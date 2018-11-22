Travel Medicine E-Book

Travel Medicine, 4th edition

Section 1: Practice of Travel Medicine

1. Introduction to Travel Medicine

2. Epidemiology: Morbidity and Mortality in Travelers

3. Starting, Organizing and Marketing a Travel Clinic

4. Pre-travel Consultation

Section 2: The Pre-Travel Consultation

5. Water Disinfection for International Travelers

6. Insect Protection

7. Pre-travel Considerations

8. Travel Medicine Kits

Section 3: Immunization

9. Principles of Immunization

10. Routine Adult Vaccines

11. Routine Travel Vaccines

12. Recommended/Required Travel Vaccines

13. Pediatric Travel Vaccinations

Section 4: Malaria

14. Malaria: Epidemiology and Risk to the Traveler

15. Malaria Chemoprophylaxis

16. Self-Diagnosis and Self-Treatment of Malaria

17. Approach to Patient with Malaria

Section 5: Travellers

18. Epidemiology of Travelers' Diarrhea

19. Prevention of Travelers' Diarrhea

20. Clinical Presentation and Management of Travelers' Diarrhea

21. Persistent Travelers' Diarrhea and Post Infectious Sequelae

Section 6: Travelers with Special Needs

22. The Pregnant and Breastfeeding Traveler

23. The Pediatric and Adolescent Traveler

24. Older Traveler

25. Physically Challenged Traveller

26. Traveler s with Pre-Existing Disease

27. Immunocompromised Traveller

28. The Traveler with HIV

29. The Business Traveler

30. The VIP Travel

31. Health Aspects of International Adoption

32. Visiting Friends and Relatives

Section 7: Travelers with Special Itineraries

33. Expatriates: corporate, missionary and volunteer.

34. The Migrant Patient Traveler

35. Humanitarian Aid Workers

36. The Deployed Military: Medical readiness and travel-related health issues

37. Expedition Medicine

38. Eco-tourism

39. Medical Tourism

40. Cruise Ship Travel

41. Mass Gatherings

Section 8: Environmental Aspects of Travel Medicine

42. High Altitude Medicine

43. Diving Medicine

44. Extremes of Temperature and Hydration

45. Jet Lag

46. Motion Sickness

47. The Aircraft Cabin Environment

Section 9: Health Problems While Traveling

48. Bites, Stings, and Envenoming Injuries

49. SEAFOOD POISONING

50. Injuries and Injury Prevention

51. Mental Health Issues of Travelers

52. Travellers' Thrombosis

53. Healthcare Abroad

54. Personal Security and Crime Avoidance

Section 10: Post-Travel

55. Post-travel Screening

56. Fever in Returned Traveler

57. Skin Diseases

58. Eosinophilia

59. Respiratory Diseases

Appendix

Sources of Travel Medicine Information

Index