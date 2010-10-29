Treating Autoimmune Disease with Chinese Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443069741, 9780702036248

Treating Autoimmune Disease with Chinese Medicine

1st Edition

Editors: Wanzhu Hou
eBook ISBN: 9780702036248
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443069741
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 29th October 2010
Page Count: 320
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

TREATING AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES WITH CHINESE MEDICINE clearly describes the integration of Chinese and Western medicine in the treatment of autoimmune diseases. This book clearly describes how Chinese medicine can treat autoimmune diseases by clearly presenting recommendations for acupuncture point and herbal treatment when the patient presents with different symptoms, different blood results and may be taking different medications.

Key Features

  • Written by highly qualified, American-based practitioners with long experience of working in both Chinese and Western medical environments
  • Addresses the use of Chinese medicine in a wide range of autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis
  • Includes treatments using both acupuncture and Chinese herbs

Table of Contents

Preface. Introduction. Chapter 1 - Basic immunology and immune system disorders. Chapter 2 - An overview of Chinese Medicine and autoimmune diseases and the role of yin deficiency. Chapter 3 - Systemic lupus erythematosus. Chapter 4 - Cardiopulmonary disease and lupus. Chapter 5 - Rheumatoid arthritis. Chapter 6 - Autoimmune hepatitis. Chapter 7 - Crohn's disease. Chapter 8 - Graves' disease. Chapter 9 - Hashimoto's thyroiditis. Chapter 10 - Mental illness and autoimmune disease. Chapter 11 - Multiple sclerosis. Chapter 12 - Psoriasis. Chapter 13 - Raynaud's phenomenon. Chapter 14 - Scleroderma. Chapter 15 - Sjogren's Syndrome. Conclusion. Appendices. Glossary of immunology. Index of Chinese herbal formulas. Index of acupuncture points. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702036248
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443069741

About the Editor

Wanzhu Hou

Affiliations and Expertise

CEO of All Natural Medicine Clinic and Licensed and Certified Acupuncturist and Chinese herbologist in the USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.