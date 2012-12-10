Travel Medicine - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455710768

Travel Medicine

3rd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Jay Keystone David O Freedman Phyllis Kozarsky Bradley Connor Hans Nothdurft
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710768
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th December 2012
Page Count: 576
Description

Travel Medicine, 3rd Edition, by Dr. Jay S. Keystone, Dr. Phyllis E. Kozarsky, Dr. David O. Freedman, Dr. Hans D. Nothdruft, and Dr. Bradley A. Connor, prepares you and your patients for any travel-related illness they may encounter. Consult this one-stop resource for best practices on everything from immunizations and pre-travel advice to essential post-travel screening. From domestic cruises to far-flung destinations, this highly regarded guide offers a wealth of practical guidance on all aspects of travel medicine.

"This is an excellent reference source that contains words of wisdom which covers an area of medicine which can sometimes get lost on the radar screen".
Reviewed by: Dr Harry Brown on behalf of Glycosmedia, Apr 2014




 

Key Features

  • Benefit from the advice of international experts on the full range of travel-related illnesses, including cruise travel, bird flu, SARS, traveler’s diarrhea, malaria, environmental problems, and much more.
  • Prepare for the travel medicine examination with convenient cross references for the ISTM "body of knowledge" to specific chapters and/or passages in the book.
  • Search the complete text and download images at expertconsult.com.

Table of Contents

Contents

Section 1: The Practice of Travel Medicine

Chapter 1 Introduction to Travel Medicine XXX

Chapter 2 Epidemiology: Morbidity and Mortality in Travelers XXX

Chapter 3 Starting, Organizing, and Marketing a Travel Clinic XXX

Chapter 4 Sources of Travel Medicine Information XXX

Section 2: The Pre-travel Consultation

Chapter 5 Pre-Travel Consultation XXX

Chapter 6 Water Disinfection for International Travelers XXX

Chapter 7 Insect Protection XXX

Chapter 8 Travel Medical Kits XXX

Section 3: Immunization

Chapter 9 Principles of Immunization XXX

Chapter 10 Routine Adult Vaccines and Boosters XXX

Chapter 11 Routine Travel Vaccines: Hepatitis A and B, Typhoid, Influenza XXX

Chapter 12 Special Adult Travel Vaccines: Yellow Fever, Meningococcal,
Japanese Encephalitis, TBE, Rabies, Polio, Cholera XXX

Chapter 13 Pediatric Travel Vaccinations XXX

Section 4: Malaria

Chapter 14 Malaria: Epidemiology and Risk to the Traveler XXX

Chapter 15 Malaria Chemoprophylaxis XXX

Chapter 16 Self-diagnosis and Self-treatment of Malaria by the Traveler XXX

Chapter 17 Approach to the Patient with Malaria XXX

Section 5: Travelers’ Diarrhea

Chapter 18 Epidemiology of Travelers’ Diarrhea XXX

Chapter 19 Prevention of Travelers’ Diarrhea XXX

Chapter 20 Clinical Presentation and Management of Travelers’ Diarrhea XXX

Chapter 21 Persistent Travelers’ Diarrhea XXX

Section 6: Travelers with Special Needs

Chapter 22 The Pregnant and Breastfeeding Traveler XXX

Chapter 23 The Pediatric and Adolescent Traveler XXX

Chapter 24 The Older Traveler XXX

Chapter 25 The Physically Challenged Traveler XXX

Chapter 26 The Travelers with Pre-existing Disease XXX

Chapter 27 The Immunocompromised Traveler XXX

Chapter 28 The Traveler with HIV XXX

Chapter 29 The Corporate and Executive Traveler XXX

Chapter 30 International Adoption XXX

Chapter 31 Visiting Friends and Relatives XXX

Section 7: Travelers with Special Itineraries

Chapter 32 Expatriates XXX

Chapter 33 The Migrant Patient XXX

Chapter 34 Humanitarian Aid Workers XXX

Chapter 35 Expedition Medicine XXX

Chapter 36 Medical Tourism XXX

Chapter 37 Cruise Ship Travel XXX

Chapter 38 Mass Gatherings XXX

Section 8: Environmental Aspects of Travel Medicine

Chapter 39 High-Altitude Medicine XXX

Chapter 40 Diving Medicine XXX

Chapter 41 Extremes of Temperature and Hydration XXX

Chapter 42 Jet Lag XXX

Chapter 43 Motion Sickness XXX

Chapter 44 The Aircraft Cabin Environment XXX

Section 9: Health Problems while Traveling

Chapter 45 Bites, Stings, and Envenoming Injuries XXX

Chapter 46 Food-borne Illness XXX

Chapter 47 Injuries and Injury Prevention XXX

Chapter 48 Psychiatric Disorders of Travel XXX

Chapter 49 Travelers’ Thrombosis XXX

Chapter 50 Healthcare Abroad XXX

Chapter 51 Personal Security and Crime Avoidance XXX

Section 10: Post-travel Care

Chapter 52 Post-travel Screening XXX

Chapter 53 Fever in Returned Travelers XXX

Chapter 54 Skin Diseases XXX

Chapter 55 Eosinophilia XXX

Chapter 56 Respiratory Infections XXX

Appendix: Popular Destinations XXX

Index XXX

About the Author

Jay Keystone

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto; Staff Physician, Center for Travel and Tropical Medicine, Toronto General Hospital, Toronto, ON, Canada

David O Freedman

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Director, UAB Travelers Health Clinic Professor of Medicine & Epidemiology, Division of Geographic Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA

Phyllis Kozarsky

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emerita, Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA

Bradley Connor

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Weill Medical College of Cornell University; Medical Director, The New York Center for Travel and Tropical Medicine, New York, NY, USA; President, International Society of Travel Medicine

Hans Nothdurft

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine; Head, University Travel Clinic, University of Munich, Munich, Germany

Reviews

"This is a valuable book that has been appropriately updated with information and issues prompted by changing circumstances in the world (epidemiology and treatment of malaria, wars), emerging diseases, and ecological change since the 2008 edition. It is clearly written by experts in their various fields and contains many tables and algorithms valuable to travel medicine practitioners. This update would make a useful addition to the travel medicine practitioner's library."-Winnie Ooi, MD, MPH, DMD(Harvard Medical School) Doody Review: 84/100

"It’s surprising how many specialities intersect with travel medicine. Interestingly at the back of the book on the cover, the shelving classification is designated as infectious disease. That may seem sensible but you could also classify this book under primary care, general medicine or you could argue that the title of this book should be entitled to a specialty with the same name. In my humble opinion travel medicine is entitled to be considered a specialty in its own right.

This is an excellent reference source that contains words of wisdom which covers an area of medicine which can sometimes get lost on the radar screen. It is undoubtedly very useful for these questions that are thrown at us when faced with a patient with a travel medicine issue. Fortunately the cost of the book comes with web access and app access and both are helpful additions. The book is a little pricey and this may put some people off but if you are looking for a helpful travel medicine textbook, this is a good port of call."

Glycosmedia, Apr 2014

 

