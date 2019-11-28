Treat to Target in Rheumatic Diseases: Rationale and Results, Volume 45-4

Daniel Aletaha is a consultant rheumatologist at the Medical University of Vienna and a renowned scientist in outcomes research, clinical trials, and translational research in rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory rheumatic diseases. He received academic degrees from the Medical University in Vienna, Duke University in North Carolina, and Danube University Krems. Daniel has spent more than two years at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. Daniel Aletaha is a highly cited author of the field of rheumatology and author of more than 200 publications. He is also associate editor of Arthritis and Rheumatology and RMD Open, and editorial board member of a number of rheumatology specialty journals.