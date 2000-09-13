Treating Adult Children of Alcoholics
1st Edition
A Behavioral Approach
Table of Contents
Foreword. Part I: Assessment of Adult Children of Alcoholics. What is an Adult Children of an Alcoholic (ACOA). Operational Analysis of the ACOA Syndrome. Behavioral Patterns of the ACOA Syndrome. Family Rules and Contingencies. Living with ACOAs: Spousal Reactions. Living with ACOAs: Parent-Child Reactions. Assessment of ACOA Behaviors. Part II: Treatment Methodology for Adult Children of Alcoholics. Basic Components of Short-Term Treatment. Side Effects of Healthy Recovery. General References Index.
Description
Treating Adult Children of Alcoholics showcases the first collection of treatment chapters devoted entirely to a systematic behavioral analysis of drinking and nondrinking offspring of alcoholic families. The author identifies the functional and behavioral characteristics that make up the adult children of alcoholics (ACOA) syndrome. This compendium combines current innovations in behavioral medicine with multi-componential interventions shown effective with the variety of disorders evident in this patient population. This handbook for practitioners is richly laced with case examples and addresses the needs of therapists seeking fast, effective and proven treatments for longstanding clinical symptoms of children of alcoholics.
Key Features
- First book to use behavioral analysis to talk about Adult Children of Alcoholics
- Gives introductory principles of conditioning in opening chapters for novice readers
- First book to say ACOA patterns are predictable, measurable, and treatable in a short time
- Gives scientifically based criteria to "rate your date" and prevent repeated relationship failures
- Introduces a new assessment device to diagnose ACOAs
- Warns therapists of recovery sabotage and how to overcome it
Readership
Substance abuse counselors, psychiatric social workers and clinical psychologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 283
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 13th September 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080519654
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780126011302
About the Authors
Douglas Ruben Author
Dr. Douglas Ruben is a psychologist and national consultant on family therapy, addictions, forensics, and media psychology. He is the author and co-author of over 40 books and over 100 professional articles, and is on the editorial board of The Forensic Examiner. Dr. Ruben is also the Director of the ACOA Behavior Research Center.
Affiliations and Expertise
Yes-Best Impressions International, Inc., Okemos, Michigan, U.S.A.