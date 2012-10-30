Travel Medicine - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. Travel medicine is a new multidisciplinary specialty area that has emerged in response to the growing needs of the travelling population worldwide. Nearly all general practitioners (GPs) will need a basic knowledge of travel medicine, some GPs will make it an area of special interest and there are medical specialists whose whole practice is travel medicine. This chapter defines travel medicine, covers the pre-travel and post-travel health consultation, establishes the risks, developments in travel medicine, vector-borne diseases, non-infectious hazards of travel, travel advisories and travel insurance.