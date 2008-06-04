Travel Medicine
2nd Edition
Expert Consult
Description
The second edition of this popular text features a team of international experts who discuss all aspects of travel medicine—from immunizations and pre-travel advice for adults and children…to the latest information on cruise travel, bird flu, and SARS…to the essentials of post-travel screening. It reflects current ‘best practices’ and remains both the leading comprehensive reference text on the principles and practice of travel medicine and a rich resource of practical guidance that you can use daily. And, as an Expert Consult title, this thoroughly updated second edition comes with access to the complete contents online, fully searchable—enabling you to consult it rapidly from any computer with an Internet connection.
Key Features
- Discusses common travel illnesses, including traveler’s diarrhea and malaria to help you treat whatever you see.
- Addresses environmental problems such as altitude sickness, extremes in temperatures, and sun exposure to help your patients prepare for high-risk activites in extreme environments.
- Offers advice on establishing and running a travel clinic.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 4th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323034531
About the Author
Jay Keystone
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto; Staff Physician, Center for Travel and Tropical Medicine, Toronto General Hospital, Toronto, ON, Canada
Phyllis Kozarsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA
David O Freedman
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Director, UAB Travelers Health Clinic Professor of Medicine & Epidemiology, Division of Geographic Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, AL, USA
Hans Nothdurft
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine; Head, University Travel Clinic, University of Munich, Munich, Germany
Bradley Connor
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Weill Medical College of Cornell University; Medical Director, The New York Center for Travel and Tropical Medicine, New York, NY, USA; President, International Society of Travel Medicine