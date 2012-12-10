"This is a valuable book that has been appropriately updated with information and issues prompted by changing circumstances in the world (epidemiology and treatment of malaria, wars), emerging diseases, and ecological change since the 2008 edition. It is clearly written by experts in their various fields and contains many tables and algorithms valuable to travel medicine practitioners. This update would make a useful addition to the travel medicine practitioner's library."-Winnie Ooi, MD, MPH, DMD(Harvard Medical School) Doody Review: 84/100

"It’s surprising how many specialities intersect with travel medicine. Interestingly at the back of the book on the cover, the shelving classification is designated as infectious disease. That may seem sensible but you could also classify this book under primary care, general medicine or you could argue that the title of this book should be entitled to a specialty with the same name. In my humble opinion travel medicine is entitled to be considered a specialty in its own right.

This is an excellent reference source that contains words of wisdom which covers an area of medicine which can sometimes get lost on the radar screen. It is undoubtedly very useful for these questions that are thrown at us when faced with a patient with a travel medicine issue. Fortunately the cost of the book comes with web access and app access and both are helpful additions. The book is a little pricey and this may put some people off but if you are looking for a helpful travel medicine textbook, this is a good port of call."

Glycosmedia, Apr 2014