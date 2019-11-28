Treat to Target in Rheumatic Diseases: Rationale and Results, Volume 45-4
1st Edition
Description
Guest edited by Dr. Daniel Aletaha, this issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics will cover “Treat to Target in Rheumatic Diseases” with a focus on rationale and results. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Michael Weisman. Articles explore diseases, including, but not limited to: History, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Spondylarthropathies, Systemic lupus erythematosus, PMR and GCA, Inflammatory Myopathies (PM/DM), Gout, and Subclinical Targets.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 28th November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323678964
About the Editors
Daniel Aletaha Editor
Daniel Aletaha is a consultant rheumatologist at the Medical University of Vienna and a renowned scientist in outcomes research, clinical trials, and translational research in rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory rheumatic diseases. He received academic degrees from the Medical University in Vienna, Duke University in North Carolina, and Danube University Krems. Daniel has spent more than two years at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. Daniel Aletaha is a highly cited author of the field of rheumatology and author of more than 200 publications. He is also associate editor of Arthritis and Rheumatology and RMD Open, and editorial board member of a number of rheumatology specialty journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Rheumatology, Department of Internal Medicine 3, Medical University Vienna, Austria