Treatise on Analysis, Volume 10–VII provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of linear functional equations. This book discusses the problems dealing with functional equations of scalar or of vectors.

Comprised of one chapter, this volume begins with a description and study of the primary concepts and tools that have prompted the progress in the study of linear partial differential equations. This text then explains the importance of the integral operators. The reader is also introduced to integral operators that operate not only on vector function, but also on sections of vector bundles. This book discusses as well the applications of the differential operators to spectral theory.

This book is a valuable resource for mathematicians.