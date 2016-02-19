Treating Industrial Waste Inteferences at Publicly-Owned Treatment Works - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512820, 9780815519348

Treating Industrial Waste Inteferences at Publicly-Owned Treatment Works

1st Edition

Authors: E.D. Wetzel S.B. Murphy
eBook ISBN: 9780815519348
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512820
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1991
Page Count: 394
Description

Discharges of heavy metals, toxic organics and variable strength conventional pollutants from industrial (and other nondomestic) sources can have negative impacts on the operation of POTWs. Such discharges can result in an "interference" at a POTW. The book considers the sources of and contaminants causing interference, the impact on the POTW, and the mitigation techniques available for interference prevention.

Readership

Public owned treatment facilities.

Table of Contents

Part I Guidance Manual

  1. Introduction 1.1 Background 1.2 Definition of Interference 1.3 Guidance Manual Objectives
  2. Detecting Interference 2.1 Types of Interference 2.2 Interference-Causing Substances 2.3 Sewer Collection System 2.4 Plant Operations 2.5 Wastewater Monitoring
  3. Source Identification 3.1 Chronic Discharges 3.2 Isolated Spills and Unauthorized Discharges 3.3 Rapid Screening Techniques 3.4 Summary
  4. Mitigation 4.1 Treatment Plant Control 4.2 Pretreatment and Source Control 4.3 Legal and Enforcement Remedies Appendix A: Case Studies Appendix B: Interfering Substances Part II û Literature Review, Telephone Survey, and Case Studies
  5. Introduction Background Scope of Work
  6. Conclusions Summary Research Needs
  7. Literature Review General Wastewater Primary Treatment Secondary Biological Treatment Advanced Treatment Sludge Processing Summary
  8. Telephone Survey Procedure General Survey Results Regional Results
  9. Case Studies Selection Process Site Visit Logistics Case Study Reports
  10. Results Monitoring Interference Mitigation References Appendix A: Interfering Substances Appendix B: Project Forms Appendix C: Case Study Reports Conversion Factors

About the Author

E.D. Wetzel

S.B. Murphy

