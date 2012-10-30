Travel Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729582094

Travel Medicine

1st Edition

General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series

Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729582094
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Travel Medicine - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. Travel medicine is a new multidisciplinary specialty area that has emerged in response to the growing needs of the travelling population worldwide. Nearly all general practitioners (GPs) will need a basic knowledge of travel medicine, some GPs will make it an area of special interest and there are medical specialists whose whole practice is travel medicine. This chapter defines travel medicine, covers the pre-travel and post-travel health consultation, establishes the risks, developments in travel medicine, vector-borne diseases, non-infectious hazards of travel, travel advisories and travel insurance.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729582094

About the Author

Kerryn Phelps

Affiliations and Expertise

Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

Craig Hassed

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.