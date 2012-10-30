Travel Medicine
1st Edition
General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series
Description
Travel Medicine - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. Travel medicine is a new multidisciplinary specialty area that has emerged in response to the growing needs of the travelling population worldwide. Nearly all general practitioners (GPs) will need a basic knowledge of travel medicine, some GPs will make it an area of special interest and there are medical specialists whose whole practice is travel medicine. This chapter defines travel medicine, covers the pre-travel and post-travel health consultation, establishes the risks, developments in travel medicine, vector-borne diseases, non-infectious hazards of travel, travel advisories and travel insurance.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
- Published:
- 30th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729582094
About the Author
Kerryn Phelps
Affiliations and Expertise
Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW
Craig Hassed
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University