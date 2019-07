Treatise on Analysis, Volume 10–VIII provides information pertinent to the study of the most common boundary problems for partial differential equations. This book presents the study of Cauchy's problem in its most elementary form.

Comprised of one chapter, this volume begins with an overview of Hilbert-von Neumann spectral theory and explores all possible boundary conditions related to spectral theory. This text then examines the link of Cauchy's problem with the behavior of the equation's characteristics. This book discusses as well the case of linear elliptic operators. The reader is also introduced to Sobolev spaces and some of their generalizations that provide an essential tool in the study of these elliptic problems, and their manipulation requires delicate upper bounds to obtain the best possible results.

This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians.