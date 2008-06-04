The second edition of this popular text features a team of international experts who discuss all aspects of travel medicine—from immunizations and pre-travel advice for adults and children…to the latest information on cruise travel, bird flu, and SARS…to the essentials of post-travel screening. It reflects current ‘best practices’ and remains both the leading comprehensive reference text on the principles and practice of travel medicine and a rich resource of practical guidance that you can use daily. And, as an Expert Consult title, this thoroughly updated second edition comes with access to the complete contents online, fully searchable—enabling you to consult it rapidly from any computer with an Internet connection.

