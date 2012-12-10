Travel Medicine
3rd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Travel Medicine, 3rd Edition, by Dr. Jay S. Keystone, Dr. Phyllis E. Kozarsky, Dr. David O. Freedman, Dr. Hans D. Nothdruft, and Dr. Bradley A. Connor, prepares you and your patients for any travel-related illness they may encounter. Consult this one-stop resource for best practices on everything from immunizations and pre-travel advice to essential post-travel screening. From domestic cruises to far-flung destinations, this highly regarded guide offers a wealth of practical guidance on all aspects of travel medicine.
"This is an excellent reference source that contains words of wisdom which covers an area of medicine which can sometimes get lost on the radar screen".
Reviewed by: Dr Harry Brown on behalf of Glycosmedia, Apr 2014
Key Features
- Benefit from the advice of international experts on the full range of travel-related illnesses, including cruise travel, bird flu, SARS, traveler’s diarrhea, malaria, environmental problems, and much more.
- Prepare for the travel medicine examination with convenient cross references for the ISTM "body of knowledge" to specific chapters and/or passages in the book.
- Search the complete text and download images at expertconsult.com.
Table of Contents
Contents
Section 1: The Practice of Travel Medicine
Chapter 1 Introduction to Travel Medicine XXX
Chapter 2 Epidemiology: Morbidity and Mortality in Travelers XXX
Chapter 3 Starting, Organizing, and Marketing a Travel Clinic XXX
Chapter 4 Sources of Travel Medicine Information XXX
Section 2: The Pre-travel Consultation
Chapter 5 Pre-Travel Consultation XXX
Chapter 6 Water Disinfection for International Travelers XXX
Chapter 7 Insect Protection XXX
Chapter 8 Travel Medical Kits XXX
Section 3: Immunization
Chapter 9 Principles of Immunization XXX
Chapter 10 Routine Adult Vaccines and Boosters XXX
Chapter 11 Routine Travel Vaccines: Hepatitis A and B, Typhoid, Influenza XXX
Chapter 12 Special Adult Travel Vaccines: Yellow Fever, Meningococcal,
Japanese Encephalitis, TBE, Rabies, Polio, Cholera XXX
Chapter 13 Pediatric Travel Vaccinations XXX
Section 4: Malaria
Chapter 14 Malaria: Epidemiology and Risk to the Traveler XXX
Chapter 15 Malaria Chemoprophylaxis XXX
Chapter 16 Self-diagnosis and Self-treatment of Malaria by the Traveler XXX
Chapter 17 Approach to the Patient with Malaria XXX
Section 5: Travelers’ Diarrhea
Chapter 18 Epidemiology of Travelers’ Diarrhea XXX
Chapter 19 Prevention of Travelers’ Diarrhea XXX
Chapter 20 Clinical Presentation and Management of Travelers’ Diarrhea XXX
Chapter 21 Persistent Travelers’ Diarrhea XXX
Section 6: Travelers with Special Needs
Chapter 22 The Pregnant and Breastfeeding Traveler XXX
Chapter 23 The Pediatric and Adolescent Traveler XXX
Chapter 24 The Older Traveler XXX
Chapter 25 The Physically Challenged Traveler XXX
Chapter 26 The Travelers with Pre-existing Disease XXX
Chapter 27 The Immunocompromised Traveler XXX
Chapter 28 The Traveler with HIV XXX
Chapter 29 The Corporate and Executive Traveler XXX
Chapter 30 International Adoption XXX
Chapter 31 Visiting Friends and Relatives XXX
Section 7: Travelers with Special Itineraries
Chapter 32 Expatriates XXX
Chapter 33 The Migrant Patient XXX
Chapter 34 Humanitarian Aid Workers XXX
Chapter 35 Expedition Medicine XXX
Chapter 36 Medical Tourism XXX
Chapter 37 Cruise Ship Travel XXX
Chapter 38 Mass Gatherings XXX
Section 8: Environmental Aspects of Travel Medicine
Chapter 39 High-Altitude Medicine XXX
Chapter 40 Diving Medicine XXX
Chapter 41 Extremes of Temperature and Hydration XXX
Chapter 42 Jet Lag XXX
Chapter 43 Motion Sickness XXX
Chapter 44 The Aircraft Cabin Environment XXX
Section 9: Health Problems while Traveling
Chapter 45 Bites, Stings, and Envenoming Injuries XXX
Chapter 46 Food-borne Illness XXX
Chapter 47 Injuries and Injury Prevention XXX
Chapter 48 Psychiatric Disorders of Travel XXX
Chapter 49 Travelers’ Thrombosis XXX
Chapter 50 Healthcare Abroad XXX
Chapter 51 Personal Security and Crime Avoidance XXX
Section 10: Post-travel Care
Chapter 52 Post-travel Screening XXX
Chapter 53 Fever in Returned Travelers XXX
Chapter 54 Skin Diseases XXX
Chapter 55 Eosinophilia XXX
Chapter 56 Respiratory Infections XXX
Appendix: Popular Destinations XXX
Index XXX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 10th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455710768
About the Author
Jay Keystone
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto; Staff Physician, Center for Travel and Tropical Medicine, Toronto General Hospital, Toronto, ON, Canada
David O Freedman
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Director, UAB Travelers Health Clinic Professor of Medicine & Epidemiology, Division of Geographic Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA
Phyllis Kozarsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA
Bradley Connor
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Weill Medical College of Cornell University; Medical Director, The New York Center for Travel and Tropical Medicine, New York, NY, USA; President, International Society of Travel Medicine
Hans Nothdurft
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine; Head, University Travel Clinic, University of Munich, Munich, Germany
Reviews
"This is a valuable book that has been appropriately updated with information and issues prompted by changing circumstances in the world (epidemiology and treatment of malaria, wars), emerging diseases, and ecological change since the 2008 edition. It is clearly written by experts in their various fields and contains many tables and algorithms valuable to travel medicine practitioners. This update would make a useful addition to the travel medicine practitioner's library."-Winnie Ooi, MD, MPH, DMD(Harvard Medical School) Doody Review: 84/100
"It’s surprising how many specialities intersect with travel medicine. Interestingly at the back of the book on the cover, the shelving classification is designated as infectious disease. That may seem sensible but you could also classify this book under primary care, general medicine or you could argue that the title of this book should be entitled to a specialty with the same name. In my humble opinion travel medicine is entitled to be considered a specialty in its own right.
This is an excellent reference source that contains words of wisdom which covers an area of medicine which can sometimes get lost on the radar screen. It is undoubtedly very useful for these questions that are thrown at us when faced with a patient with a travel medicine issue. Fortunately the cost of the book comes with web access and app access and both are helpful additions. The book is a little pricey and this may put some people off but if you are looking for a helpful travel medicine textbook, this is a good port of call."
Glycosmedia, Apr 2014