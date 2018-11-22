Travel Medicine E-Book
4th Edition
Table of Contents
Travel Medicine, 4th edition
Section 1: Practice of Travel Medicine
1. Introduction to Travel Medicine
2. Epidemiology: Morbidity and Mortality in Travelers
3. Starting, Organizing and Marketing a Travel Clinic
4. Pre-travel Consultation
Section 2: The Pre-Travel Consultation
5. Water Disinfection for International Travelers
6. Insect Protection
7. Pre-travel Considerations
8. Travel Medicine Kits
Section 3: Immunization
9. Principles of Immunization
10. Routine Adult Vaccines
11. Routine Travel Vaccines
12. Recommended/Required Travel Vaccines
13. Pediatric Travel Vaccinations
Section 4: Malaria
14. Malaria: Epidemiology and Risk to the Traveler
15. Malaria Chemoprophylaxis
16. Self-Diagnosis and Self-Treatment of Malaria
17. Approach to Patient with Malaria
Section 5: Travellers
18. Epidemiology of Travelers' Diarrhea
19. Prevention of Travelers' Diarrhea
20. Clinical Presentation and Management of Travelers' Diarrhea
21. Persistent Travelers' Diarrhea and Post Infectious Sequelae
Section 6: Travelers with Special Needs
22. The Pregnant and Breastfeeding Traveler
23. The Pediatric and Adolescent Traveler
24. Older Traveler
25. Physically Challenged Traveller
26. Traveler s with Pre-Existing Disease
27. Immunocompromised Traveller
28. The Traveler with HIV
29. The Business Traveler
30. The VIP Travel
31. Health Aspects of International Adoption
32. Visiting Friends and Relatives
Section 7: Travelers with Special Itineraries
33. Expatriates: corporate, missionary and volunteer.
34. The Migrant Patient Traveler
35. Humanitarian Aid Workers
36. The Deployed Military: Medical readiness and travel-related health issues
37. Expedition Medicine
38. Eco-tourism
39. Medical Tourism
40. Cruise Ship Travel
41. Mass Gatherings
Section 8: Environmental Aspects of Travel Medicine
42. High Altitude Medicine
43. Diving Medicine
44. Extremes of Temperature and Hydration
45. Jet Lag
46. Motion Sickness
47. The Aircraft Cabin Environment
Section 9: Health Problems While Traveling
48. Bites, Stings, and Envenoming Injuries
49. SEAFOOD POISONING
50. Injuries and Injury Prevention
51. Mental Health Issues of Travelers
52. Travellers' Thrombosis
53. Healthcare Abroad
54. Personal Security and Crime Avoidance
Section 10: Post-Travel
55. Post-travel Screening
56. Fever in Returned Traveler
57. Skin Diseases
58. Eosinophilia
59. Respiratory Diseases
Appendix
Sources of Travel Medicine Information
Miscellaneous
1. More clinical algorithms
2. More drawings
3. darker and larger fonts for tables & insert boxes
4. Boxes to be in point form and not prose
5. Editors to save a copy of their edits in case of a technical loss during publishing
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 22nd November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547710
About the Author
Jay Keystone
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto; Staff Physician, Center for Travel and Tropical Medicine, Toronto General Hospital, Toronto, ON, Canada
Phyllis Kozarsky
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, Department of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases, Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA
Bradley A. Connor
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine
Hans Nothdurft
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine; Head, University Travel Clinic, University of Munich, Munich, Germany
Marc Mendelson
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Specialist and Head,Division of Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine, Department of Medicine,Groote Schuur Hospital, University of Cape Town,Cape Town, South Africa
Karin Leder
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor,Department of Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine,Monash University,Melbourne,Director of Travel Medicine and Immigrant Health,Victorian Infectious Disease Service,Royal Melbourne Hospital,Victoria,Australia