Stable Isotopic Composition of Atmospheric CO2
Abstract
Acknowledgments
5.7.1 Introduction
5.7.2 Methodology and Terminology
5.7.3 δ13C in Atmospheric CO2
5.7.4 δ18O in CO2
5.7.5 Clumped Isotopes
5.7.6 Concluding Remarks
References
5.8. Water Stable Isotopes: Atmospheric Composition and Applications in Polar Ice Core Studies
Abstract
Symbols
Acknowledgments
5.8.1 Introduction
5.8.2 Present-Day Observations
5.8.3 Physics of Water Isotopes
5.8.4 Modeling the Water Isotope Atmospheric Cycle
5.8.5 Ice Core Isotopic Records
5.8.6 The Conventional Approach for Interpreting Water Isotopes in Ice Cores
5.8.7 Alternative Estimates of Temperature Changes in Greenland and Antarctica
5.8.8 What Do People Learn from GCMs?
5.8.9 Influence of the Oceanic Source of Polar Precipitation
5.8.10 Conclusion
References
5.9. Radiocarbon
Abstract
5.9.1 Introduction
5.9.2 Production and Distribution of 14C
5.9.3 Measurements of Radiocarbon
5.9.4 Timescale Calibration
5.9.5 Radiocarbon and Solar Irradiance
5.9.6 The ‘Bomb’ 14C Transient
5.9.7 Future Applications
References
5.10. Natural Radionuclides in the Atmosphere
Abstract
5.10.1 Introduction
5.10.2 Radon and Its Daughters
5.10.3 Cosmogenic Nuclides
5.10.4 Coupled Lead-210 and Beryllium-7
References
5.11. Carbonaceous Particles: Source-Based Characterization of Their Formation, Composition, and Structures
Abstract
Acknowledgments
5.11.1 Introduction
5.11.2 Carbonaceous Particles from Fossil Fuel Combustion
5.11.3 Biofuel and Biomass Burning Carbonaceous Particles
5.11.4 Carbonaceous Particles from Biogenic Vapor Fluxes
5.11.5 Carbonaceous Particles from Mechanically Lofted Biological Components
5.11.6 Impacts of Carbonaceous Particle on the Earth System
Appendix A Measurement Techniques for Carbonaceous Particles
References
Glossary
5.12. Ocean-Derived Aerosol and Its Climate Impacts
Abstract
Acknowledgments
5.12.1 Introduction
5.12.2 Ocean-Derived Aerosol Production Mechanisms
5.12.3 Radiative Effects of Ocean-Derived Aerosol
5.12.4 Sources and Composition of Ocean-Derived CCN
5.12.5 The MBL CCN Budget
5.12.6 The CLAW Hypothesis
5.12.7 Concluding Comments
References
5.13. Aerosol Hygroscopicity: Particle Water Content and Its Role in Atmospheric Processes
Abstract
Abbreviations
Symbols
Acknowledgments
5.13.1 Introduction
5.13.2 Methods for the Measurement of Aerosol Water Contents
5.13.3 Parameterizations of Aerosol Hygroscopicity
5.13.4 Laboratory Measurements for Selected Aerosol Types
5.13.5 Observations of Aerosol Water Content and Atmospheric Implications
References
5.14. The Stable Isotopic Composition of Atmospheric O2
Abstract
5.14.1 Introduction
5.14.2 Methodology and Terminology
5.14.3 18O/16O Ratios in Atmospheric O2
5.14.4 Oxygen-17 and Oxygen-18 in Atmospheric O2
References
5.15. Studies of Recent Changes in Atmospheric O2 Content
Abstract
Acknowledgments
5.15.1 Introduction
5.15.2 Overview of the Large-Scale Variability
5.15.3 Measurement Methods
5.15.4 O2-Based Global Carbon Budgets
5.15.5 Seasonal Cycles in APO
5.15.6 Interannual Variability in APO
5.15.7 Interhemispheric Gradient in O2/N2 and APO
5.15.8 Diurnal and Other Shorter-Term Variability
5.15.9 Future Outlook
References
5.16. Fluorine-Containing Greenhouse Gases
Abstract
Acknowledgments
5.16.1 Introduction
5.16.2 Global Observations
5.16.3 Global Cycles
5.16.4 Environmental Impacts, Current Trends and Emission Policies
5.16.5 Verification of Future National Emission Reports Using Observations
5.16.6 Conclusions
References
Volume 6: The Atmosphere - History
Dedication
Volume Editor’s Introduction
6.1. Geochemical and Planetary Dynamical Views on the Origin of Earth's Atmosphere and Oceans
Abstract
Acknowledgments
6.1.1 Introduction
6.1.2 Making Terrestrial Planets
6.1.3 Inventories and Isotopic Compositions of Volatiles in Terrestrial Planets, Meteorites, and Comets
6.1.4 Modeling the Origin of Noble Gases in the Terrestrial Atmosphere
6.1.5 Nature and Timing of Noble Gas Degassing and Escape
6.1.6 The Origin of Major Volatile Elements in Earth
6.1.7 The Late Heavy Bombardment
6.1.8 Conclusion: A Not So Rare Earth?
References
6.2. Degassing History of Earth
Abstract
Acknowledgment
6.2.1 Introduction
6.2.2 Partitioning and Solubility of Volatile Components
6.2.3 Volatile Data
6.2.4 Modeling Degassing, Recycling, and Atmosphere Evolution
6.2.5 Discussion
6.2.6 Conclusions and Outlook
References
6.3. Chemistry of Earth's Earliest Atmosphere
Abstract
Acknowledgments
6.3.1 Introduction and Overview
6.3.2 Secondary Origin of Earth's Atmosphere
6.3.3 Source(s) of Volatiles Accreted by the Earth
6.3.4 Heating During Accretion of the Earth
6.3.5 Earth's Silicate Vapor Atmosphere
6.3.6 Steam Atmosphere
6.3.7 Impact Degassing of the Late Veneer
6.3.8 Outgassing on the Early Earth
6.3.9 Summary of Key Questions
References
6.4. Geologic and Geochemical Constraints on Earth's Early Atmosphere
Abstract
Acknowledgments
6.4.1 Introduction
6.4.2 The Hadean Atmosphere
6.4.3 The Archean Atmosphere
6.4.4 The Great Oxidation Event (GOE)
6.4.5 Synthesis
Note added in proof
References
6.5. Paleobiological Clues to Early Atmospheric Evolution
Abstract
Acknowledgments
6.5.1 Introduction
6.5.2 Methanogenesis and the Early Atmosphere
6.5.3 Cyanobacteria and Oxygenic Photosynthesis
6.5.4 Eukaryotes and Aerobiosis
6.5.5 Algal Evolution and Sulfur Gases
6.5.6 Conclusions
References
6.6. Modeling the Archean Atmosphere and Climate
Abstract
6.6.1 Introduction
6.6.2 Atmospheric Composition and Redox Balance
6.6.3 Constraints on Climate During the Archean
References
6.7. The Great Oxidation Event Transition
Abstract
Acknowledgments
6.7.1 Introduction
6.7.2 Controls on O2 Levels
6.7.3 Atmospheric Chemistry Through the Great Oxidation Event (GOE)
6.7.4 Explaining the Rise of O2
6.7.5 Changes in Atmospheric Chemistry and Climate Associated with the Rise of O2
6.7.6 Conclusions
References
6.8. Proterozoic Atmospheric Oxygen
Abstract
Acknowledgments
6.8.1 Introduction
6.8.2 Controls on Atmospheric Oxygen
6.8.3 Physical Environment
6.8.4 Isotopic Evidence for Organic Carbon and Pyrite Sulfur Burial
6.8.5 Evidence for the History of Oxygenation
6.8.6 History of Atmospheric Oxygen through the Proterozoic Eon
6.8.7 Oxygen Control
6.8.8 Perspectives and Conclusions
References
6.9. Neoproterozoic Atmospheres and Glaciation
Abstract
6.9.1 Introduction
6.9.2 The Initiation of a Snowball Earth
6.9.3 What Was the Face of Earth during the Snowball Earth?
6.9.4 Melting the Snowball Earth
6.9.5 Aftermath of the Snowball Earth
6.9.6 Discussion and Conclusions
References
6.10. Oxygen and Early Animal Evolution
Abstract
Acknowledgments
6.10.1 Introduction
6.10.2 Phylogenetic Context and Molecular Dating
6.10.3 The Fossil Record of Early Metazoans
6.10.4 Redox History of Ediacaran Oceans
6.10.5 Oceanic Oxygenation and Early Animal Evolution
6.10.6 Conclusion and Prospect
References
Glossary
6.11. Atmospheric CO2 and O2 During the Phanerozoic: Tools, Patterns, and Impacts
Abstract
Acknowledgments
6.11.1 Introduction
6.11.2 Models for Atmospheric CO2 and O2 Estimation
6.11.3 Proxies for Atmospheric Reconstruction
6.11.4 Impacts of CO2 and O2 on Climate and Life
References
6.12. The Geochemistry of Mass Extinction
Abstract
Acknowledgments
6.12.1 Introduction
6.12.2 Isotopic Records of the Major Mass Extinctions
6.12.3 Interpreting the Geochemical Records of Mass Extinction
6.12.4 Summary with Extensions
References
Glossary
6.13. Greenhouse Climates
Abstract
6.13.1 Introduction
6.13.2 Temperatures: An Evolving Perspective
6.13.3 The Paleocene–Eocene Thermal Maximum and Other Eocene Hyperthermals
6.13.4 The Case For and Against Glaciations During Greenhouse Climates
6.13.5 Greenhouse Climates and Organic Carbon Burial
6.13.6 Climate Modeling and the Challenges of Greenhouse Temperature Distributions
6.13.7 Estimates of Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide in Relationship to Greenhouse Climates
6.13.8 Summary
References
6.14. Atmospheric Composition and Biogeochemical Cycles over the Last Million Years
Abstract
Acknowledgments
6.14.1 Introduction
6.14.2 Archiving of the Atmospheric Composition in Glacier Ice
6.14.3 Archiving of Biological Productivities (Marine and Terrestrial) and Dust Deposition in Sediments
6.14.4 The Records
6.14.5 Scenarios of Climate/Biogeochemical Interactions
6.14.6 Conclusion
References
6.15. Relating Weathering Fronts for Acid Neutralization and Oxidation to pCO2 and pO2
Abstract
Acknowledgments
6.15.1 Introduction
6.15.2 A Chemical Definition of Regolith
6.15.3 Erosion and Weathering
6.15.4 Observations of pCO2 and pO2 Versus Depth
6.15.5 Weathering Advance Rates Without Erosion
6.15.6 CO2 and O2 Consumption Rates
6.15.7 Modeling Reaction Front Depths
6.15.8 The Acid-Generation Front
6.15.9 Conclusions
Appendix
References
6.16. The History of Planetary Degassing as Recorded by Noble Gases
Abstract
Acknowledgment
6.16.1 Introduction
6.16.2 Present-Earth Noble Gas Characteristics
6.16.3 Bulk Degassing of Radiogenic Isotopes
6.16.4 Degassing of the Mantle
6.16.5 Degassing of the Crust
6.16.6 Major Volatile Cycles
6.16.7 Degassing of Other Terrestrial Planets
6.16.8 Conclusions
References
6.17. The Origin of Noble Gases and Major Volatiles in the Terrestrial Planets
Abstract
Acknowledgments
6.17.1 Introduction
6.17.2 Characteristics of Terrestrial-Planet Volatiles
6.17.3 Acquisition of Noble Gases and Volatiles
6.17.4 Early Losses of Noble Gases to Space
6.17.5 The Origin of Terrestrial Noble Gases
6.17.6 The Origin of Noble Gases on Venus
6.17.7 The Origin of Noble Gases on Mars
6.17.8 Conclusions
References
Volume 7: Surface And Groundwater, Weathering and Soils
Dedication
Volume Editor’s Introduction
7.1. Soil Formation
Abstract
7.1.1 Introduction
7.1.2 What Is Soil?
7.1.3 Geographical Access to Soil Data
7.1.4 Conceptual Partitioning of the Earth Surface
7.1.5 The Human Dimension of Soil Formation
7.1.6 Soil Geochemistry in Deserts
7.1.7 Soil Formation on Mars
7.1.8 Concluding Remarks
References
7.2. Modeling Low-Temperature Geochemical Processes
Abstract
Acknowledgments
7.2.1 Introduction
7.2.2 Modeling Concepts and Definitions
7.2.3 Solving the Chemical Equilibrium Problem
7.2.4 Historical Background to Geochemical Modeling
7.2.5 The Problem of Activity Coefficients
7.2.6 Geochemical Databases
7.2.7 Geochemical Codes
7.2.8 Water–Rock Interactions
7.2.9 Final Comments
References
7.3. Reaction Kinetics of Primary Rock-Forming Minerals under Ambient Conditions
Abstract
Acknowledgments
7.3.1 Introduction
7.3.2 Experimental Techniques for Dissolution Measurements
7.3.3 Mechanisms of Dissolution
7.3.4 Surface Area
7.3.5 Rate Constants as a Function of Mineral Composition
7.3.6 Temperature Dependence
7.3.7 Chemistry of Dissolving Solutions
7.3.8 Chemical Affinity
7.3.9 Duration of Dissolution
7.3.10 Conclusion
References
7.4. Natural Weathering Rates of Silicate Minerals
Abstract
Nomenclature
7.4.1 Introduction
7.4.2 Defining Natural Weathering Rates
7.4.3 Mass Changes Related to Chemical Weathering
7.4.4 Normalization of Weathering to Regolith Surface Area
7.4.5 Tabulations of Weathering Rates of Some Common Silicate Minerals
7.4.6 Time as a Factor in Natural Weathering
7.4.7 Factors Influencing Natural Weathering Rates
7.4.8 Summary
References
7.5. Geochemical Weathering in Glacial and Proglacial Environments
Abstract
7.5.1 Introduction
7.5.2 Basic Glaciology and Glacier Hydrology
7.5.3 Composition of Glacial Runoff
7.5.4 Geochemical Weathering Reactions in Glaciated Terrain
7.5.5 Geochemical Weathering Reactions in the Proglacial Zone
7.5.6 Composition of Subglacial Waters Beneath Antarctica
7.5.7 Concluding Remarks
References
7.6. Chemical Weathering Rates, CO2 Consumption, and Control Parameters Deduced from the Chemical Composition of Rivers
Abstract
7.6.1 Introduction
7.6.2 Definition of Chemical Weathering
7.6.3 Calculation of CWRs from Field Data
7.6.4 Parameters Controlling CWRs
7.6.5 Control Parameters Deduced from the Chemical Composition of Rivers
References
7.7. Trace Elements in River Waters
Abstract
Acknowledgments
7.7.1 Introduction
7.7.2 Natural Abundances of Trace Elements in River Water
7.7.3 Sources of Trace Elements in Aquatic Systems
7.7.4 Aqueous Speciation
7.7.5 The “Colloidal World”
7.7.6 Interaction of Trace Elements with Solid Phases
7.7.7 Conclusion
References
7.8. Dissolved Organic Matter in Freshwaters
Abstract
7.8.1 Introduction
7.8.2 Inventories and Fluxes
7.8.3 Chemical and Biological Interactions
7.8.4 Chemical Properties
7.8.5 Summary and Conclusions
References
7.9. Environmental Isotope Applications in Hydrologic Studies
Abstract
Acknowledgments
7.9.1 Introduction
7.9.2 Water Sources, Ages, and Cycling
7.9.3 Solute Isotope Hydrology and Biogeochemistry
7.9.4 Use of a Multi-Isotope Approach
7.9.5 Summary and Conclusions
References
7.10. Metal Stable Isotopes in Weathering and Hydrology
Abstract
7.10.1 Introduction
7.10.2 Essential Background Information
7.10.3 Li, Mg, Ca, and Fe Stable Isotope Signals in the Environment
7.10.4 Frontier Metal Stable Isotope Systems
7.10.5 Directions Forward
References
7.11. Groundwater Dating and Residence-Time Measurements
Abstract
7.11.1 Introduction
7.11.2 Nature of Groundwater Flow Systems
7.11.3 Solute Transport in Subsurface Water
7.11.4 Summary of Groundwater Age Tracers
7.11.5 Lessons from Applying Geochemical Age Tracers to Subsurface Flow and Transport
7.11.6 Tracers at the Regional Scale
7.11.7 Tracers at the Aquifer Scale
7.11.8 Tracers at the Local Scale
7.11.9 Tracers in Vadose Zones
7.11.10 Conclusions
References
7.12. Cosmogenic Nuclides in Weathering and Erosion
Abstract
7.12.1 Introduction
7.12.2 Cosmogenic Nuclide Systematics at Earth's Surface
7.12.3 Using Cosmogenic Nuclides to Determine Rates of Surface Lowering and Denudation
7.12.4 Chemical Erosion Inferred from Cosmogenic Nuclides
7.12.5 Summary
References
Glossary
7.13. Geochemistry of Saline Lakes
Abstract
7.13.1 Introduction
7.13.2 Origin and Occurrence
7.13.3 Environmental Context
7.13.4 Compositional Controls
7.13.5 Evaporative Brine Evolution
7.13.6 Examples of Saline Lake Systems
7.13.7 Economic Minerals in Saline Lakes
7.13.8 Summary
References
7.14. Deep Fluids in Sedimentary Basins
Abstract
Acknowledgments
7.14.1 Introduction
7.14.2 Field and Laboratory Methods
7.14.3 Chemical Composition of Subsurface Waters
7.14.4 Isotopic Composition of Water
7.14.5 Isotopic Composition of Solutes
7.14.6 Basinal Brines as Ore-Forming Fluids
7.14.7 Dissolved Gases
7.14.8 The Influence of Geologic Membranes
7.14.9 Summary and Conclusions
References
Glossary
7.15. Deep Fluids in the Continents
Abstract
7.15.1 Introduction
7.15.2 Field Sampling Methods
7.15.3 Chemistry and Isotopic Composition of Groundwaters from Crystalline Environments
7.15.4 Gases from Crystalline Environments
7.15.5 The Origin and Evolution of Fluids in Crystalline Environments
7.15.6 Examples from Research Sites Found in Crystalline Environments
7.15.7 Summary and Conclusions
References
Volume 8: The Oceans and Marine Geochemistry
Dedication
Volume Editor’s Introduction
References
8.1. Physico-Chemical Controls on Seawater
Abstract
Acknowledgments
8.1.1 Composition of Seawater
8.1.2 Thermodynamic Properties of Seawater
8.1.3 Thermodynamic Equilibria in Seawater
8.1.4 Kinetic Processes in Seawater
8.1.5 Modeling the Ionic Interactions in Natural Waters
8.1.6 Effect of Ocean Acidification
References
8.2. Controls of Trace Metals in Seawater
Abstract
8.2.1 Introduction
8.2.2 External Inputs of Trace Metals to the Oceans
8.2.3 Removal Processes
8.2.4 Internal Recycling
8.2.5 Complexation with Organic Ligands
8.2.6 Future Directions
References
Relevant Websites
8.3. Air–Sea Exchange of Marine Trace Gases
Abstract
8.3.1 Introduction
8.3.2 Gas Exchange Processes and Parameterizations
8.3.3 The Cycling of Trace Gases Across the Air–Sea Interface
8.3.4 Effects of Climate Change on Marine Trace Gases
References
8.4. The Biological Pump
Abstract
List of Symbols
8.4.1 Introduction
8.4.2 Description of the Biological Pump
8.4.3 Impact of the Biological Pump on Biogeochemical Cycling of Macronutrients
8.4.4 Quantifying the Biological Pump
8.4.5 The Efficiency of the Biological Pump
8.4.6 The Biological Pump in the Immediate Future
References
8.5. Marine Bioinorganic Chemistry: The Role of Trace Metals in the Oceanic Cycles of Major Nutrients
Abstract
Acknowledgments
8.5.1 Introduction: The Scope of Marine Bioinorganic Chemistry
8.5.2 Trace Metals in Marine Microorganisms
8.5.3 The Biochemical Functions of Trace Elements in the Uptake and Transformations of Nutrients
8.5.4 Effects of Trace Metals on Marine Biogeochemical Cycles
8.5.5 Epilogue
References
8.6. Organic Matter in the Contemporary Ocean
Abstract
Acknowledgments
8.6.1 Introduction
8.6.2 Reservoirs and Fluxes
8.6.3 The Nature and Fate of TOC Delivered to the Oceans
8.6.4 Origin, Cycling, Composition, and Fate of DOC in the Ocean
8.6.5 Emerging Perspectives on OM Preservation
8.6.6 Microbial OM Production and Processing: New Insights
8.6.7 Summary and Future Research Directions
References
8.7. Hydrothermal Processes
Abstract
Remembrance
8.7.1 Introduction
8.7.2 Vent-Fluid Geochemistry
8.7.3 The Net Impact of Hydrothermal Activity
8.7.4 Near-Vent Deposits
8.7.5 Hydrothermal Plume Processes
8.7.6 Hydrothermal Sediments
8.7.7 Conclusion
References
8.8. Tracers of Ocean Mixing
Abstract
8.8.1 Introduction
8.8.2 Theoretical Framework 1: Advection–Diffusion Equations
8.8.3 The Nature of Oceanic Mixing
8.8.4 Theoretical Framework 2: Tracer Ages
8.8.5 Theoretical Framework 3: Diagnostic Methods
8.8.6 Steady-State Tracers
8.8.7 Transient Tracers
8.8.8 Tracer Age Dating
8.8.9 Tracer Release Experiments
8.8.10 Concluding Remarks
References
8.9. Chemical Tracers of Particle Transport
Abstract
Nomenclature
8.9.1 Particle Transport and Ocean Biogeochemistry
8.9.2 Tracers of Particle Transport
8.9.3 Transfer from Solution to Particles (Scavenging)
8.9.4 Colloidal Intermediaries
8.9.5 Export of Particles from Surface Ocean Waters
8.9.6 Particle Dynamics and Regeneration of Labile Particles
8.9.7 Lateral Redistribution of Sediments
8.9.8 Summary
References
8.10. Biological Fluxes in the Ocean and Atmospheric pCO2
Abstract
8.10.1 Introduction
8.10.2 How Atmospheric CO2 is Affected by the Biological Pump
8.10.3 Visions of the Biological Pump in the Ocean
8.10.4 How the Biological Pump Could Change
8.10.5 Conclusion
References
8.11. Sedimentary Diagenesis, Depositional Environments, and Benthic Fluxes
Abstract
Acknowledgments
8.11.1 Introduction
8.11.2 Diagenetic Oxidation–Reduction Reactions
8.11.3 Diagenetic Transport Processes
8.11.4 Diagenetic Transport–Reaction Models
8.11.5 Patterns in Boundary Conditions and Reaction Balances
8.11.6 Corg Burial and Preservation: Reactants and Diagenetic Regime
8.11.7 Carbonate Mineral Dissolution–Alteration–Preservation
8.11.8 Biogenic Silica and Reverse Weathering
8.11.9 Future Directions
References
8.12. Geochronometry of Marine Deposits
Abstract
Acknowledgments
8.12.1 Introduction
8.12.2 Principles
8.12.3 Radioactive Systems Used in Marine Geochronometry
8.12.4 Coastal Deposits
8.12.5 Deep-Sea Sediments
8.12.6 Ferromanganese Deposits
8.12.7 Corals
8.12.8 Methods Not Depending on Radioactive Decay
References
8.13. Geochemical Evidence for Quaternary Sea-Level Changes
Abstract
8.13.1 Introduction
8.13.2 Methods of Sea-Level Reconstruction
8.13.3 History and Current State of Direct Sea-Level Reconstruction
8.13.4 History and Current State of Sea-Level Determinations from Oxygen Isotope Measurements
8.13.5 Causes of Sea-Level Change and Future Work
References
8.14. Elemental and Isotopic Proxies of Past Ocean Temperatures
Abstract
Acknowledgments
8.14.1 Introduction
8.14.2 A Brief History of Early Research on Geochemical Proxies of Temperature
8.14.3 Oxygen Isotopes as a Paleotemperature Proxy in Foraminifera
8.14.4 Oxygen Isotopes as a Climate Proxy in Reef Corals
8.14.5 Oxygen Isotopes as a Climate Proxy in other Marine Biogenic Phases
8.14.6 Clumped Oxygen Isotopes
8.14.7 Magnesium as a Paleotemperature Proxy in Foraminifera
8.14.8 Magnesium as a Paleotemperature Proxy in Ostracoda
8.14.9 Strontium as a Climate Proxy in Corals
8.14.10 Magnesium and Uranium in Corals as Paleotemperature Proxies
8.14.11 Calcium Isotopes as a Paleotemperature Proxy
8.14.12 Conclusions
References
8.15. Alkenone Paleotemperature Determinations
Abstract
8.15.1 Introduction
8.15.2 Systematics and Detection
8.15.3 Occurrence of Alkenones in Marine Waters and Sediments
8.15.4 Function
8.15.5 Ecological Controls on Alkenone Production and Downward Flux
8.15.6 Calibration of Uk′37 Index to Temperature
8.15.7 Synthesis of Calibration
8.15.8 Paleotemperature Studies Using the Alkenone Method
8.15.9 Conclusions
References
8.16. Tracers of Past Ocean Circulation
Abstract
8.16.1 Introduction
8.16.2 Nutrient Water Mass Tracers
8.16.3 Conservative Water Mass Tracers
8.16.4 Neodymium Isotope Ratios
8.16.5 Circulation Rate Tracers
8.16.6 Nongeochemical Tracers of Past Ocean Circulation
8.16.7 Ocean Circulation during the LGM
8.16.8 Conclusions
References
8.17. Long-lived Isotopic Tracers in Oceanography, Paleoceanography, and Ice-sheet Dynamics
Abstract
Acknowledgments
8.17.1 Introduction
8.17.2 Long-lived Isotopic Tracers and Their Applications
8.17.3 Systematics of Long-lived Isotope Systems in the Earth
8.17.4 Neodymuim Isotopes in the Oceans
8.17.5 Applications to Paleoclimate
8.17.6 Long-lived Radiogenic Tracers and Ice-sheet Dynamics
8.17.7 Final Thoughts
References
8.18. The Biological Pump in the Past
Abstract
8.18.1 Introduction
8.18.2 Concepts
8.18.3 Tools
8.18.4 Observations
References
8.19. The Oceanic CaCO3 Cycle
Abstract
Acknowledgment
8.19.1 Introduction
8.19.2 The Contemporary Marine CaCO3 Cycle
8.19.3 Oceanic Distribution and Present-Day Changes in the Seawater CO2–Carbonic Acid System Due to Human Activities
8.19.4 Implications of Anthropogenic Ocean Acidification to the Marine CaCO3 Cycle
8.19.5 A Brief Commentary on Past Alterations to the Marine CaCO3 Cycle and Analogies to the Present Perturbation
8.19.6 Back to the Future: Summary of Past and Present Clues on the Future CaCO3 Cycle
References
8.20. Records of Cenozoic Ocean Chemistry
Abstract
8.20.1 Introduction
8.20.2 Cenozoic Deep-Sea Stable Isotope Record
8.20.3 The Marine Strontium and Osmium Isotope Records
8.20.4 Mg/Ca Records from Benthic Foraminifera
8.20.5 Boron Isotopes, Paleo-pH, and Atmospheric CO2
8.20.6 Closing Synthesis: Does Orogenesis Lead to Cooling?
References
8.21. The Geologic History of Seawater
Abstract
Acknowledgments
8.21.1 Introduction
8.21.2 The Hadean (4.5–4.0 Ga)
8.21.3 The Archean (4.0–2.5 Ga)
8.21.4 The Proterozoic (2.5–0.542 Ga)
8.21.5 The Phanerozoic (0.542 Ga–Present)
8.21.6 Summary
References
Volume 9: Sediments, Diagenesis and Sedimentary Rocks
Dedication
Volume Editor’s Introduction
References
9.1. Chemical Composition and Mineralogy of Marine Sediments
Abstract
9.1.1 Introduction
9.1.2 Pelagic Sediments
9.1.3 Ferromanganese Nodules and Crusts
9.1.4 Metalliferous Ridge and Basal Sediments
9.1.5 Marine Phosphorites
9.1.6 Conclusions
References
9.2. The Recycling of Biogenic Material at the Sea Floor
Abstract
9.2.1 Introduction
9.2.2 Pore Water Sampling and Profiling
9.2.3 Organic Matter Decomposition in Sediments
9.2.4 Particle Mixing in Surface Sediments: Bioturbation
9.2.5 CaCO3 Dissolution in Sediments
9.2.6 Silica Cycling in Sediments
9.2.7 Conclusions
References
9.3. Formation and Diagenesis of Carbonate Sediments
Abstract
9.3.1 Introduction
9.3.2 Physical Geochemistry of Carbonate Minerals
9.3.3 Surface Reactions: Review of Theory
9.3.4 New Directions, New Insights
9.3.5 Sources and Diagenesis of Deep-Sea Carbonates
9.3.6 Sources and Diagenesis of Shoal-Water Carbonate-Rich Sediments
References
9.4. The Diagenesis of Biogenic Silica: Chemical Transformations Occurring in the Water Column, Seabed, and Crust
Abstract
Nomenclature
Acknowledgments
9.4.1 Introduction
9.4.2 The Precipitation of Biogenic Silica
9.4.3 The Physical Properties of Biogenic Silica
9.4.4 Changes in Biogenic Silica Chemistry Occurring in the Water Column
9.4.5 Diagenesis of Biogenic Silica in the Upper Meter of the Seabed
9.4.6 Silica Diagenesis on Timescales of Millions of Years
References
9.5. Formation and Geochemistry of Precambrian Cherts
Abstract
Acknowledgments
9.5.1 Introduction
9.5.2 Neoproterozoic and Mesoproterozoic Environments of Chert Formation
9.5.3 Chert of Late Archean and Paleoproterozoic Iron Formation
9.5.4 Archean Chert and Cherty Iron Formation
9.5.5 Stable Isotopes and Rare Earth Elements in Precambrian Chert and Cherty Iron Formation
9.5.6 Conclusions
References
9.6. Geochemistry of Fine-Grained, Organic Carbon-Rich Facies
Abstract
Acknowledgments
9.6.1 Introduction
9.6.2 Conceptual Model: Processes
9.6.3 Conceptual Model: Proxies
9.6.4 Geochemical Case Studies of Fine-Grained, Organic Carbon-Rich Sediments and Sedimentary Rocks
9.6.5 Discussion: A Unified View of the Geochemistry of Fine-Grained Organic Carbon-Rich Sediments and Sedimentary Rocks
References
9.7. Late Diagenesis and Mass Transfer in Sandstone–Shale Sequences
Abstract
Acknowledgments
9.7.1 Introduction
9.7.2 The Realm of ‘Late Diagenesis’
9.7.3 Elemental Mobility at the Grain Scale
9.7.4 Volumetrically Significant Processes of Late Diagenesis
9.7.5 Whole-Rock Elemental Data and Larger-Scale Elemental Mobility
9.7.6 Fluid Flow
9.7.7 Reverse Weathering and Concluding Comments
References
9.8. Coal Formation and Geochemistry
Abstract
9.8.1 Introduction
9.8.2 Coal Formation
9.8.3 Coal Rank
9.8.4 Structure of Coal
9.8.5 Hydrocarbons from Coal
9.8.6 Inorganic Geochemistry of Coal
9.8.7 Geochemistry of Coal Utilization
9.8.8 Economic Potential of Metals from Coal
9.8.9 Inorganics in Coal as Indicators of Depositional Environments
9.8.10 Environmental Impacts
9.8.11 Conclusions
References
9.9. Formation and Geochemistry of Oil and Gas
Abstract
9.9.1 Introduction
9.9.2 The Early Steps in Oil and Gas Formation: Where Does It All Begin?
9.9.3 Insoluble Organic Material – Kerogen
9.9.4 Soluble Organic Material
9.9.5 Geochemistry and Sequence Stratigraphy
9.9.6 Fluid Inclusions
9.9.7 Reservoir Geochemistry
9.9.8 Basin Modeling
9.9.9 Natural Gas
9.9.10 Surface Prospecting
9.9.11 Summary
References
9.10. The Sedimentary Sulfur System: Biogeochemistry and Evolution through Geologic Time
Abstract
Acknowledgments
9.10.1 Introduction
9.10.2 Sulfur in Sediments
9.10.3 Pyrite Formation in Sediments
9.10.4 Other Forms of Sulfur in Sediments
9.10.5 Reactive Iron
9.10.6 Microbial Ecology
9.10.7 Evolution of the Sulfur Biome
9.10.8 Euxinic Systems
9.10.9 The Geochemistry of Sulfidic Sedimentary Rocks
9.10.10 Geochemical Evolution of Sulfur-Based Sediments
References
9.11. Manganiferous Sediments, Rocks, and Ores
Abstract
9.11.1 Chemical Fundamentals
9.11.2 Distribution of Manganese in Rocks and Natural Waters
9.11.3 Common Manganese Minerals
9.11.4 Composition of Manganese Accumulations
9.11.5 Behavior of Manganese in Igneous Settings, Especially Mid-Ocean Ridge Vents
9.11.6 Behavior of Manganese in Sedimentation
9.11.7 Two Models of Sedimentary Manganese Mineralization
9.11.8 Behavior in Soils and Weathering
9.11.9 Manganese through Geologic Time
9.11.10 Conclusions
References
9.12. Green Clay Minerals
Abstract
9.12.1 What Are We Looking At?
9.12.2 Description of Green Clay Minerals
9.12.3 Nonchlorite, Nonmicaceous Green Clay Minerals
9.12.4 Geochemical Origin of Green Clays
9.12.5 General Reflections
References
9.13. Chronometry of Sediments and Sedimentary Rocks
Abstract
9.13.1 Introduction
9.13.2 Chronometry Based on the Fossil Record – First Steps
9.13.3 Refinements in Chronometry Using Fossils
9.13.4 Oil Recovery in California Using Fossil-Based Chronometry
9.13.5 Principles of Chorology: The Science of the Distribution of Organisms
9.13.6 Constraints on Chronometry Imposed by Chorology
9.13.7 Radiochronometry
9.13.8 Magnetic Field Polarity and Chronometry
9.13.9 Orbital Chronometry
9.13.10 Terminologies
9.13.11 Summary
References
9.14. The Geochemistry of Mass Extinction
Abstract
Acknowledgments
9.14.1 Introduction
9.14.2 Isotope Records of the Major Mass Extinctions
9.14.3 Interpreting the Geochemical Records of Mass Extinction
9.14.4 Summary with Extensions
References
9.15. Evolution of Sedimentary Rocks
Abstract
Acknowledgment
9.15.1 Introduction
9.15.2 The Earth System
9.15.3 Generation and Recycling of the Oceanic and Continental Crust
9.15.4 Global Tectonic Realms and Their Recycling Rates
9.15.5 Present-Day Sedimentary Shell
9.15.6 Tectonic Settings and Their Sedimentary Packages
9.15.7 Petrology, Mineralogy, and Major Element Composition of Clastic Sediments
9.15.8 Trace Element and Isotopic Composition of Clastic Sediments
9.15.9 Secular Evolution of Clastic Sediments
9.15.10 Sedimentary Recycling
9.15.11 Ocean/Atmosphere System
9.15.12 Major Trends in the Evolution of Sediments during Geologic History
References
9.16. Stable Isotopes in the Sedimentary Record
Abstract
Acknowledgments
9.16.1 Introduction
9.16.2 Isotopic Concentration Units and Fractionation
9.16.3 Hydrogen and Oxygen Isotopes in the Water Cycle
9.16.4 Hydrogen and Oxygen Fractionation in Clays, Water, and Carbonates
9.16.5 Calcium Isotopes in Seawater and Carbonates
9.16.6 Carbon Isotopes in Carbonates and Organic Matter
9.16.7 Nitrogen Isotopes in Sedimentary Environment
9.16.8 Sulfur Isotopes in Sedimentary Sulfate and Sulfide
9.16.9 Boron Isotopes at the Earth's Surface
9.16.10 40Ar in the Clay Fraction of Sediments
References
9.17. Geochemistry of Evaporites and Evolution of Seawater
Abstract
Acknowledgments
9.17.1 Introduction
9.17.2 Definition of Evaporites
9.17.3 Brines and Evaporites
9.17.4 Environment of Evaporite Deposition
9.17.5 Seawater as a Salt Source for Evaporites
9.17.6 Evaporite and Saline Minerals
9.17.7 Model of Marginal Marine Evaporite Basin
9.17.8 Mode of Evaporite Deposition
9.17.9 Primary and Secondary Evaporites
9.17.10 Evaporation of Seawater – Experimental Approach
9.17.11 Crystallization Sequence before K–Mg Salt Precipitation
9.17.12 Crystallization Sequence of K–Mg Salts
9.17.13 Isotopic Effects in Evaporating Seawater Brines and Evaporite Salts
9.17.14 Usiglio Sequence – A Summary
9.17.15 Principles and Record of Chemical Evolution of Evaporating Seawater
9.17.16 Evaporation of Seawater – Remarks on Theoretical Approaches
9.17.17 Sulfate Deficiency in Ancient K–Mg Evaporites
9.17.18 Ancient Ocean Chemistry Interpreted from Evaporites
9.17.19 Recognition of Ancient Marine Evaporites
9.17.20 Fluid Inclusions Reveal the Composition of Ancient Brines
9.17.21 Ancient Ocean Chemistry from Halite Fluid Inclusions – Summary and Comments
9.17.22 Salinity of Ancient Oceans
9.17.23 Evaporite Deposition through Time
9.17.24 Significance of Evaporites in the Earth History
9.17.25 Summary
References
9.18. Iron Formations: Their Origins and Implications for Ancient Seawater Chemistry
Abstract
9.18.1 Introduction
9.18.2 Definition of IF
9.18.3 Mineralogy of IF
9.18.4 Depositional Setting and Sequence-Stratigraphic Framework
9.18.5 IF: A Proxy for Ancient Seawater Composition
9.18.6 Perspective from the Modern Iron Cycle
9.18.7 Secular Trends for Exhalites, IFs, and VMS Deposits
9.18.8 Controls on IF Deposition
9.18.9 Euxinic Conditions Induced by Shift in Dissolved Fe/S Ratio of Seawater due to Iron Oxidation
9.18.10 Research Perspectives and Future Directions
Appendix 1 Precambrian Banded Iron Formations, Granular Iron Formations, and Rapitan-Type Iron Formationsa
Appendix 2 Exhalites Associated with Precambrian Deep-Water (Cu-Rich) Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide Depositsa
References
9.19. Bedded Barite Deposits: Environments of Deposition, Styles of Mineralization, and Tectonic Settings
Abstract
Acknowledgments
9.19.1 Introduction
9.19.2 Comparisons
9.19.3 The Nevada Barites: A Test Case
9.19.4 Summary
References
Volume 10: Biogeochemistry
Dedication
Volume Editors’ Introduction
References
10.1. The Early History of Life
Abstract
Acknowledgments
10.1.1 Introduction
10.1.2 The Chaotian and Hadean (~ 4.56–4.0 Ga Ago)
10.1.3 The Archean (~ 4–2.5 Ga Ago)
10.1.4 The Functioning of the Earth System in the Archean
10.1.5 Life: Early Setting and Impact on the Environment
10.1.6 The Early Biomes
10.1.7 The Evolution of Photosynthesis
10.1.8 Mud-Stirrers: Origin and Impact of the Eucarya
10.1.9 The breath of Life: The Impact of Life on the Ocean/Atmosphere System
10.1.10 Feedback from the Biosphere to the Physical State of the Planet
References
10.2. Evolution of Metabolism
Abstract
10.2.1 Introduction
10.2.2 The Domains of Life
10.2.3 Life and Rocks
10.2.4 Mechanisms for Energy Conservation
10.2.5 Extant Patterns of Metabolism
10.2.6 Reconstructing the Evolution of Metabolism
10.2.7 Overview
References
10.3. Sedimentary Hydrocarbons, Biomarkers for Early Life
Abstract
Acknowledgments
10.3.1 Introduction
10.3.2 Biomarkers as Molecular Fossils
10.3.3 Thermal Stability and Maturity of Biomarkers
10.3.4 Experimental Approaches to Biomarker and Kerogen Analysis
10.3.5 Discussion of Biomarkers by Hydrocarbon Class
10.3.6 Reconstruction of Ancient Biospheres: Biomarkers for the Three Domains of Life
10.3.7 Biomarkers as Environmental Indicators
10.3.8 Age Diagnostic Biomarkers
10.3.9 Biomarkers in Precambrian Rocks
10.3.10 Outlook
References
10.4. Biomineralization
Abstract
Acknowledgments
10.4.1 Introduction
10.4.2 Biominerals
10.4.3 Examples of Biomineralization
10.4.4 Summary: Why Biomineralize?
References
10.5. Biogeochemistry of Primary Production in the Sea
Abstract
Acknowledgments
10.5.1 Introduction
10.5.2 Chemoautotrophy
10.5.3 Photoautotrophy
10.5.4 Primary Productivity by Photoautotrophs
10.5.5 Export, New, and ‘True New’ Production
10.5.6 Nutrient Fluxes
10.5.7 Nitrification
10.5.8 Limiting Macronutrients
10.5.9 The Evolution of the Nitrogen Cycle
10.5.10 Functional Groups
10.5.11 High-Nutrient, Low-Chlorophyll Regions: Iron Limitation
10.5.12 Glacial–Interglacial Changes in the Biological CO2 Pump
10.5.13 Iron Stimulation of Nutrient Utilization
10.5.14 Linking Iron to N2 Fixation
10.5.15 Other Trace-Element Controls on NPP
10.5.16 Concluding Remarks
References
10.6. Biogeochemical Interactions Governing Terrestrial Net Primary Production
Abstract
Acknowledgments
10.6.1 Introduction
10.6.2 General Constraints on NPP
10.6.3 Limitations to Leaf-Level Carbon Gain
10.6.4 Stand-Level Carbon Gain
10.6.5 Respiration
10.6.6 Allocation of NPP
10.6.7 Tissue Turnover
10.6.8 Global Patterns of Biomass and NPP
10.6.9 Nutrient Use
10.6.10 Balancing Nutrient Limitation
10.6.11 Community-Level Adjustments
10.6.12 Species Effects on Interactive Controls
10.6.13 Species Interactions and Ecosystem Processes
10.6.14 Summary
References
Glossary
10.7. Biogeochemistry of Decomposition and Detrital Processing
Abstract
10.7.1 Introduction
10.7.2 Composition of Decomposer Resources
10.7.3 The Decomposer Organisms
10.7.4 Methods for Studying Decomposition
10.7.5 Detrital Processing
10.7.6 Humification
10.7.7 Control of Decomposition and Stabilization
10.7.8 Modeling Approaches
10.7.9 Conclusions
References
10.8. Anaerobic Metabolism: Linkages to Trace Gases and Aerobic Processes
Abstract
Acknowledgments
10.8.1 Overview of Life in the Absence of O2
10.8.2 Autotrophic Metabolism
10.8.3 Decomposition and Fermentation
10.8.4 Methane
10.8.5 Nitrogen
10.8.6 Iron and Manganese
10.8.7 Sulfur
10.8.8 Coupled Anaerobic Element Cycles
References
10.9. The Geologic History of the Carbon Cycle
Abstract
Acknowledgments
10.9.1 Introduction
10.9.2 Modes of Carbon-Cycle Change
10.9.3 The Quaternary Record of Carbon-Cycle Change
10.9.4 The Phanerozoic Record of Carbon-Cycle Change
10.9.5 The Precambrian Record of Carbon-Cycle Change
10.9.6 Conclusions
References
10.10. The Contemporary Carbon Cycle
Abstract
10.10.1 Introduction
10.10.2 Major Reservoirs and Natural Fluxes of Carbon
10.10.3 Changes in the Stocks and Fluxes of Carbon as a Result of Human Activities
10.10.4 Mechanisms Thought to be Responsible for Current Terrestrial Carbon Sink
10.10.5 The Future
10.10.6 Conclusion
References
10.11. The Global Oxygen Cycle
Abstract
10.11.1 Introduction
10.11.2 Distribution of O2 among Earth Surface Reservoirs
10.11.3 Mechanisms of O2 Production
10.11.4 Mechanisms of O2 Consumption
10.11.5 Global O2 Budgets
10.11.6 Atmospheric O2 Throughout Earth History
10.11.7 Conclusions
References
Glossary
10.12. The Global Nitrogen Cycle
Abstract
Acknowledgments
10.12.1 Introduction
10.12.2 Biogeochemical Reactions
10.12.3 N Reservoirs and Their Exchanges
10.12.4 Nr Creation
10.12.5 Global Terrestrial N Budgets
10.12.6 Global Marine N Budget
10.12.7 Regional N Budgets
10.12.8 Consequences
10.12.9 Future
10.12.10 Societal Responses
10.12.11 Summary
References
10.13. The Global Phosphorus Cycle
Abstract
10.13.1 Introduction
10.13.2 The Global Phosphorus Cycle: Overview
10.13.3 Phosphorus Biogeochemistry and Cycling: Current Research
10.13.4 Summary
References
10.14. The Global Sulfur Cycle
Abstract
10.14.1 Elementary Issues
10.14.2 Abundance of Sulfur and Early History
10.14.3 Occurrence of Sulfur
10.14.4 Chemistry of Volcanogenic Sulfur
10.14.5 Biochemistry of Sulfur
10.14.6 Sulfur in Seawater
10.14.7 Surface and Groundwaters
10.14.8 Marine Sediments
10.14.9 Soils and Vegetation
10.14.10 Troposphere
10.14.11 Anthropogenic Impacts on the Sulfur Cycle
10.14.12 Sulfur in Upper Atmospheres
10.14.13 Planets and Moons
10.14.14 Conclusions
References
10.15. Plankton Respiration, Net Community Production and the Organic Carbon Cycle in the Oceanic Water Column
Abstract
10.15.1 Introduction
10.15.2 Biogeochemical Background
10.15.3 Biochemical Background
10.15.4 Measurement of Respiration Rates
10.15.5 First Order Overall Global Organic Budget of the Oceans
10.15.6 Distribution of Respiration within the Oceans
10.15.7 Distribution of Respiration within the Community
10.15.8 Summary
References
10.16. Respiration in Terrestrial Ecosystems
Abstract
Abbreviations
Symbols
10.16.1 Introduction
10.16.2 Cellular Respiration
10.16.3 Whole-Plant Respiration
10.16.4 Animal Respiration
10.16.5 Respiration of Terrestrial Ecosystems
10.16.6 Global Terrestrial Ecosystem Respiration
References
Glossary
Volume 11: Environmental Geochemistry
Dedication
Volume Editor’s Introduction
References
11.1. Groundwater and Air Contamination: Risk, Toxicity, Exposure Assessment, Policy, and Regulation
Abstract
11.1.1 Introduction
11.1.2 Principles, Definitions, and Perspectives of Hazardous Waste Risk Assessments
11.1.3 Regulatory and Policy Basis for Risk Assessment
11.1.4 The Risk Assessment Process
11.1.5 Hazard Identification
11.1.6 Exposure Assessment
11.1.7 Toxicity Assessment
11.1.8 Risk Characterization
11.1.9 Sources of Uncertainties in Risk Assessment
11.1.10 Risk Management and Risk Communication
References
11.2. Arsenic and Selenium
Abstract
Acknowledgments
11.2.1 Introduction
11.2.2 Sampling
11.2.3 Analytical Methods
11.2.4 Abundance and Forms of Arsenic in the Natural Environment
11.2.5 Pathways and Behavior of Arsenic in the Natural Environment
11.2.6 Abundance and Forms of Selenium in the Natural Environment
11.2.7 Pathways and Behavior of Selenium in the Natural Environment
11.2.8 Concluding Remarks
References
11.3. Heavy Metals in the Environment – Historical Trends
Abstract
11.3.1 Introduction
11.3.2 Occurrence, Speciation, and Phase Associations
11.3.3 Atmospheric Emissions of Metals and Geochemical Cycles
11.3.4 Historical Metal Trends Reconstructed from Sediment Cores
References
11.4. Geochemistry of Mercury in the Environment
Abstract
Acknowledgments
11.4.1 Introduction
11.4.2 Fundamental Geochemistry
11.4.3 Sources of Mercury to the Environment
11.4.4 Atmospheric Cycling and Chemistry of Mercury
11.4.5 Aquatic Biogeochemistry of Mercury
11.4.6 Removal of Mercury from the Surficial Cycle
11.4.7 Models of the Global Cycle
11.4.8 Developments in Studying Mercury in the Environment on a Variety of Scales
11.4.9 Summary
References
11.5. The Geochemistry of Acid Mine Drainage
Abstract
11.5.1 Introduction
11.5.2 Mineralogy of Ore Deposits
11.5.3 Sulfide Oxidation and the Generation of Oxidation Products
11.5.4 Acid-Neutralization Mechanisms at Mine Sites
11.5.5 Geochemistry and Mineralogy of Secondary Minerals
11.5.6 AMD in Mines and Mine Wastes
11.5.7 Bioaccumulation and Toxicity of Oxidation Products
11.5.8 Methods of Prediction
11.5.9 Approaches for Remediation and Prevention
11.5.10 Summary and Conclusions
References
11.6. Radioactivity, Geochemistry, and Health
Abstract
Abbreviations
Acknowledgments
11.6.1 Introduction
11.6.2 Radioactive Processes and Sources
11.6.3 Radionuclide Geochemistry: Principles and Methods
11.6.4 Environmental Radioactivity and Health Effects Relevant to Drinking Water, the Nuclear Fuel Cycle, and Nuclear Weapons
11.6.5 Summary
Appendix A Radioactivity and Human Health
Appendix B Health Effects of Uranium
References
11.7. The Environmental and Medical Geochemistry of Potentially Hazardous Materials Produced by Disasters
Abstract
Acknowledgments
11.7.1 Introduction
11.7.2 Potentially Hazardous Materials Produced by Disasters
11.7.3 Medical Geochemistry – A Review and Update
11.7.4 Sampling, Analytical, and Remote Sensing Methods Applied to Disaster Materials
11.7.5 Volcanic Eruptions and Volcanic Degassing
11.7.6 Landslides, Debris Flows, and Lahars
11.7.7 Hurricanes, Extreme Storms, and Floods – Katrina as an Example
11.7.8 Wildfires at the Wildland–Urban Interface
11.7.9 Mud and Waters from the Lusi Mud Eruption, East Java, Indonesia
11.7.10 Failures of Mill Tailings or Mineral-Processing Waste Impoundments
11.7.11 Failures of Coal Slurry or Coal Fly Ash Impoundments
11.7.12 Building Collapse – The World Trade Center as an Example
11.7.13 Disaster Preparedness
11.7.14 Summary
References
11.8. Eutrophication of Freshwater Systems
Abstract
11.8.1 Introduction
11.8.2 Nutrient Cycles in Aquatic Ecosystems
11.8.3 Aquatic Ecosystem Structure
11.8.4 Eutrophication
11.8.5 Two Case Studies in Eutrophication
11.8.6 Future Opportunities
11.8.7 Conclusions
Glossary
References
11.9. Salinization and Saline Environments
Abstract
Acknowledgments
11.9.1 Introduction
11.9.2 River Salinization
11.9.3 Lake Salinization
11.9.4 Groundwater Salinization
11.9.5 Salinization of Dryland Environment
11.9.6 Anthropogenic Salinization
11.9.7 Salinity and the Occurrence of Health-Related Contaminants
11.9.8 Elucidating the Sources of Salinity
11.9.9 Remediation and the Chemical Composition of Desalination
References
Glossary
11.10. Acid Rain – Acidification and Recovery
Abstract
Acknowledgments
11.10.1 Introduction
11.10.2 What Is Acidification?
11.10.3 Long-Term Acidification
11.10.4 Short-Term and Episodic Acidification
11.10.5 Drivers of Short-Term and Episodic Acidification
11.10.6 Effects of Acidification
11.10.7 Effects of a Changing Physical Climate on Acidification
11.10.8 Acidification Trajectories through Recent Time
11.10.9 Longitudinal Acidification
11.10.10 Some Areas with Recently or Potentially Acidified Soft Waters
11.10.11 Experimental Acidification and Deacidification of Low‐ANC Systems
11.10.12 Remediation of Acidity
11.10.13 Chemical Modeling of Acidification of Soft Water Systems
11.10.14 Chemical Recovery from Anthropogenic Acidification
References
11.11. Tropospheric Ozone and Photochemical Smog
Abstract
Abbreviations
Symbols
Acknowledgments
11.11.1 Introduction
11.11.2 General Description of Photochemical Smog
11.11.3 Photochemistry of Ozone and Particulates
11.11.4 Meteorological Aspects of Photochemical Smog
11.11.5 New Directions: Evaluation Based on Ambient Measurements
References
11.12. Volatile Hydrocarbons and Fuel Oxygenates
Abstract
Acknowledgments
11.12.1 Introduction
11.12.2 The Petroleum Industry
11.12.3 Environmental Transport Processes
11.12.4 Transformation Processes
11.12.5 Environmental Restoration
11.12.6 Challenges
References
11.13. High Molecular Weight Petrogenic and Pyrogenic Hydrocarbons in Aquatic Environments
Abstract
Acknowledgments
11.13.1 Introduction
11.13.2 Scope of Review
11.13.3 Sources
11.13.4 Pathways
11.13.5 Fate
11.13.6 Carbon Isotope Geochemistry
11.13.7 Synthesis
References
11.14. Biogeochemistry of Halogenated Hydrocarbons
Abstract
Acknowledgments
11.14.1 Introduction
11.14.2 Global Transport and Distribution of Halogenated Organic Compounds
11.14.3 Sources and Environmental Fluxes
11.14.4 Chemical Controls on Reactivity
11.14.5 Microbial Biogeochemistry and Bioavailability
11.14.6 Environmental Reactivity
11.14.7 Implications for Environmental Cycling of Halogenated Hydrocarbons
11.14.8 Knowledge Gaps and Fertile Areas for Future Research
References
11.15. The Geochemistry of Pesticides
Abstract
Nomenclature
Acknowledgments
11.15.1 Introduction
11.15.2 Partitioning among Environmental Matrices
11.15.3 Transformations
11.15.4 The Future
References
11.16. The Biogeochemistry of Contaminant Groundwater Plumes Arising from Waste Disposal Facilities
Abstract
11.16.1 Introduction
11.16.2 Source and Leachate Composition
11.16.3 Spreading of Pollutants in Groundwater
11.16.4 Biogeochemistry of Landfill Leachate Plumes
11.16.5 Overview of Processes Controlling Fate of Landfill Leachate Compounds
11.16.6 Norman Landfill (United States)
11.16.7 Grindsted Landfill Site (DK)
11.16.8 Monitored Natural Attenuation
11.16.9 Future Challenges
References
Volume 12: Organic Geochemistry
Dedication
Volume Editors’ Introduction
Introduction
12.1. Organic Geochemistry of Meteorites
Abstract
12.1.1 Meteorites and Their Carbon
12.1.2 Classification of Carbonaceous Chondrites
12.1.3 Stable Isotopes and Carbonaceous Chondrites
12.1.4 The Organic Compounds in Carbonaceous Chondrites
12.1.5 Carboxylic Acids
12.1.6 Amino Acids
12.1.7 Amines and Amides
12.1.8 Aliphatic Hydrocarbons
12.1.9 Aromatic Hydrocarbons
12.1.10 Nucleic Acid Bases and Other Nitrogen Heterocycles
12.1.11 Alcohols, Polyhydroxylated Compounds, and Carbonyls
12.1.12 Sulfonic and Phosphonic Acids
12.1.13 Organohalogens
12.1.14 Macromolecular Material
12.1.15 Microvesicles and Nanoglobules
12.1.16 Organic–Inorganic Relationships
12.1.17 Source Environments
References
12.2. Organic Geochemical Signatures of Early Life on Earth
Abstract
Acknowledgments
12.2.1 Introduction
12.2.2 Eoarchean (4.0–3.6 Ga) Biological Remnants?
12.2.3 The Post-3.5 Ga Sedimentary Record of Stable Carbon Isotopes
12.2.4 The Record of Organic Carbon Burial
12.2.5 The Composition of Buried Organic Matter
12.2.6 Visible Structures with Organic Affinities
12.2.7 Summary and Prospects
References
Glossary
12.3. The Analysis and Application of Biomarkers
Abstract
Acknowledgments
12.3.1 Introduction
12.3.2 Biomarkers and Environments
12.3.3 Age-Diagnostic Biomarkers
12.3.4 Biomarkers of Fungi
12.3.5 Biomarkers and Extinction Events
12.3.6 Analytical Approaches
12.3.7 Summary
References
12.4. Hydrogen Isotope Signatures in the Lipids of Phytoplankton
Abstract
Acknowledgments
12.4.1 Introduction
12.4.2 The Effect of δDwater on δDlipid
12.4.3 The Effect of Biosynthesis on δDlipid
12.4.4 The Effect of Species on δDlipid
12.4.5 The Effect of Salinity on δDlipid
12.4.6 The Effect of Temperature on δDlipid
12.4.7 The Effect of Growth Rate on δDlipid
12.4.8 Summary and Conclusions
References
12.5. 13C/12C Signatures in Plants and Algae
Abstract
12.5.1 Introduction
12.5.2 The Term ‘Isotopic Fractionation’
12.5.3 Isotopic Fractionation in Plants and Algae
References
12.6. Dissolved Organic Matter in Aquatic Systems
Abstract
Acknowledgments
12.6.1 Introduction
12.6.2 Inventory and Fluxes
12.6.3 Bulk Chemical Properties
12.6.4 The Composition of DOM on an Individual Molecular Level
12.6.5 Reasons Behind the Stability of DOM in the Deep Ocean
12.6.6 Perspectives
References
Glossary
12.7. Dynamics, Chemistry, and Preservation of Organic Matter in Soils
Abstract
12.7.1 Soil Organic Matter and Soil Functions
12.7.2 Input and Quantity of SOM
12.7.3 Composition and Transformation of Organic Matter in Soils
12.7.4 Turnover of SOM
12.7.5 Origin and Turnover of Specific Components in Soils
12.7.6 Soil-Specific Interactions of OM with the Mineral Phase
12.7.7 Peculiarities
References
12.8. Weathering of Organic Carbon
Abstract
12.8.1 Introduction
12.8.2 Reservoirs and Fluxes in the Geochemical Carbon Cycle
12.8.3 Weathering of Kerogen
12.8.4 Biodegradation of Sedimentary OM
12.8.5 Surficial Transport and Transformations of Fossil OM
12.8.6 Model Estimates of Global Organic Carbon Weathering
12.8.7 Synthesis and Conclusions: Carbon Weathering in the Global Carbon Cycle
References
12.9. Organic Carbon Cycling and the Lithosphere
Abstract
12.9.1 Introduction
12.9.2 Carbon Content of the Continental Crust
12.9.3 Isotopic Constraints on Crustal Carbon
12.9.4 Cycling of Crustal Carbon
12.9.5 Inconsistencies in Crustal-Sedimentary Carbon Budgets
12.9.6 Carbon Cycling Under Reduced Atmospheric Oxygen Levels
12.9.7 Conclusions
References
12.10. Organic Nitrogen: Sources, Fates, and Chemistry
Abstract
Acknowledgments
12.10.1 Introduction
12.10.2 Nitrogen Assimilation and Isotopic Effects
12.10.3 Cellular Nitrogenous Compounds and Isotope Effects
12.10.4 Organic Nitrogen in Sediments and Its Application to Paleoenvironmental Reconstructions
12.10.5 Related Topics
12.10.6 Conclusions
References
12.11. Lipidomics for Geochemistry
Abstract
Acknowledgments
12.11.1 Introduction
12.11.2 Lipid Biosynthetic Pathways
12.11.3 Case Studies and Approaches to Lipidomics
12.11.4 Conclusions
References
12.12. Mineral Matrices and Organic Matter
Abstract
Acknowledgments
12.12.1 Introduction
12.12.2 Evidence for Organic Matter Association with Minerals
12.12.3 Impact on Organic Matter
12.12.4 Future Directions
12.12.5 Conclusion
References
Glossary
12.13. Biomarker-Based Inferences of Past Climate: The Alkenone pCO2 Proxy
Abstract
12.13.1 Introduction
12.13.2 The Alkenone CO2 Proxy
12.13.3 CO2 Reconstructions, Uncertainties, and Complications
12.13.4 Active Transport and the Case Against the Diffusive Model of Carbon Uptake
12.13.5 Summary
References
12.14. Biomarker-Based Inferences of Past Climate: The TEX86 Paleotemperature Proxy
Abstract
12.14.1 Introduction
12.14.2 History and Systematics
12.14.3 Detection and Analysis of GDGTs
12.14.4 Ecology of the Thaumarchaeota and Implications for TEX86
12.14.5 Preservation of GDGT Lipids in Sediments
12.14.6 Calibration of TEX86 to Temperature
12.14.7 Conclusion
References
12.15. Biomarkers for Terrestrial Plants and Climate
Abstract
Acknowledgments
12.15.1 Higher Plants Biomarkers
12.15.2 Soil and Lake Microbial Lipids and Proxies for Terrestrial Paleoclimate
12.15.3 Carbon Isotope Signatures of Vegetation and Climate
12.15.4 Lipid-Leaf Fractionation Factors
12.15.5 Transport and Preservation in Soils, Lakes, and Marine Sediments
12.15.6 Terrestrial Biomarkers and Isotopes: Research Outlook
References
Volume 13: Geochemistry of Mineral Deposits
Dedication
Volume Editor’s Introduction
13.1. Fluids and Ore Formation in the Earth's Crust
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.1.1 Ore Deposits and Crustal Geochemistry
13.1.2 Magmatic Ore Formation
13.1.3 Ore-Forming Hydrothermal Processes
13.1.4 Hydrothermal Ore Formation in Sedimentary Basins
13.1.5 Hydrothermal Ore Systems in the Oceanic Realm
13.1.6 Magmatic–Hydrothermal Ore Systems
13.1.7 Ore Formation at the Earth's Surface
13.1.8 Back to the Future: Global Mineral Resources
References
Glossary
13.2. The Chemistry of Metal Transport and Deposition by Ore-Forming Hydrothermal Fluids
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.2.1 Introduction
13.2.2 Hydrothermal Ore Solution Chemistry – The Main Dissolved Components
13.2.3 Mineral Solubility in Water and Salt Solutions at High Temperature and Pressure
13.2.4 Ore Metal Transport and Deposition
13.2.5 Epilogue
References
13.3. Stable Isotope Geochemistry of Mineral Deposits
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.3.1 Introduction
13.3.2 Fundamental Aspects of Stable Isotope Geochemistry
13.3.3 Stable Isotope Systematics
13.3.4 Analytical Methods
13.3.5 Ore Deposit Types
13.3.6 Summary and Conclusions
References
13.4. Dating and Tracing the History of Ore Formation
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.4.1 A Holistic Approach to Ore Geology
13.4.2 The Fourth Dimension – Time
13.4.3 Radiometric Clocks
13.4.4 Radiometric Clocks for Ore Geology
13.4.5 Rhenium–Osmium – A Clock for Sulfides
13.4.6 Re–Os in Nonsulfides
13.4.7 A Clock for Metal Release and Migration from Hydrocarbon Maturation
13.4.8 Future of Dating for Ore Geology and Mineral Exploration
References
13.5. Fluid Inclusions in Hydrothermal Ore Deposits
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.5.1 Introduction
13.5.2 Mississippi Valley-Type Deposits
13.5.3 Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) Deposits
13.5.4 Epithermal Gold and Silver Deposits
13.5.5 Porphyry Cu Deposits
13.5.6 Porphyry Mo Deposits
13.5.7 Porphyry Sn–W Deposits
13.5.8 Skarn Deposits
13.5.9 Carlin-Type Au Deposits
13.5.10 Orogenic Gold Deposits
13.5.11 Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
References
13.6. Melt Inclusions
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.6.1 Introduction
13.6.2 Formation of Melt Inclusions
13.6.3 Postentrapment Changes in Melt Inclusions
13.6.4 Analytical Techniques
13.6.5 Information Obtainable from Melt Inclusions
13.6.6 Melt Inclusions in Mineralized Systems
13.6.7 Synthesis and Conclusions
References
13.7. Metamorphosed Hydrothermal Ore Deposits
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.7.1 Introduction
13.7.2 Characteristics of Metamorphosed Hydrothermal Ore Systems
13.7.3 Geochemical Techniques Used to Study Metamorphosed Ore Deposits
13.7.4 From Case Examples to Conceptual Models and Exploration Tools
13.7.5 Conclusions
References
13.8. Geochemistry of Magmatic Ore Deposits
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.8.1 Introduction
13.8.2 Trace Element Behavior
13.8.3 Fertility of Primary Magmas
13.8.4 Incompatible Element Deposits
13.8.5 Compatible Lithophile Element Deposits
13.8.6 Magmatic Chalcophile Element Deposits
13.8.7 Conclusions
References
13.9. Sediment-Hosted Zinc–Lead Mineralization: Processes and Perspectives
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.9.1 Introduction
13.9.2 Sedimentary ‘Exhalative’ Mineralization
13.9.3 Mississippi Valley-Type Mineralization
13.9.4 Irish-Type Zn–Pb Mineralization: A Transitional Ore Type?
13.9.5 Discussion
References
Glossary
13.10. Low-Temperature Sediment-Hosted Copper Deposits
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.10.1 Introduction
13.10.2 Geochemistry in the Genesis of SSC Mineralization
13.10.3 Closely Related Sediment-Hosted Copper Deposits
13.10.4 Distantly Related Sediment-Hosted Deposit Types
13.10.5 Concluding Remarks
References
13.11. Deep-Ocean Ferromanganese Crusts and Nodules
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.11.1 Introduction
13.11.2 New Considerations
13.11.3 Paleoceanographic Records from Fe–Mn Crusts and Nodules
13.11.4 Exploration, Technology, and Resource Considerations
13.11.5 Future Directions
References
13.12. Geochemistry of a Marine Phosphate Deposit: A Signpost to Phosphogenesis
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.12.1 Introduction
13.12.2 Statement of the Problem
13.12.3 The MPM: Local Setting
13.12.4 Lithogenous Sediment Fraction
13.12.5 Seawater-Derived Trace Elements
13.12.6 Rare Earth Elements
13.12.7 Summary and Conclusions
References
13.13. Sedimentary Hosted Iron Ores
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.13.1 Introduction
13.13.2 Definition and Classification of Iron-Formation
13.13.3 Enriched BIF-Hosted Iron Ores
13.13.4 Ooidal Ironstones
13.13.5 Summary
References
13.14. Geochemistry of Porphyry Deposits
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.14.1 Introduction
13.14.2 Geology, Alteration, and Mineralization
13.14.3 Tectonic Setting
13.14.4 Igneous Petrogenesis
13.14.5 Geochronology
13.14.6 Lead Isotopes
13.14.7 Fluid Inclusions
13.14.8 Conventional Stable Isotopes
13.14.9 Nontraditional Stable Isotopes
13.14.10 Ore-Forming Processes
13.14.11 Exploration Model
References
13.15. Geochemistry of Hydrothermal Gold Deposits
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.15.1 Introduction
13.15.2 Epithermal Deposits
13.15.3 Carlin-Type Gold Deposits
13.15.4 Orogenic Gold Deposits
13.15.5 Summary and Conclusions
References
13.16. Silver Vein Deposits
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.16.1 Introduction
13.16.2 Silver–Lead–Zinc Veins
13.16.3 Five-Element (Ag–Ni–Co–As–Bi) Veins
13.16.4 Epithermal Ag–Au and Ag–Base Metal Veins
13.16.5 Silver-Bearing Veins Related to Tin Mineralization
13.16.6 Silver-Bearing Veins Related to Skarn Mineralization
13.16.7 Discussion
References
Glossary
13.17. Geochemistry of Placer Gold – A Case Study of the Witwatersrand Deposits
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.17.1 Introduction
13.17.2 Chemical and Physical Properties of Gold
13.17.3 Gold Abundances
13.17.4 Gold Compounds and Minerals
13.17.5 Aqueous Geochemistry of Gold at 25 °C
13.17.6 Gold in Surficial Environments
13.17.7 Witwatersrand Gold – A Case Study
13.17.8 Conclusions
References
13.18. Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide Deposits
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.18.1 Introduction
13.18.2 Distribution, Abundance, and Classification
13.18.3 Composition
13.18.4 General Genetic Model
13.18.5 Chemical Evolution of the Hydrothermal Fluids
13.18.6 Metal Zoning and Trace Element Geochemistry
13.18.7 Nonsulfide Gangue Minerals
13.18.8 Alteration Mineralogy and Geochemistry
13.18.9 Chemical Sediments
13.18.10 Sulfur Isotopes
13.18.11 Oxygen, Hydrogen, and Carbon Isotopes
13.18.12 Strontium and Lead Isotopes
13.18.13 Conclusions
References
13.19. Uranium Ore Deposits
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.19.1 Introduction
13.19.2 The Need for Uranium
13.19.3 Geochemistry of Uranium
13.19.4 Uranium Deposits Through Time
13.19.5 Deposit Types
13.19.6 Synopsis
References
13.20. Iron Oxide(–Cu–Au–REE–P–Ag–U–Co) Systems
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.20.1 Introduction
13.20.2 Geologic Context for IOCG Systems
13.20.3 Synopsis of Deposit Features
13.20.4 Hydrothermal Alteration and System-scale Zoning
13.20.5 Petrologic and Geochemical Characteristics
13.20.6 Summary of the IOCG Clan, Likely Origins, and the terrestrial Hydrothermal Environment
References
13.21. Geochemistry of the Rare-Earth Element, Nb, Ta, Hf, and Zr Deposits
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.21.1 Introduction
13.21.2 Geochemistry of Rare Elements
13.21.3 Deposit Characteristics
13.21.4 Genesis of HFSE Deposits
13.21.5 Commonalities of Rare-Element Mineralization
References
Relevant Websites
13.22. Geochemistry of Evaporite Ores in an Earth-Scale Climatic and Tectonic Framework
Abstract
13.22.1 Introduction
13.22.2 Extractable Economic Salts (Excluding Halite and CaSO4 Salts)
13.22.3 Sodium Carbonate (Soda-Ash: Trona)
13.22.4 Sodium Sulfate (Salt-Cake)
13.22.5 Borate and Lithium Occurrences
13.22.6 Climatic and Tectonic Controls on Nonmarine Salts
13.22.7 Potash Salts
References
13.23. Gem Deposits
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.23.1 Introduction
13.23.2 Diamond
13.23.3 Ruby and Sapphire
13.23.4 Emerald
13.23.5 Non-Emerald Gem Beryl
13.23.6 Chrysoberyl
13.23.7 Tanzanite
13.23.8 Tsavorite
13.23.9 Topaz
13.23.10 Jade
References
13.24. Exploration Geochemistry
Abstract
Acknowledgments
13.24.1 Introduction
13.24.2 The Primary Environment
13.24.3 The Secondary Environment
13.24.4 Regional Geochemical Mapping
13.24.5 Analysis
13.24.6 Geochemical Data Interpretation
References
Volume 14: Archaeology and Anthropology
Dedication
Volume Editor's Introduction
References
14.1. K/Ar and 40Ar/39Ar Isotopic Dating Techniques as Applied to Young Volcanic Rocks, Particularly Those Associated with Hominin Localities
Abstract
Acknowledgments
14.1.1 Introduction
14.1.2 Basis of the K/Ar and 40Ar/39Ar Dating Techniques
14.1.3 Suitable Materials for Dating
14.1.4 Size Limitations
14.1.5 The Omo-Turkana Basin Sequence
14.1.6 Results from Afar, Ethiopia
14.1.7 Conclusions
References
14.2. Luminescence Dating Methods
Abstract
Acknowledgments
14.2.1 Luminescence Dating
14.2.2 Applications
14.2.3 Summary
References
14.3. Radiocarbon: Calibration to Absolute Time Scale
Abstract
14.3.1 Introduction
14.3.2 Variable Atmospheric 14C Content
14.3.3 Radiocarbon Calibration Curve
14.3.4 Calibration and Calibration Programs
14.3.5 Calibration in Archaeological Studies
References
Glossary
14.4. Radiocarbon: Archaeological Applications
Abstract
14.4.1 Introduction
14.4.2 Late Paleolithic
14.4.3 Neolithic
14.4.4 Development of Metal Use
14.4.5 Bronze Age
14.4.6 Iron Age
14.4.7 Egyptian Chronologies
14.4.8 New World Archaeology
14.4.9 Australia
14.4.10 Polynesia
14.4.11 Chemistry
14.4.12 Bone Dating
14.4.13 Radiocarbon Dating of Art Works and Historical Objects
14.4.14 Understanding Radiocarbon Dates
14.4.15 Bayesian Modeling
References
14.5. The Molecular Clock
Abstract
14.5.1 Introduction
14.5.2 Historical Overview
14.5.3 A Numerical Example: The Chimp–Human Common Ancestor
14.5.4 Difficulties with the Molecular Clock
14.5.5 Coping with an Imperfect Clock
14.5.6 Using Multiple Genes
14.5.7 Conclusions
References
14.6. Correlation: Volcanic Ash, Obsidian
Abstract
Acknowledgments
14.6.1 Introduction
14.6.2 Some Relatively Common Types of Natural Glass and Their Compositions
14.6.3 Field Occurrence
14.6.4 Sample Preparation
14.6.5 Analytical Techniques
14.6.6 Handling Analyses
14.6.7 Recalculation of Analyses
14.6.8 Sets of Analyses
14.6.9 The Problem of Alkali Content
14.6.10 Comparison of Analyses
14.6.11 Examples of Uses of Volcanic Glass in Archaeological Studies
References
14.7. Cosmogenic Nuclide Burial Dating in Archaeology and Paleoanthropology
Abstract
14.7.1 Introduction
14.7.2 Cosmogenic Nuclides
14.7.3 Burial Dating
14.7.4 Applications to Archaeology and Paleoanthropology
14.7.5 Summary
References
Glossary
14.8. Marine Sediment Records of African Climate Change: Progress and Puzzles
Abstract
14.8.1 Introduction
14.8.2 Marine Sediments as Recorders of Terrestrial Climate Change
14.8.3 Marine Sediment Records of African Paleoclimate: Progress and Puzzles
14.8.4 Summary and Future Directions
References
14.9. History of Water in the Middle East and North Africa
Abstract
14.9.1 Introduction
14.9.2 Paleoclimate of the Middle East and Northeast Africa
14.9.3 Conclusions
References
14.10. The Carbon, Oxygen, and Clumped Isotopic Composition of Soil Carbonate in Archeology
Abstract
Acknowledgments
14.10.1 Introduction
14.10.2 Paleosol Carbonate Recognition
14.10.3 Limitations for Archeologists
14.10.4 Seasonality of Formation and Isotopic Equilibrium
14.10.5 Carbon Isotopes in Soil Carbonate
14.10.6 Clumped Isotopes in Soil Carbonate
14.10.7 Oxygen in Soil Carbonate
14.10.8 Integrity of the Isotopic Record from Soil Carbonate
14.10.9 Environmental Reconstruction on Short Timescales and Future Directions
References
14.11. Microanalytical Isotope Chemistry: Applications for Archaeology
Abstract
Acknowledgments
14.11.1 History of Micromilling Technology
14.11.2 Applications of Micromilling Devices toward the Enhancement of Sampling Strategies and Derivation of High-Resolution Records
14.11.3 Future Advances and Directions
14.11.4 Conclusions
14.11.5 Partial List of Applications of Micromilling in Archaeology
References
Glossary
14.12. Stable Isotope Evidence for Hominin Environments in Africa
Abstract
Acknowledgments
14.12.1 Introduction
14.12.2 Carbon Isotopes in Plants
14.12.3 Ecology of Mixed C3 and C4 Ecosystems
14.12.4 Paleotemperature
14.12.5 Diet History of Mammals
14.12.6 Summary and Future Directions
References
Glossary
14.13. Geochemistry of Ancient Metallurgy: Examples from Africa and Elsewhere
Abstract
Acknowledgments
14.13.1 Introduction
14.13.2 Chemistry of Ancient Metallurgy
14.13.3 Geochemistry Methods in Archaeometallurgy: Some Common Examples
14.13.4 Geochemistry Applications in Ancient Metallurgy
14.13.5 Conclusion
References
14.14. Elemental and Isotopic Analysis of Ancient Ceramics and Glass
Abstract
14.14.1 Introduction
14.14.2 Considerations on Archeological Ceramic Studies
14.14.3 Considerations on Archeological Glass Analysis
References
14.15. Synchrotron Methods: Color in Paints and Minerals
Abstract
Abbreviations
14.15.1 Introduction
14.15.2 Studies of Ancient Pigments, Paints, and Minerals
14.15.3 History of Their Study and Current Trends
14.15.4 Overview of Synchrotron-Based Method Used for the Study of Pigments, Paints, and Minerals
14.15.5 Case Studies
14.15.6 Conclusion and Trends
References
Glossary
14.16. Geochemical Methods of Establishing Provenance and Authenticity of Mediterranean Marbles
Abstract
14.16.1 Foreword
14.16.2 Types of Fakes
14.16.3 Determining Marble Provenance
14.16.4 Testing Authenticity
14.16.5 Summary
References
14.17. Biblical Events and Environments – Authentification of Controversial Archaeological Artifacts
Abstract
14.17.1 Introduction
14.17.2 The James Ossuary
14.17.3 Jehoash Inscription
14.17.4 The Ivory Pomegranate
14.17.5 Iron Age Ostraca
14.17.6 Dust
14.17.7 Conclusions
References
14.18. Trace Evidence: Glass, Paint, Soil, and Bone
Abstract
14.18.1 Introduction
14.18.2 Elemental Analysis Techniques
14.18.3 Man-Made Matrices
14.18.4 Natural Matrices
14.18.5 Interpretation
14.18.6 Conclusion
References
Glossary
14.19. Stable Isotopes in Forensics Applications
Abstract
14.19.1 Stable Isotope Geochemistry as a Science-Based Forensic Application
14.19.2 Nonspatial Applications of Stable Isotope Analysis
14.19.3 Spatial Applications of Stable Isotope Analysis
14.19.4 Plant-Related Forensic Applications of Stable Isotope Analysis
14.19.5 Human-Related Forensic Applications of Stable Isotope Analysis
14.19.6 Animal-Related (Nonhuman) Forensic Applications of Stable Isotope Analysis
14.19.7 Archaeological and Gem Origin Investigations Utilizing Stable Isotope Analysis
14.19.8 Isotope Geochemists as Contributors to the Forensic Sciences
References
14.20. Reconstructing Aquatic Resource Exploitation in Human Prehistory Using Lipid Biomarkers and Stable Isotopes
Abstract
Acknowledgments
14.20.1 Introduction
14.20.2 Reconstructing Diet and Economy from Organic Residues Preserved in Archeological Pottery
14.20.3 The Lipid Composition of Aquatic Fats and Oils
14.20.4 Early Attempts to Detect Aquatic Lipids in the Archeological Record
14.20.5 New Aquatic Resource Biomarkers
14.20.6 Stable Isotope Proxies
14.20.7 Experimental Approaches and Protocols
14.20.8 Detecting Evidence for Marine Product Processing in Prehistory Using Biomarker and Stable Isotope Proxies
14.20.9 Conclusions
References
Glossary
14.21. Investigating Ancient Diets Using Stable Isotopes in Bioapatites
Abstract
14.21.1 Introduction
14.21.2 A Few Basics
14.21.3 Development of the Field
14.21.4 Practical Issues
14.21.5 Applications
14.21.6 Conclusions
References
14.22. Human Physiology in Relation to Isotopic Studies of Ancient and Modern Humans
Abstract
14.22.1 Introduction
14.22.2 Molecular Constituents of Human Tissues
14.22.3 Tissues Preserved Postmortem
14.22.4 Homeostasis, Mineral Stability
14.22.5 Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases
References
14.23. Hair as a Geochemical Recorder: Ancient to Modern
Abstract
14.23.1 Introduction
14.23.2 Survival of Hair in Archaeological and Forensic Contexts
14.23.3 Studies of Isotope Ratios in Animal Hair
14.23.4 Anthropological Studies on Modern and Historically Collected Hair
14.23.5 Health and Medical Applications of Hair Analysis
14.23.6 Archaeological Hair
14.23.7 Applications to Forensic Investigations
14.23.8 Geography and Temporal Dynamics in Hair Oxygen Isotope Ratios
14.23.9 Future Directions
References
Volume 15: Analytical Geochemistry/Inorganic INSTR. Analysis
Dedication
Volume Editor’s Introduction
The First Step: Sampling Strategies and Getting Ready for the Lab
Uncertainties, Reference Materials, and Isotope Dilution
Digesting and Preparing Samples in the Clean Lab
Analyzing the Sample: Photons and Atomic Masses
Analyzing the Planet: New Developments
15.1. Basic Considerations: Sampling, the Key for a Successful Applied Geochemical Survey for Mineral Exploration and Environmental Purposes
Abstract
Acknowledgments
15.1.1 Introduction and Background Information
15.1.2 Design of a Geochemical Sampling Campaign
15.1.3 Randomization of Samples
15.1.4 Quality Control – Duplicate Field Samples and Control Samples
15.1.5 Sampling
15.1.6 Sampling in the Laboratory
15.1.7 Conclusions
References
15.2. Error Propagation
Abstract
Acknowledgments
15.2.1 Introduction
15.2.2 Accuracy, Precision, and Types of Errors
15.2.3 Statistical Treatment of Random Errors
15.2.4 Probability Distributions
15.2.5 Calibration Curves, Blank Standard Deviation, and Instrumental Analysis
15.2.6 Error Propagation
References
15.3. Reference Materials in Geochemical and Environmental Research
Abstract
Acknowledgments
15.3.1 Introduction
15.3.2 ISO Guidelines and IAG Certification Protocol
15.3.3 Rock Reference Materials
15.3.4 Environmental Reference Materials
15.3.5 Microanalytical Reference Materials
15.3.6 Isotopic Reference Materials
15.3.7 GeoReM Database
15.3.8 Successes and Needs
References
Relevant Websites
15.4. Application of Isotope Dilution in Geochemistry
Abstract
Acknowledgment
15.4.1 Introduction
15.4.2 Applications of Isotope Dilution
15.4.3 Principles of Isotope Dilution
15.4.4 Applying Isotope Dilution
15.4.5 Double and Triple Spiking
15.4.6 Conclusions
References
15.5. Sample Digestion Methods
Abstract
Acknowledgements
15.5.1 Introduction
15.5.2 General Considerations
15.5.3 Sample Digestion Methods
15.5.4 Summary and Overview
References
15.6. Developments in Clean Lab Practices
Abstract
Acknowledgments
15.6.1 Introduction
15.6.2 Detection and Quantification Limits
15.6.3 Design of a Clean Room
15.6.4 Clean Lab Equipment, Labware, and Reagents
15.6.5 Examples of Low-Level Blank Studies
15.6.6 Concluding Remarks
References
15.7. Basics of Ion Exchange Chromatography for Selected Geological Applications
Abstract
15.7.1 Introduction
15.7.2 Basic Principles of Ion Chromatography
15.7.3 Cation Exchange Versus Anion Exchange Chromatography
15.7.4 Applications of Anion and Cation Exchange Chromatography for Element Enrichment and Purification Prior to High-Precision Isotope Analyses by TIMS and MC-ICP-MS
15.7.5 Concluding Remarks
References
Glossary
15.8. Separation Methods Based on Liquid–Liquid Extraction, Extraction Chromatography, and Other Miscellaneous Solid Phase Extraction Processes
Abstract
15.8.1 Introduction
15.8.2 Separations by Liquid–Liquid Extraction
15.8.3 Extraction Chromatography
15.8.4 Other Element-Specific SPE Materials
15.8.5 Suggestions for Future Trends
References
15.9. Principles of Atomic Spectroscopy
Abstract
15.9.1 Introduction and Terminology
15.9.2 Some History
15.9.3 Principles of Atomic Spectroscopy: Electromagnetic Radiation
15.9.4 Origin of Atomic Spectra
15.9.5 Analytical Applications of Atomic Spectroscopy
15.9.6 Characteristics of Analytical Atomic Spectrometry Instruments
References
15.10. x-Ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy for Geochemistry
Abstract
15.10.1 Principles
15.10.2 Instrumentation
15.10.3 Sample Preparation
15.10.4 Qualitative Analysis
15.10.5 Quantitative Analysis
15.10.6 Further Techniques
References
15.11. Raman and Nuclear Resonant Spectroscopy in Geosciences
Abstract
Acknowledgments
15.11.1 Introduction
15.11.2 Raman Spectroscopy
15.11.3 Synchrotron MS and NRIXS
15.11.4 Prospective Directions
References
15.12. Synchrotron x-Ray Spectroscopic Analysis
Abstract
Acknowledgments
15.12.1 Introduction
15.12.2 High-Energy Synchrotrons
15.12.3 Synchrotron Radiation Sources
15.12.4 Synchrotron Beamlines
15.12.5 XAFS Analysis
15.12.6 XRM Analysis
15.12.7 Computed Microtomography
15.12.8 Surface and Interface Methods
15.12.9 Other Synchrotron Methods
15.12.10 Future Directions
References
15.13. Transmission Electron Microscope-Based Spectroscopy
Abstract
15.13.1 Introduction
15.13.2 TEM Design Considerations
15.13.3 Energy-Dispersive x-Ray Spectroscopy and Electron Energy-Loss Spectroscopy Instrumentation
15.13.4 Sample Preparation
15.13.5 Energy-Dispersive x-Ray Spectroscopy Examples
15.13.6 Electron Energy-Loss Spectroscopy Examples
References
Glossary
15.14. Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy
Abstract
Acknowledgments
15.14.1 Introduction and Overview
15.14.2 The LIBS Analysis
15.14.3 LIBS Fundamentals
15.14.4 Laboratory, Field-Portable, and Standoff LIBS Analysis
15.14.5 Example Applications of LIBS for Natural Material Analysis
15.14.6 Statistical Signal Processing for LIBS
15.14.7 Conclusions – The Path Forward
References
15.15. Nuclear Spectroscopy
Abstract
15.15.1 Introduction
15.15.2 The Discovery of Radioactivity
15.15.3 The Atomic Nucleus, Isotopes, and Radionuclides
15.15.4 Radioactive Decay
15.15.5 Nuclear Reactions
15.15.6 Irradiation Sources
15.15.7 Interactions Between Radiation and Matter
15.15.8 Radiation Detection and Measurement
15.15.9 Applications for Nuclear Spectroscopy
References
15.16. Stable Isotope Techniques for Gas Source Mass Spectrometry
Abstract
15.16.1 Introduction
15.16.2 Mass Spectrometers
15.16.3 Standardization
15.16.4 Methods of Analysis
15.16.5 Laser Absorption Spectrometry
References
15.17. Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometers
Abstract
15.17.1 Introduction
15.17.2 Sample Preparation
15.17.3 Sample Introduction and Ion Production
15.17.4 Sampler/Skimmer Interface
15.17.5 ICP-MS with Quadrupole Mass Spectrometers
15.17.6 Spectral Overlaps in ICP-MS
15.17.7 Collision/Reaction Cells to Overcome Spectral Overlaps in ICP-Quadrupole MS
15.17.8 ICP-MS Instrument Designs with a Quadrupole Mass Analyzer
15.17.9 ICP-Sector Field Mass Spectrometers
15.17.10 ICP-MS Instruments with Simultaneous Detection of the Mass Spectrum
15.17.11 Multicollector Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometers
References
Glossary
15.18. Thermal Ionization Mass Spectrometry
Abstract
Acknowledgments
15.18.1 Introduction
15.18.2 Why TIMS Survives
15.18.3 Thermal Ionization
15.18.4 The Physical TIMS Instrument
15.18.5 Measuring Isotope Ratios by TIMS
15.18.6 Conclusions and Future Prospects
References
15.19. Noble Gas Mass Spectrometry
Abstract
Acknowledgments
15.19.1 Introduction
15.19.2 Characteristics of Noble Gas Mass Spectrometry
15.19.3 Types of Samples, Noble Gas Extraction and Purification
15.19.4 Ionization, Mass Separation, and Ion Detection
15.19.5 Calibration
15.19.6 Blank and Interference Corrections
15.19.7 Mass Spectrometer Memory and Ion Pumping
15.19.8 Outlook
References
15.20. Accelerator Mass Spectrometry
Abstract
15.20.1 Introduction
15.20.2 The AMS Instrument
15.20.3 Ion Source
15.20.4 Injection Magnet and Bouncer
15.20.5 Tandem Particle Accelerator and Stripper
15.20.6 High-Energy Particle Analysis
15.20.7 Particle Detection
15.20.8 Development of Smaller Machines
15.20.9 Conclusion
References
15.21. Ion Microscopes and Microprobes
Abstract
15.21.1 Overview
15.21.2 Primary Ion Beams
15.21.3 Secondary Ions
15.21.4 Mass Spectrometry
15.21.5 Instrumentation
15.21.6 Measurement
15.21.7 Chemical Analysis
15.21.8 Stable Isotope Analysis
15.21.9 Radiogenic Isotopes
15.21.10 Isotopic Anomalies
15.21.11 Future Developments and Issues
References
15.22. Time-of-Flight Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry, Secondary Neutral Mass Spectrometry, and Resonance Ionization Mass Spectrometry
Abstract
15.22.1 Introduction
15.22.2 Time-of-Flight Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry
15.22.3 Organic TOF-SIMS
15.22.4 New Developments of TOF-SIMS
15.22.5 Postionization
References
15.23. Laser Ablation ICP-MS and Laser Fluorination GS-MS
Abstract
15.23.1 Introduction
15.23.2 Laser Processing
15.23.3 Laser Ablation ICP-MS Methodology
15.23.4 Laser Fluorination Mass Spectrometry
15.23.5 Conclusions
References
15.24. Geoneutrino Detection
Abstract
15.24.1 Introduction
15.24.2 Neutrino Physics
15.24.3 Neutrino Detector Technologies
15.24.4 Existing and Planned Geoneutrino Detectors
15.24.5 Desired Future Developments
15.24.6 Conclusions
References
Volume 16: Indexes
Index
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 9144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2014
- Published:
- 8th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080959757
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080983004
About the Editor-in-Chief
Karl Turekian
KARL KAREKIN TUREKIAN (1927–2013)
Karl Turekian was a man of remarkable scientific breadth, with innumerable important contributions to marine geochemistry, atmospheric chemistry, cosmochemistry, and global geochemical cycles. He was mentor to a long list of students, postdocs, and faculty (at Yale and elsewhere), a leader in geochemistry, a prolific author and editor, and had a profound influence in shaping his department at Yale University.
In 1949 Karl joined a graduate program in the new field of geochemistry at Columbia University under Larry Kulp with students Dick Holland and his fellow Wheaton alums Wally Broecker and Paul Gast. This was a propitious time as Columbia’s Lamont Geological Observatory had only been established a few years beforehand. It was during these years that Karl began to acquire the skills that led to his rapid emergence as a leader in geochemistry.
After a brief postdoc at Columbia, Karl accepted a position as Assistant Professor of Geology at Yale University in 1956, where he set out to create a program in geochemistry from scratch. Karl spent the rest of his life on the Yale faculty and was immersed in geochemistry to the end. He was deeply involved in editing this edition of the massive Treatise on Geochemistry, which has grown to 15 volumes, until only a month before his passing away on 15 March 2013.
Karl turned to the study of deep-sea cores and especially the analysis of trace elements to study the wide variety of geochemical processes that are recorded there. His work with Hans Wedepohl in writing and tabulating the Handbook of Geochemistry (Turekian, 1969) was a major accomplishment and this work was utilized by many generations of geochemists. Teaming up with his graduate students and in association with Paul Gast, he developed a mass spectrometry lab at Yale and began to thoroughly investigate the Rb–Sr isotopic systematics of deep-sea clays, not only as repositories but also as sites for exchange to occur and serve as a control of the geochemistry of ocean water.
Karl was a major player in a revolutionary marine geochemistry campaign known as the Geochemical Ocean Section Study (GEOSECS). GEOSECS was part of the International Decade of Ocean Exploration in the 1970s, and it took aim at measuring and understanding the distribution of geochemical tracers for circulation and biogeochemistry in the world’s oceans.. It was also within this same time period that another large-scale ‘geochemical’ sampling program known as Apollo 11 came along. Here Karl utilized his INAA techniques to examine some of the first returned lunar samples for their trace elements. Karl was particularly proud of being the holder of the Silliman Chair and being curator of the Yale meteorite collection. In a continuation of Karl’s foray into cosmochemistry, Andy Davis came to Yale to study with Karl and Sydney Clark.
Equally important to the legacy of what Karl did for science in his research contributions on and across the planet was his influence on scientists. His legendary daily coffee hours were a training ground for many generations of students, postdocs, and visitors, as well as a proving ground for Karl’s own ideas. He had a great love for vigorous scientific debate. Karl loved to question and be questioned. Nothing was sacred and, in the act of questioning as in exploring, new science arises. He was extraordinarily supportive of people, always had time to discuss and listen, and helped everyone from students to his fellow faculty at Yale. Karl was twice department chair and even when not chair, a steadying influence in times of departmental difficulty.
Andrew M. Davis, Lawrence Grossman and Albert S. Colman
University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
Mark H. Thiemens
University of California at San Diego, La Jolla, CA, USA
This Obituary was first published in PNAS, Vol. 110, No. 41, 16290–16291, 10th October 2013 © 2013
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States and is reproduced with permission.
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale University, Connecticut, USA
Heinrich Holland
HEINRICH DIETER HOLLAND (1927–2012)
Heinrich Dieter ‘Dick’ Holland, who died on 21 May 2012, was responsible for major advances across several fields of geochemistry. He was born on 27 May 1927 and died just short of his 85th birthday.
Dick was 19 years old when he graduated from Princeton. After a stint of about a year in the US army with subsequent naturalization, he was drawn to Columbia University to start a career in geochemistry.
While Dick was working on his thesis at Columbia, he was recruited in 1950 by Harry Hess, the new chairman of the Princeton geology department, to start a new program in geochemistry at Princeton. Dick ultimately received his PhD in 1952 from Columbia, where he studied the distribution of uranium daughter nuclides in seawater and, to a lesser extent, in sediments, rocks, and minerals as part of an effort to date these materials.
At Princeton, Dick was very interested early on in the interactions of the atmosphere, Earth’s surface, and the oceans and history of the atmosphere. Along the way, he also attacked such problems as the distribution of trace elements between aqueous systems (i.e., the ocean) and calcium carbonate, a common deposit of marine organisms, with the hope of using such partitioning as an index of the temperature of precipitation. In the past few years, this work has seen fruition in the study of strontium in corals as temperature indicators of contemporary oceans and has been extended to the past.
Dick’s interest in deciphering the history of the oceans and the atmosphere over eons of Earth time resulted in several substantive articles and two fundamental books: The Chemistry of the Atmosphere, Rivers and Oceans (1978) and The Chemical Evolution of the Atmosphere and Oceans (1984).
He continued this interest up to his latest days. He wrote a fundamental essay, ‘The geologic history of seawater,’ on the subject in the Treatise on Geochemistry (2003) for which he and I acted as executive editors. We were close to completing the second edition of the treatise before he died. AGU played an important role in both editions of the treatise. The volume editors and the executive editors used get-togethers at AGU Fall Meetings in San Francisco, CA, to gradually bring the treatise to completion.
Dick was also one of the earliest explorers of oceanic ridges, searching for hydrothermal activity associated with the expected spreading centers predicted by the geological and geophysical study of these ridges.
Dick was president of the Geochemical Society from 1970 to 1971. In 1994, he received the V. M. Goldschmidt Medal and Award, the society’s highest recognition. In 1995, he was awarded the Penrose Gold Medal of the Society of Economic Geologists, and in 1998 he was awarded the Leopold von Buch Medal by the German Geological Society. Dick was a member of the US National Academy of Sciences and a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He retired from Harvard in 2000 but stayed on there, continuing his research until 2006, when he left for Philadelphia, PA, to be close to some members of his family. There he took up the position of visiting research scientist at the University of Pennsylvania.
On his retirement from Harvard in 2000, a symposium in his honor was held. The participants included many of the people he had influenced during his long career at Princeton and Harvard. Perhaps the greatest recognition for Dick was not the many honors he received from learned societies but the extraordinary achievements of his many students and postdocs for whom he was an enormous influence.
Karl K. Turekian, Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA (extracted from Eos, Vol. 93, No. 34, 21 August 2012 © 2012 American Geophysical Union)
Reviews
"This landmark 10-volume publication is a comprehensive review of the many-faceted field of geochemistry. (...)
The Treatise will be an indispensable reference not only to academics but to contamination cleanup professionals, resource managers, and environmental regulators as well." --David W. Morganwalp, U.S. Geological Survey, Reston, VA, USA