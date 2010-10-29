Treating Autoimmune Disease with Chinese Medicine
1st Edition
Description
TREATING AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES WITH CHINESE MEDICINE clearly describes the integration of Chinese and Western medicine in the treatment of autoimmune diseases. This book clearly describes how Chinese medicine can treat autoimmune diseases by clearly presenting recommendations for acupuncture point and herbal treatment when the patient presents with different symptoms, different blood results and may be taking different medications.
Key Features
- Written by highly qualified, American-based practitioners with long experience of working in both Chinese and Western medical environments
- Addresses the use of Chinese medicine in a wide range of autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis
- Includes treatments using both acupuncture and Chinese herbs
Table of Contents
Preface. Introduction. Chapter 1 - Basic immunology and immune system disorders. Chapter 2 - An overview of Chinese Medicine and autoimmune diseases and the role of yin deficiency. Chapter 3 - Systemic lupus erythematosus. Chapter 4 - Cardiopulmonary disease and lupus. Chapter 5 - Rheumatoid arthritis. Chapter 6 - Autoimmune hepatitis. Chapter 7 - Crohn's disease. Chapter 8 - Graves' disease. Chapter 9 - Hashimoto's thyroiditis. Chapter 10 - Mental illness and autoimmune disease. Chapter 11 - Multiple sclerosis. Chapter 12 - Psoriasis. Chapter 13 - Raynaud's phenomenon. Chapter 14 - Scleroderma. Chapter 15 - Sjogren's Syndrome. Conclusion. Appendices. Glossary of immunology. Index of Chinese herbal formulas. Index of acupuncture points. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 29th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036248
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443069741
About the Editor
Wanzhu Hou
Affiliations and Expertise
CEO of All Natural Medicine Clinic and Licensed and Certified Acupuncturist and Chinese herbologist in the USA